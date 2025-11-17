Hey Pandas, AITA For Refusing To Move In After Finding Out My Boyfriend Was Secretly “Testing” Me For Months?

ADVERTISEMENT

I (26F) have been dating my boyfriend “Leo” (28M) for a little over a year. Until recently, I thought we had a healthy, supportive relationship. We met through friends, slowly got closer, and it felt like we were both serious about a future together. About two months ago, he told me that he wanted me to move in with him when his lease renewed this winter. I was honestly excited. I had been thinking the same thing, and it felt like a natural next step.

But everything fell apart because of something he said during what I now call “the worst dinner of my life,” period

For context, Leo has always described himself as “observant” and “analytical.” He works in data science and loves talking about behavioral patterns, predictability, and personality studies. I always thought it was just harmless quirky enthusiasm.

Over the last few months, I noticed strange situations popping up in our relationship. At first, they felt random

For example:

• One time he got “locked out” of his apartment on a freezing night and asked if he could stay with me, even though his roommate was home.

• Another time he called me crying, saying his car had been towed, only for it to mysteriously appear exactly where he parked it when I showed up to help.

• He kept bringing up hypothetical questions like “If I lost my job tomorrow, how long would you stay by my side” or “How do you respond when people disappoint you unexpectedly.”

I assumed he was just dealing with stress. I never pushed because he tended to shut down when overwhelmed.

Now back to the dinner. We went to this upscale restaurant to celebrate my promotion at work. The evening was perfect until he asked again if I was ready to move in

I said yes, but I wanted to talk through logistics first, like splitting chores and bills. Instead of reacting normally, he smiled in this weird proud way and said, “I knew you were ready. You passed almost all my tests.”

I thought he was joking. I even laughed.

He was not joking.

He proceeded to tell me, calmly and confidently over dessert, that he had been “evaluating my long-term compatibility” by staging situations to see how I reacted to stress, inconvenience, and emotional pressure

He admitted that the fake breakdowns, the fake emergencies, and even some arguments were all orchestrated so he could “verify my partner reliability under unpredictable circumstances.” He said he did it because “data always reveals the truth.”

He genuinely believed this was normal relationship behavior.

I sat there completely numb. When I asked if he understood why this was messed up, he got annoyed and said he was being responsible. He told me relationships fail because people do not “measure before committing.” He said my emotional responses had been “promising” and that he felt confident moving forward because I passed his “loyalty and resilience markers.”

I told him I felt sick and betrayed. He said I was being dramatic and that this was no different than companies using probation periods for new employees.

I left the restaurant early and went home alone. He texted me that night asking when I would come over to “resume the conversation like an adult.”

I told him I needed space.

Since then, he has doubled down. He keeps insisting that “every serious man” evaluates a partner and that I should be grateful he put this level of effort into our future. His friends even messaged me saying that I “overreacted because women are emotional by default.”

I told him I am not moving in with someone who treats relationships like a research project

He flipped out and accused me of sabotaging our plans, wasting his time, and proving that I am “unstable under pressure.”

My friends are split. Half say what he did is manipulative and controlling. The other half say he just approached the relationship analytically, and while weird, it is not harmful because nothing he staged was dangerous.

Leo says I am cruel for walking away after he “invested months of evaluation into me.”

So now I am sitting here wondering if I overreacted to something that might just be a quirk of his personality or if this really is a huge red flag.

Am I in the wrong for refusing to move in with my boyfriend after finding out he has been secretly testing my reactions throughout our entire relationship?

