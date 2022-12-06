Great character development starts with the way a character looks. Little details can tell stories about their lives and interests as well as character traits. So, no wonder why people get obsessed with artists like Rinotuna, who can make believable characters inspired by random ordinary objects.

The designs that this Korean artist creates maintain the original object's color scheme, theme, and other features to make full and rich cartoon/anime characters. It proves, over and over again, that inspiration can come from the simplest of things.

