I have been creating miniature scenes to capture moments and moods of my life and since the pandemic, I also started creating miniature scenes of renowned destinations and landmarks around the world as I imagined traveling to them one day. I have fulfilled some of my dreams since then and I will continue to add more scenes to my bucket list. You can check out my ongoing photography series on my Instagram.

#1

Flatiron Building, NYC

#2

Itsukushima, Japan

#3

Tokyo Tower, Tokyo

#4

Union St. San Francisco

#5

The Summit, NYC

#6

Santorini, Greece

#7

South Winsor Blvd, La

#8

Spirit Island, Jasper Canada

#9

Baker Street Station, London

#10

Ginza, Tokyo

#11

Soho, NYC

#12

Glenorchy Wharf, New Zealand

#13

34th St Subway Station, NYC

#14

Kerry Park, Seattle

#15

Kyoto, Japan

#16

Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco

#17

Upper West Side, NYC

#18

Monument Valley, Arizona

#19

Floating Market, Bangkok

