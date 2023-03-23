When Americans make the trek across the pond and visit Europe for the first time, there are plenty of differences they might notice: a wide variety of languages, new foods, accessible public transit, paying to use a public restroom, and being made fun of for using the word ‘restroom’ in the first place.

One Reddit user was curious about what people from the US have observed in Europe, so they recently asked Americans to share the hot takes they think Europeans aren’t ready to hear. Readers did not hold back in the replies, from concerns about smoking to pointing out racist behavior, so we’ve gathered some of the most thought-provoking answers below. Enjoy reading what Americans have to say about Europe, and be sure to upvote the points you agree with, whether you’re from the US, Europe or anywhere else in the world!

#1

“Americans, What Is Something Us Europeans Aren’t Ready To Hear?”: 33 People Weigh In The way people drive in Italy makes me understand why they're so religious.

Akiba1907
Akiba1907
Community Member
I'm a Test Driver for different Manufacturers. Italy, France and Portugal teached me to tell my wife "I love you" every time I get the chance. Because I was genuinely scared it could be the last time.

#2

“Americans, What Is Something Us Europeans Aren’t Ready To Hear?”: 33 People Weigh In Y'all are getting fat too.

#3

“Americans, What Is Something Us Europeans Aren’t Ready To Hear?”: 33 People Weigh In Racism isn’t just an American thing.

Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
Community Member
Racism isn´t just a ´white´ thing.

#4

“Americans, What Is Something Us Europeans Aren’t Ready To Hear?”: 33 People Weigh In Public toilets being free should be a standard

Winnie the Moo
Winnie the Moo
Community Member
But this is to have clean toilets. Our public restrooms never look like yours…

#5

“Americans, What Is Something Us Europeans Aren’t Ready To Hear?”: 33 People Weigh In Quit smoking

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
Smoke free since August 2010! 😊

#6

“Americans, What Is Something Us Europeans Aren’t Ready To Hear?”: 33 People Weigh In You’re gonna need air conditioners in your homes pretty soon.

October
October
Community Member
And pumps to keep the water out

#7

“Americans, What Is Something Us Europeans Aren’t Ready To Hear?”: 33 People Weigh In We are actually pretty smart as a nation. The stupid ones are just the loudest and the most annoying

#8

“Americans, What Is Something Us Europeans Aren’t Ready To Hear?”: 33 People Weigh In British people mock us for using Imperial measurements and then still order pints at the pub and use “stones” as a measurement of weight.

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
It's weird, we use both systems. Most of government, industry and commerce use metric units, but imperial units are officially used to specify journey distances, vehicle speeds

#9

“Americans, What Is Something Us Europeans Aren’t Ready To Hear?”: 33 People Weigh In Most every European I've met who hasn't been here before has been totally unprepared for the massive size of the US

Valter
Valter
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Most american I've met in my town has been totally unprepared for the massive story about Europe.

3
3points
reply
#10

“Americans, What Is Something Us Europeans Aren’t Ready To Hear?”: 33 People Weigh In Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are yummy.

#11

When I lived in Germany:

German Girl: “I’ve read that Mexicans in Los Angeles experience a lot of racism.”

Me: “Yes, Mexican people in Los Angeles do experience racism. Probably similar to the Turks here in Germany.”

German Girl: “That’s different. The Turks aren’t suitable here. They don’t fit in.”

ColorEd
ColorEd
Community Member
Wow, you found the one girl whose opinion represents the opinions of every German person. Well done!

Wow, you found the one girl whose opinion represents the opinions of every German person. Well done!

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

“Americans, What Is Something Us Europeans Aren’t Ready To Hear?”: 33 People Weigh In When people say "Americans are ______" I feel like they don't realize how huge America is. We span 6 timezones which makes it hard to be consistent in anything and it's really impossible to lump us ALL into a single group.

ColorEd
ColorEd
Community Member
The same goes for Europe. It's not that big, but there are many different cultures and 44 counties.

The same goes for Europe. It's not that big, but there are many different cultures and 44 counties.

12
12points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

“Americans, What Is Something Us Europeans Aren’t Ready To Hear?”: 33 People Weigh In Our ideas of foreign cuisine are basically products of the immigrant experience.

