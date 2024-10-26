We all love saving money—whether it's trading in your old TV for a discount on a new one, using coupons , or holding out for a big sale. But sometimes, people go a step further, sharing clever but slightly shady life hacks that definitely toe the ethical line. If you're curious about these kinds of tips, one Redditor recently asked: "What are some of your favorite life hacks that teeter the line of unethical?" The responses were full of those questionable tricks that feel just a little wrong, yet don’t break any laws. You might not want to try them yourself, but they're certainly entertaining to read—and might even make you think twice about what counts as "playing fair."

#1 I use multiple email addresses to continuously take advantage of free trials.. extending use of paid services..

#2 Buying two train tickets when going somewhere. One non-refundable and one fully refundable next to each other. Cancelling the fully refundable ticket 2 min before departure - always leaving you with an empty seat.

#3 Extended warranties.



They aren't always worth it, but many of those extended warranties on electronics and office chairs and stuff will give you back the full, undepreciated value of what you bought if anything goes wrong with it. Usually as store credit. That usually only applies for lower value items that aren't worth repairing - and that's where those warranties shine.



Mark on your calendar a month or two before the warranty ends. Then find something wrong with it that requires using that warranty. I don't think I've ever had to actually lie - for example my now 2 year old office chair loses an inch or two of height a day from the gas cylinder leaking. Guess what, that's covered under warranty - full replacement value back. And they don't care about taking the "defective" chair away either.



Just be sure you read the terms of what the warranty does and doesn't cover.

Honestly, there's nothing quite like snagging a good deal. Whether it's getting a discount on a brand-new washing machine or saving a bundle at the grocery store, it feels like a win. Companies know this well, which is why they often use coupons or special offers to tempt us into buying things we might not have planned on getting, boosting their sales in the process. Take a simple grocery trip, for example. You head to the supermarket with a clear list—just veggies, nothing more. But then you spot a tempting deal: buy one, get one free on pasta. It's hard to resist. Pasta lasts forever and it's always useful to have on hand, so into the cart it goes.

#4 Used skip tracing to figure out the address and name of the person that stole my identity. I was indicted for the felony crime he committed against me before hand. It took me 48 hours all because of a small flaw in the way he stole my mail and skip-tracing worked like a charm. Sadly, since perjury was used to indict me, he walks free. I harass the criminal and his wife on a regular basis.

#5 If you have a discount code for a website for example: discount10 for 10 percent off. Try : discount20. Works sometimes.

#6 Credit reporting agencies aren’t staffed enough to handle all of the error reports they get from people. They by law have to either look into it or drop the item from your report. You can get things removed by just repeatedly reporting things as errors until you end up in the “drop it” stack. I haven’t needed this but I’ll use it if I ever do.

Usually, such offers can draw in new customers. Picture this: you're browsing online, and you see a pop-up that says, "Register now and get 10% off your first purchase." Even if you've never shopped there before, it's hard not to feel the pull of that discount. Whether online or in stores, these deals are a clever way to catch your attention and turn browsing into buying. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 My wife and I just got back from our honeymoon. We let places know everywhere we went and got all kinds of special deals and bells and whistles. Hotels upgraded us to nicer rooms at no additional cost. Nobody once fact checked us lol. Makes us want to lie about this on future vacations!

#8 You can usually get away with things just by asking confidently, as if the request you are making is obviously normal. You will still get a lot of nos, but a huge percentage of people simply do not know how to react when asked for something directly and as though you actually expect to get it.



Discounts, passage into places you shouldn't be allowed to go, free stuff.



The key is you have to ask with 100% confidence. You cannot give any indication whatsoever that there is any chance they will say no.



This works better if you are attractive, and a woman, but contrary to what incels will tell you, neither is required. Just positive, confident, direct.

#9 Ive been known to pull a spark plug in my car while tailgating.



Call AAA after the game and have them tow me home.

So, when you see a "Buy 3 for the price of 2" deal, that one T-shirt you originally planned to buy turns into three. Suddenly, you've got a bargain, but you've also spent more than you intended, boosting the store’s average basket value.

#10 When my local grocery store has a really good sale with a "one time buy" limit and is connected to a loyalty card, I will go through self-checkout and use the door-dash code to get the deal.





#11 Book all your dental and doctors appointments for Fridays or Mondays to guarantee a 3 day weekend.

#12 Use the property tax administrator website for your local government to look up the names of people who live near you and find out what they do for a living or other info by googling their names.



Edit to add context: I worked in fundraising for an extended period of time. If someone is coming to ask you for money, chances are they did this too to find out how much your house is worth, as an indication of wealth and giving capacity.

Additionally, when companies offer coupons for specific products, it's a smart way for them to clear out slow-moving inventory. Those targeted discounts not only make space for new products but also encourage customers to buy items that might have otherwise sat on the shelves, gathering dust.

