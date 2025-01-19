Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Fired Her On The Spot”: Woman Blamed For Calling Ambulance On Bleeding Coworker
Relationships, Work

“Fired Her On The Spot”: Woman Blamed For Calling Ambulance On Bleeding Coworker

    Image credits: zinkevych / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Not_What_I_Meant0000

    NTA

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    The OP isn't even the one who told the company supervisors that Deborah was drinking. The other guy......the one who said not to call the ambulance, he's the one who snitched on Deborah and got her fired. Calling the ambulance and getting her fired were two separate incidents. OP is definitely not the AH here.

    Jane No Dough
    Jane No Dough
    Jane No Dough
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I'm glad for this post. This should never be a discussion during an emergency but well before like this. This kind of thing happens and there's always 2 kinds of people. One side wants to hide the evidence and pretend nothing happened and the other side wants to get help and call those who can give it. There's only one right thing to do, the hard thing! Shouldn't matter if the whole world thinks you're an Ahole for doing it or if you can get in trouble. Get help for whatever victim(s) immediately. Worry about yourself later.

    The Starsong Princess
    The Starsong Princess
    The Starsong Princess
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Op did the right thing. Deborah should lawyer up, the company might find it isn’t that easy to fire an employee who sustained a head injury during a work trip especially if others drank during the trip.

