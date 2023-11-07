I Travel Around The World On My Desktop With Miniatures And Desktop Objects (19 Pics)
I have been creating miniature scenes to capture moments and moods of my life and since the pandemic, I also started creating miniature scenes of renowned destinations and landmarks around the world as I imagined traveling to them one day. I have fulfilled some of my dreams since then and I will continue to add more scenes to my bucket list. You can check out my ongoing photography series on my Instagram.
More info: Instagram | society6.com | Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.