#13 If I’m driving long distances alone, and I need breakfast, coffee or to 💩, I stop at a hotel off the highway.



Holiday Inn, Fairfield Inn, etc usually have free breakfast and coffee and clean empty bathrooms. Just walk in like I’m a guest, grab what I need, and walk out and hit the road.

#14 Before Reddit was a thing, I would register with tech support message boards when I needed some technical help with my computer or other things. However, I would make my username super feminine like “Stacybabe” or “Heather.” When I asked the question; it would never fail that I would get a flood of replies from helpful guys that thought they could hook up with me.

#15 When I was in college, I’d call up pizza joints and order a large pizza with a few toppings about an hour before they close and ordered for pick up. I’d routinely come in about 5min before closing and ask if there was anything someone didn’t pick up I could buy off them. I usually got them for about $5.



Sometimes there were others that I’d get, but this way I was guaranteed to get at least one I wanted.

But here’s the thing: while some people hunt for the best discounts and wait for the right offers, others push the boundaries of what’s acceptable to get ahead. These posts showcase just how creative—and sometimes questionable—people can get when seeking benefits, not just for products, but in various aspects of life.

#16 Lose your sunglasses? Go to a hotel and say you left them in your room and can you see the lost and found, please.

#17 If I want to save money on internet costs, I call the company and say, "Hi, there was a hard inquiry on my credit which lowered my score, and it came from your company. I'm upset about it and I'd like an explanation please". They c**p themselves and offer me a lower rate for a year.

#18 Geo arbitrage- sign up for a service via another country where it’s cheaper.

Take Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, as a recent example. They reportedly fired about 24 employees from their Los Angeles offices for misusing their $25 meal credits to buy non-food items like toothpaste, laundry detergent, and even wine glasses.

#19 From where I'm from, senior citizens are given discounts when buying food in restaurants or groceries. Luckily, they also allow it on some fast food chain mobile apps so I just registered the senior citizen ID of my father and I get a discount every time I order food with no questions asked.

#20 I used multiple emails to get $30 of free stuff on Uber Eats. I just logged into an account, waited a few days, and ordered my free food.

#21 Using the phone number is popular songs like kiss me through the phone or 867 5309 (use your area code) will usually work at most retail stores and sometimes have values attached to them.

Incredibly, one of the employees let go was earning a $400,000 salary. This individual admitted to using meal credits for household goods and groceries, like tea. On the anonymous platform Blind, they explained: “On days when I wouldn’t be eating at the office, like if my husband was cooking or I had dinner plans with friends, I figured I shouldn’t let the meal credit go to waste.”

#22 If you take your kids to Disney World get them a first visit or birthday button whether it's true or not. It's mostly minor things but my daughter got quite a few freebies when we took her for her birthday.

#23 Signing up for free trials with multiple email addresses... the art of never paying for a subscription.

#24 Register fake birthdays to get free gifts.. Create accounts in stores or restaurants with fake birth dates to get special promotions or discounts offered on birthdays.

These situations raise the question: why would someone risk their job for minor perks like this? It’s a reminder that the line between smart savings and unethical behavior can get pretty blurry. In the end, what seems like a clever shortcut today could have long-term consequences tomorrow.

#25 I buy the protection plan for low quality but nice looking outdoor furniture knowing that it will almost certainly break within 1-2 years and I can get replacements for free (or money back) over and over again.

#26 Go to Chipotle or a similar establishment and tell them you're catering a large party. They'll give you a lot of food at a discounted price. You can then freeze it and now you have cheap meal prep for the next two weeks.

#27 Never pay for parking. Go to the gate. Hit the button for help and tell them you forgot your wallet. It's not worth their time in order for you to find a way to pay while you hold up the line to exit. More often than not. They'll just open the gate without saying a word.

What are your thoughts on this, Pandas? Have you ever done something that was ethically questionable to save a few bucks or get an extra perk? Let us know in the comments below! We’d love to hear your stories.

#28 You can always just try lying and see how far that can get you. Can’t tell you the amount of times a little white lie has opened career or personal opportunities. As long as you are hurting anyone.

#29 When there are two lanes on a roundabout, and everybody is sitting in traffic only in the straight ahead / turn off immediately lane. I just go in the completely free lane, do a full lap of the roundabout and skip ahead. Totally legal and safe driving, but just feels a bit icky skipping the queue.

#30 In the Morrisons cafe they don’t care if you refill your coffee cup multiple times. I’ve literally heard a staff member saying just do it. So I do.

#31 Go to a buffet 10 minutes before they change the food and cost from lunch to dinner. The food quality goes up. The new food is fresh and hasn’t been sitting out for hours. And you pay the lower cost.



A guy who works for me taught us this trick.



We aren’t really a buffet type family in terms of what we eat. But if I take the work crew out or have a group of people visiting from out of town and I’m gonna pay for their dinner…the buffet trip is fun. .