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
Australia has been caught out here

Australia has been caught out here

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#14

“Americans, What Is Something Us Europeans Aren’t Ready To Hear?”: 33 People Weigh In Your population is getting older on average and there aren't enough young people to keep your economies as large. There will be a long period where the quality of life will be stagnant at best.

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a worldwide hope. Population is too high, we need few generations of very low childbirth. Education for women is the best way to achieve this,

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#15

“Americans, What Is Something Us Europeans Aren’t Ready To Hear?”: 33 People Weigh In There are actually more states than Texas, New York, and California.

Anyone-for-tea?
Anyone-for-tea?
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don’t worry, we have heard of Florida too! I’m sure at school we had to learn them, and that it would be easier for me to name the states in the US than it would be for me to name all the counties in the UK.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#16

“Americans, What Is Something Us Europeans Aren’t Ready To Hear?”: 33 People Weigh In Tanning to that extent looks horrible stop doing that to yourselves (mainly for the UK)

Mixed Reality Portal
Mixed Reality Portal
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As someone who spent a long time in Florida, I was shocked to see the number of sun damaged American folk there...I know some Brits worship the sun, but blimey these folks made me happy to embrace my paleness 😊

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#17

“Americans, What Is Something Us Europeans Aren’t Ready To Hear?”: 33 People Weigh In You have a drinking problem. It’s not a thing to brag about.

The level of alcoholism in some areas of Europe is troubling. I’m amazed at how often people miss work as a result. The levels of colorectal cancer are also twice the rest of the world in countries with the highest consumption.

Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
And yet the average life expectancy is longer in Europe than in the US! And we are generally happier and safer.

And yet the average life expectancy is longer in Europe than in the US! And we are generally happier and safer.

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

“Americans, What Is Something Us Europeans Aren’t Ready To Hear?”: 33 People Weigh In Americans have big portion sizes in restaurants because we have a big leftovers culture. While some people will eat their whole meal, it’s completely normal if you don’t and you’ll be offered a to-go box to take it home. There isn’t really a big expectation to finish your meal at restaurants.

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
The size of the average American suggests this is not universally true.

The size of the average American suggests this is not universally true.

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

“Americans, What Is Something Us Europeans Aren’t Ready To Hear?”: 33 People Weigh In The KFC Double Down will both disgust and delight you.

October
October
Community Member
Even just the picture makes me gag

Even just the picture makes me gag

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#20

“Americans, What Is Something Us Europeans Aren’t Ready To Hear?”: 33 People Weigh In In the USA there's a ton of people that actually wear pajamas in public.

#21

“Americans, What Is Something Us Europeans Aren’t Ready To Hear?”: 33 People Weigh In We know other countries do it differently. I am sick of how everytime an American explains their problems, someone pipes in with "well in my country we do it this way". We know. We know our healthcare, politics, and media are f****d, there are a lot complicated reasons for why and simply saying that your country doesn't do it that way isn't helping anything.

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
You explain how your country does it, then gets annoyed when someone does the same.

You explain how your country does it, then gets annoyed when someone does the same.

6
6points
reply
#22

“Americans, What Is Something Us Europeans Aren’t Ready To Hear?”: 33 People Weigh In We're not "uncultured" it's a 10 hour flight to a foreign country. We can't just drive over to another country for a weekend getaway.

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
So... you are uncultured, but there's a good reason for that?

So... you are uncultured, but there's a good reason for that?

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#23

“Americans, What Is Something Us Europeans Aren’t Ready To Hear?”: 33 People Weigh In Air conditioning, ice, and free potable water are all nice things to have

#24

“Americans, What Is Something Us Europeans Aren’t Ready To Hear?”: 33 People Weigh In As a country of immigrants, people will talk about what ethnicity they are. Don’t get mad at me for saying I am of Irish, polish, French and Italian ancestry because I am not ethnically native to this country, unlike a whole other group of people who are. Also yes, native folks do still exist. It’s not like European Americans are the new natives now.

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Irish ancestry yep perfect description. But born in Kentucky, never been to Ireland, grandfather moved to US in 1910, but you say "I'm Irish".... well we appreciate the love for our country, but you'll get raised eyebrows.

