Andrew Dynamite Releases Plastic Body: A Futuristic Love Letter To 80s Japanese City Pop

Andrew Dynamite, the genre-bending music producer and self-proclaimed City Pop obsessive, has just released Plastic Body, a dazzling new album that reimagines the golden age of 1980s Japanese pop music with a twist of modern innovation. Drawing deep inspiration from the shimmering, synth-laden world of City Pop, Andrew uses AI-generated vocals to craft emotionally rich songs that sound like they’ve been plucked straight from a lost Tokyo cassette.

But Plastic Body is more than just a stylistic throwback — it’s a deeply personal project that captures the heart and soul of an era that Andrew Dynamite has loved since he first discovered it. By fusing nostalgic soundscapes with forward-thinking technology, he’s built a bridge between decades, paying tribute to the past while breathing new life into it.

Andrew Dynamite – Plastic Body

What Is City Pop? A Genre Frozen in Neon Light

To understand Plastic Body, it helps to understand the world it’s rooted in.

City Pop emerged in late 1970s and flourished throughout the 1980s in Japan, reflecting the country’s post-economic-boom optimism, urban sophistication, and Western cultural influences. As Japan entered a golden age of consumerism, rapid technological development, and growing middle-class leisure, its music mirrored that shift. Heavily influenced by American jazz, funk, soft rock, and disco, City Pop fused glossy production, romantic lyrics, and catchy melodies into a sound that was both escapist and aspirational.

Artists like Tatsuro Yamashita, Mariya Takeuchi, Anri, and Taeko Ohnuki became defining voices of the genre, often singing about summer nights, city drives, heartbreak, and fleeting beauty. It was music for a generation basking in the glow of late-night cityscapes and Walkman daydreams.

While City Pop faded from Japan’s mainstream by the 1990s, it never disappeared entirely. Thanks to the internet, it found a second life in the 2010s through YouTube algorithm discoveries and meme culture. Songs like Takeuchi’s Plastic Love went viral decades after their original release, sparking a renewed global appreciation for the genre.

Plastic Body: A Time Machine Made of Sound

Enter Andrew Dynamite. A lifelong fan of the genre, he wanted to do more than just mimic the past — he aimed to resurrect it.

Plastic Body is the result of years of admiration and experimentation. With the help of cutting-edge AI technology, Andrew Dynamite generates expressive Japanese vocal performances that echo the stylistic nuances of the 1980s City Pop legends. The lyrics, melodies, and arrangements all carry that unmistakable bittersweet warmth — like cruising through the city in a midnight haze with nothing but fluorescent lights and radio static for company.

From shimmering saxophone solos to retro drum machines and lush synths, each track is layered with emotional complexity. Whether you’re familiar with the genre or new to it, there’s something instantly transporting about these songs.

Two music videos are currently in production to accompany tracks from the album, promising visual storytelling to match the rich, nostalgic audio journey. These videos aim to capture the vintage vibes of 80s Japan — neon-soaked streets, high-rise silhouettes, VHS filters, and all.

A Digital Era Revival

Andrew’s creative process is rooted in a love for analog textures and retro aesthetics — but he’s also fully embracing the digital age. His approach to vocal generation is a nod to how technology can revive, rather than replace, human emotion in music. By training AI models on Japanese vocal styles of the era, he’s able to create voices that sound uncannily authentic while being completely new.

The result is music that blurs boundaries — between past and future, analog and digital, real and artificial. It’s nostalgic without being stuck, innovative without losing its soul.

Stay Connected with Andrew Dynamite

Fans of City Pop, vaporwave, synthpop, or anyone with a taste for the emotionally rich and sonically lush will find something to love in Plastic Body. The album is now available across major streaming platforms, and you can follow Andrew Dynamite for updates on future releases, music videos, behind-the-scenes content, and more.

With Plastic Body, Andrew Dynamite doesn’t just pay tribute — he revives a lost dream of Japan’s pop golden age, giving it a heartbeat in the digital present. Turn it on, close your eyes, and let the city lights guide you.