#32 If you’re a kid and don’t want any more of your vegetables, and your parents tell to eat a bit more, wait until they’re not looking and then spread the vegetables around your plate. It looks like you’ve eaten some.

#33 Flirting to get free drinks... ethically questionable but effective.

#34 If you have your own cup, ice water is free in nearly every convenience store everywhere. Many stores explicitly allow you to fill your own cup with ice water for free, and in the others the staff is generally too busy or doesn't get paid enough to care. This also works in hotels (for just the ice) and fast-food restaurants, but many restaurants are getting rid of self-serve drink dispensers.

#35 Ask for extra condiments at the pickup window. Saying you forgot to order extra and then hold out a credit card to pay for it. You get it for free because it is a pain for the employee to let you pay for it.

#36 You can "complain" about something that didn't even warrant it for a free meal or gift card. 99% of the call centers are in a 3rd world country, so they'll just give you a refund without looking into it.

#37 Ordering company lunch through my chipotle account using the company card to reap the points. Typically order 10-15 meals. Free lunch whenever I’m hungover on the weekends.

#38 Purposely show up to jury duty 30 mins late.



In my area they give jurors a number based on when they showed up. They calll jurors by number.



So if you're 26 out of a jury pool of 27 you are unlikely to get seated for jury.

#39 I had multiple microsoft rewards accounts and got a lot of free gift card with it.

#40 Going to a self-checkout and punching in expensive apples as cheap ones.

#41 I started Comcast and I raise prices when you least expect it.

#42 Sometimes when 2 fruits are different prices but essentially the same fruit, I'll use self check out and enter the number code of the cheaper fruit. So gala apples vs red delicious or green vs red grapes.

#43 I work contract to contract and sometimes get offered more than one thing for a day. I work on 8hr minimum day rates, and if I know a job will only be about an hour or so, then I'll take another easy job for the day and get paid 16hrs to work 2hrs.

#44 Yo, using incognito mode to snag free trials again is a total hack! Just clear those cookies and you’re golden. It’s like a cheat code for free stuff. 😂.

#45 So this doesn’t teeter the line as it’s pretty unethical but…

When I was younger, I installed a switch on the landlords washer and dryer (in the back of

course) that ran to the mechanism that counts quarters. When quarters are pushed in the slot, a bar is actuated to some other metal - which completes a circuit and give you a

wash credit. I’d just reach behind the unit and push the button to briefly complete that circuit and behold…. free laundry. Coin mechanism still worked, so quarters were still flowing in from other units to keep any suspicions at bay.

#46 It no longer works, but maybe 15 years ago it was possible to earn a stupendous amount of airmiles and not spend much money.



You would get the airline's credit card, and then use it to purchase money, then use the money to pay the credit card but keep all the airmiles. The best was buying currency from the US Mint. You would only pay shipping and a small processing fee but it was worth it. People did this for hundreds of thousands of airmiles until the airlines wised up and limited what vendors you could earn miles on. The US Mint was not allowed after that.

#47 Psychometrician here:



you can manipulate the results of your psychological screening as long as you are very familiar with the test. and no, we cannot say you manipulated it because these test cannot tell from truth to lie



now, these are the most commonly used test:



16 PF (this is already questionned for its unreliability, nevertheless majority will still use it)



MPQ 14 (its one of the common test used to evaluate new hire. i do believe some abandon it but some still uses it)



honestly, i would love teaching you how to cheat MPQ 14 but that will really lost my license lmao



but yea., the information about these 2 are ***available online***



yep. that's why please change your personality test





**oh yeah**



**culture fair test is still being used, study it :D**.

#48 Putting the chocolate covered raisins code on the chocolate covered coffee beans at the bulk food store.

#49 I park in the “law enforcement officer parking” spots that are close to the front door at Walmart. Cause f**k em, that’s why.

#50 Fake reviews and pretending to be a student to get student discounts, I attended university 10 years ago and all my docs from university I just change the dates with photoshop 😂.

#51 You can make anything sound badass if you add the word courage to it





"the courage to betray your friends and loved ones" etc.

#52 The code for "organic" produce is the same number with a 9 in front.

#53 Use company money to acquire tools.

#54 Parking in the “Online Pickup Only” parking spaces at stores when there are multiple ones open, which seems to be always these days. That type of designation is legally unenforceable and mostly goes unused in the post Covid era. Same with the Veterans Parking Only spaces at Lowe’s. It’s really more of an honor system request. Just f****n use them bro.

#55 Not mine but family members. Buying and using appliances (toasters, microwaves, mini-fridges, etc.) from Costco and returning for full refund within a year.

#56 If you want fresh French fries at a fast food place ask for them with no salt. Ask for salt packets after they hand you the bag at the drive thru and your golden.