Woman Reveals Ancient Gender Roles Might Not Have Been What We Were Taught, As 30-50% Of Hunters’ Bodies Are Identified As Female

What you think you know about ancient human history might be wrong. A significant number of hunters in prehistoric times may actually have been female. The theory that men and only men used to hunt has been put into question for decades. However, it’s only been relatively recently that the updated information about prehistoric gender roles and the division of labor has begun spreading among the public.

TikTok video creator @allie_202_ went viral on the internet after sharing this discovery with her viewers. Like most other people, Allie was shocked to discover that some prehistoric women used to hunt, too. She noted how our biases affect our perception, even in an area of study that should be objective, like archeology. Scroll down for Allie’s full video and thoughts, as well as to read how the internet reacted to her discovery.

Most people still cling to the belief that all women used to be gatherers and only men hunted in prehistoric times. The general belief was that it would be difficult to hunt while taking care of children. However, this appears to be an oversimplified view of the past. It’s easy to understand and to put in a school history book, but it’s not the whole picture. The reality likely was far more nuanced.

Archeologist Randall Haas, from the University of California, and his team of researchers were excavating 9,000-year-old buried remains in the Andes Mountains of Peru back in 2018 when they came across a stunning discovery.

The person had been buried with a hunter’s stone tools. “He must have been a really great hunter, a really important person in society,” Haas told National Geographic that, at the time, he and his colleagues assumed that the hunter was male.

They were flabbergasted when a closer inspection of the bones revealed that they most likely belonged to a woman. This wasn’t a unique case, either.

After this discovery, a review of previously studied burials throughout the Americas revealed that 30 to 50% of big game hunters could have been women.

Pamela Geller, an archeologist at the University of Miami, had this to say to National Geographic: “With few exceptions, the researchers who study hunting and gathering groups—regardless of which continent they work on—presume that a sexual division of labor was universal and rigid.”

She continued: “And because it is commonsensical, they then have a hard time explaining why female-bodied individuals also bear the skeletal markers of hunting or have hunting tool kits as grave goods.”

The reality probably was that big game hunting required as many skilled, fit, capable adults to participate as possible. Regardless of gender. Archeologist Kathleen Sterling, from Binghamton University, noted that after a child is weaned, the mother would be able to help during big hunts. Moreover, they would be able to assist on hunts even while their children were still being breastfed, so long as some other members of the community would be willing to help nurse them.

In short, the idea is that prehistoric communities were far more flexible and adaptable than we all might have learned back in grade school. In a relatively low-tech period of history, pretty much everyone had to be willing to lend a helping hand where needed. It’s difficult to imagine the hyper-specialization of skills in a small community. Hence, a greater focus on egalitarianism than many would have assumed.

The University of Calgary points out that “ancient female hunters are an expectation, not a surprise.” That’s not to say that all prehistoric communities had female hunters, though. “Women are perfectly capable of hunting, yet in most hunter-gatherer societies they don’t do it very often.”

