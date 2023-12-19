All About Photo Awards 2024 – $10,000 Cash Prizes
Our 9th edition of the All About Photo Awards invites photographers from around the world to submit their best work for consideration. In reference to Henri Cartier-Bresson's photo essay, The Mind's Eye investigates the depth and thoughts behind each image.
"To take photographs means to recognize - simultaneously and within a fraction of a second - both the fact itself and the rigorous organization of visually perceived forms that give it meaning. It is putting one's head, one's eye, and one's heart on the same axis."
More info: all-about-photo.com
Henri Cartier-Bresson
Calling All Visionaries! Unleash Your Creativity at All About Photo Awards 2024 - The Mind's Eye!
Embark on a transformative journey with us as we celebrate the 9th edition of the All About Photo Awards - The Mind's Eye! Over the years, we've propelled hundreds of talented photographers into the spotlight, providing a global stage for their incredible work and dishing out a staggering $95,000 in awards.
Why submit your masterpiece? Our esteemed panel of international jurors reads like a who's who of photography legends, featuring luminaries such as like Frank Horvat, Sabine Weiss, Ed Kashi, Ami Vitale, Keiichi Tahara, Aline Smithson, Liu Bolin, John Rankin, Henry Horenstein, Laurent Baheux, Denis Dailleux, Alison Wright, Stefano De Luigi, Stephan Vanfleteren, Claudine Doury, Hiroshi Watanabe, Ian Berry, Manfred Baumann, Lisa Kristine, Harvey Stein, Baldwin Lee and many more! Their discerning eyes, coupled with the expertise of gallery directors, editors, and writers, ensure your work gets the attention it deserves.
Ready to make your mark in the world of photography? Submit your best shots now and join the ranks of those who've experienced the unparalleled thrill of international recognition and a chance to claim a share of the impressive prize pool!
Don't miss out on this golden opportunity! Seize the moment, let your creativity shine, and become the next All About Photo Awards sensation!
Winners will receive $10,000 in cash awards, extensive press coverage and global recognition.
The grand prize is $5,000, the 2nd prize is $2,000, the 3rd prize is $1,500, the 4th prize is $1,000, and the 5th prize is $500!
All winners will have their work published or showcased in the All About Photo Winners Gallery, newsletter, social media, and will be featured in the printed issue of AAP Magazine "Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2024".
In addition, a selection of entrants of particular merit will be invited to display their portfolio on the website.
Jurors:
Clare Freestone : Curator Photgraphy Department National Portrait Gallery, London
Klavdij Sluban: Photographer, Founder Le Masterclass
Priyo Widdi: Photographer, Winner All About Photo Awards 2023
Ann Jastrab: Executive Director, Center for Photographic Art, Carmel, CA.
Dewi Lewis: Publisher, Fellow of the Royal Photographic Society
Sandrine Hermand-Grisel: Photographer, Founder & Editor of All About Photo
PRIZES:
First Place Winner
Cash Prize: $5,000 (US Dollars).
All About Photo Photographer of the Year 2024
Exclusive interview published on All About Photo
Portfolio permanently exhibited on All About Photo
Winning work showcased in our Newsletter
Winning work showcased on the online Winners Gallery of All About Photo
Winning work printed in AAP Magazine "Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2024"
Award winners receive press coverage in publications and media outlets around the world
Second Place Winner
Cash Prize: $2,000 (US Dollars).
Portfolio published on All About Photo
Work showcased on the online Winners Gallery of All About Photo
Winning work showcased in our Newsletter
Winning work printed in AAP Magazine "Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2024"
Award winners receive press coverage in publications and media outlets around the world
Third Place Winner
Cash Prize: $1,500 (US Dollars).
Portfolio published on All About Photo
Work showcased on the online Winners Gallery of All About Photo
Winning work showcased in our Newsletter
Winning work printed in AAP Magazine "Special Edition All About Photo Awards 20242"
Award winners receive press coverage in publications and media outlets around the world
Fourth Place Winner
Cash Prize: $1,000 (US Dollars).
Portfolio published on All About Photo
Work showcased on the online Winners Gallery of All About Photo
Winning work showcased in our Newsletter
Winning work printed in AAP Magazine "Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2024"
Award winners receive press coverage in publications and media outlets around the world
Fifth Place Winner
Cash Prize: $500 (US Dollars).
Portfolio published on All About Photo
Work showcased on the online Winners Gallery of All About Photo
Winning work showcased in our Newsletter
Winning work printed in AAP Magazine "Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2024"
Award winners receive press coverage in publications and media outlets around the world
Merit
The next fourty winners (ranked from 6 to 45) will have one of their photographs showcased on All About Photo website, newsletter and social media platforms
Winning work will be featured in the printed AAP Magazine "Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2024"
In addition, a selection of entrants of particular merit will be invited to display their portfolio on the website www.all-about-photo.com
Award winners receive press coverage in publications and media outlets around the world
Copyright:
All About Photo recognizes you, the author of the image, retain full ownership of the copyright in each Entry.