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#25

“Americans, What Is Something Us Europeans Aren’t Ready To Hear?”: 33 People Weigh In The boring chit chat y’all hate is actually pretty great. Just because someone says hi doesn’t mean they want something from you.

#26

A very large mixed race country that has guns written into its constitution is a lot harder to govern that any country in Europe. A lot.

Ivan Stojnov
Ivan Stojnov
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You forgot that majority of white people get lesser sentences for murder then any other race in US. A lot less.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

“Americans, What Is Something Us Europeans Aren’t Ready To Hear?”: 33 People Weigh In Biscuits and gravy is delicious

#28

“Americans, What Is Something Us Europeans Aren’t Ready To Hear?”: 33 People Weigh In There is genuine isolationist vibe happening in the US which only being held at bay by people who feel we should still stay engaged with the world and of course our military industrial complex. Anti European sentiment is seeping into both sides of the political spectrum and even the center.

The question "why should we get involved in yet another European war?" Is being asked a lot right now.

If the US goes isolationist and leaves the EU to deal with the RU China alliance on their own you won't just have some retirement age issues to worry about.

Mixed Reality Portal
Mixed Reality Portal
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, but walking away won't ease things for America, only delay the inevitable in that if RU China alliance takes out the EU, then America will be its next target. You do know that this whole isolation thing is being pushed by RU China to stoke division because its easier to take control when countries stand alone? It might sound paranoid, but as a cyber tech the propaganda war is fought in cyberspace.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#29

“Americans, What Is Something Us Europeans Aren’t Ready To Hear?”: 33 People Weigh In We don’t actually think about you as much you (apparently) think about us.

Winnie the Moo
Winnie the Moo
Community Member
You're too busy thinking about 'Murica

You’re too busy thinking about ‘Murica

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

“Americans, What Is Something Us Europeans Aren’t Ready To Hear?”: 33 People Weigh In Europe is more racist than the US in many ways, but it’s not politicized like it is in the USA. I have black American friends who have been told they can’t eat inside certain restaurants in Europe which would never happen in the US today. Not to mention the way the Roma/g*psies are discussed by Europeans. I was shocked to hear such casual racism there. Often while criticizing the racism in the USA.

Ivan Stojnov
Ivan Stojnov
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Really? When was the last time european police killed an unarmed black man in the middle of the day in front of countless witnesses?

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

“Americans, What Is Something Us Europeans Aren’t Ready To Hear?”: 33 People Weigh In Depending on the European country: your healthcare system sucks, too. I was shocked to find out that friends of mine were just paying for private insurance on top of the government healthcare they had already paid for, and that some of them were coming to the US for medical procedures because they couldn't get them scheduled because the government had decided that they weren't important enough.

Part of the reason you have access to some of the drugs and procedures that were really expensive to develop is that the US taxpayers and patients are paying high prices. Then, after the company recoups the cost, they also sell them to countries with single-payer healthcare.

Please note: I said "too." Our system is awful. I hate it. Most Americans hate it. Crony capitalism.

#32

“Americans, What Is Something Us Europeans Aren’t Ready To Hear?”: 33 People Weigh In Stop trading insults with us by saying "school shootings" and then dropping the mic. Many of us are also horrified by the gun violence in this country, but using dead children to win an argument about who has better food does you no credit.

Ivan Stojnov
Ivan Stojnov
Community Member
Horrified by the gun violence in the country, but doing nothing about it - is not an insult.

Horrified by the gun violence in the country, but doing nothing about it - is not an insult.

13
13points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

**A lot** of you are doing the same work and getting a lot less for it than you would in the US.

Not if you're poor or close to it, then you're probably equivalent or better off in Europe. But if you are even moderately successful in your profession then your going to have a significantly lower standard of living in practical terms.

When I lived in Frankfurt my roommate had a computer science degree and a successful consulting firm but still had to share an apartment with me and take the S-Bahn everywhere.

I moved back to the states to make more money, he finally moved to Texas (the scourge of many Europeans ideas of America) and now has a house. Still has everything he had in Europe, just now has more money, space, and independence. Everyone knows the US isn't perfect in this regard, but working hard in Europe doesn't really get you that much. I'm glad I was there when I was young but as I've gotten older I've lost the desire to move back.

