“Fired Her On The Spot”: Woman Blamed For Calling Ambulance On Bleeding Coworker
Image credits: Not_What_I_Meant0000
The OP isn't even the one who told the company supervisors that Deborah was drinking. The other guy......the one who said not to call the ambulance, he's the one who snitched on Deborah and got her fired. Calling the ambulance and getting her fired were two separate incidents. OP is definitely not the AH here.
I'm glad for this post. This should never be a discussion during an emergency but well before like this. This kind of thing happens and there's always 2 kinds of people. One side wants to hide the evidence and pretend nothing happened and the other side wants to get help and call those who can give it. There's only one right thing to do, the hard thing! Shouldn't matter if the whole world thinks you're an Ahole for doing it or if you can get in trouble. Get help for whatever victim(s) immediately. Worry about yourself later.
Head injuries plus drunk = often fatal.
Op did the right thing. Deborah should lawyer up, the company might find it isn’t that easy to fire an employee who sustained a head injury during a work trip especially if others drank during the trip.
