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Getting one dog to sit still for a photo can already feel like a small victory. Now imagine dozens of them, different sizes, personalities, energy levels, all sitting side by side, facing the camera at the same time. It sounds unrealistic, but one dog daycare in Miami has quietly turned it into a routine.

At Woofpack, group photos aren’t chaotic or rushed. They’re composed, almost unexpectedly calm. The kind of images that make you pause for a second, wondering how it’s even possible that not one dog seems out of place.

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