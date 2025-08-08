Andrew Ward's Camera Captures What We Forget To See

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrew Ward’s photographs stand as still, poetic tributes to the moments we wish we could hold onto forever. With cell phone in hand and a keen eye, Ward takes viewers on a journey through nature and life, inviting us to see the world not as it rushes by, but as it lingers in gentle moments of wonder.

Andrew’s artistic signature lies in his ability to capture simplicity without stripping it of its depth. The way light brushes across the wings of a bee or the ripples of a swan gliding across a pond, these are the kinds of scenes that populate his portfolio.

Each photograph is a reminder: while time may pass, beauty, once captured, can last forever. For Andrew, looking back through his archive is like opening a diary written in light and landscape. Each image gives him the power to create a third-party memory, something separate from himself, yet rooted in lived experience.

Andrew Ward’s recent photographs are currently on view in Nature’s Neighbors, an exhibit at The Gallery at Rockefeller State Park Preserve in Pleasantville, New York. Running through September 13, the exhibit is a graceful exploration of how we coexist with nature and its residents.

