Hey Pandas, AITA For Refusing To Move In After Finding Out My Boyfriend Was Secretly “Testing” Me For Months?
Couple dining with drinks and food on table, reflecting on boyfriend secretly testing in relationship struggles.
User submission
Couples, Relationships

Hey Pandas, AITA For Refusing To Move In After Finding Out My Boyfriend Was Secretly “Testing” Me For Months?

User Submission
Anonymous User Community member
24

33

24

Moderator's note:

If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

I (26F) have been dating my boyfriend “Leo” (28M) for a little over a year. Until recently, I thought we had a healthy, supportive relationship. We met through friends, slowly got closer, and it felt like we were both serious about a future together. About two months ago, he told me that he wanted me to move in with him when his lease renewed this winter. I was honestly excited. I had been thinking the same thing, and it felt like a natural next step.

    But everything fell apart because of something he said during what I now call “the worst dinner of my life,” period

    A couple dining together at a restaurant, highlighting relationship tension and secret testing in a social setting.

    A couple dining together at a restaurant, highlighting relationship tension and secret testing in a social setting.

    Image credits: Jay Wennington (not the actual photo)

    For context, Leo has always described himself as “observant” and “analytical.” He works in data science and loves talking about behavioral patterns, predictability, and personality studies. I always thought it was just harmless quirky enthusiasm.

    Over the last few months, I noticed strange situations popping up in our relationship. At first, they felt random

    Modern apartment building exterior with large windows, symbolizing relationship challenges and testing trust in a partnership.

    Modern apartment building exterior with large windows, symbolizing relationship challenges and testing trust in a partnership.

    Image credits: Luke van Zyl (not the actual photo)

    For example:

    • One time he got “locked out” of his apartment on a freezing night and asked if he could stay with me, even though his roommate was home.

    • Another time he called me crying, saying his car had been towed, only for it to mysteriously appear exactly where he parked it when I showed up to help.

    • He kept bringing up hypothetical questions like “If I lost my job tomorrow, how long would you stay by my side” or “How do you respond when people disappoint you unexpectedly.”

    I assumed he was just dealing with stress. I never pushed because he tended to shut down when overwhelmed.

    Now back to the dinner. We went to this upscale restaurant to celebrate my promotion at work. The evening was perfect until he asked again if I was ready to move in

    Two people exchanging a bowl of food, illustrating a moment related to testing trust in a relationship.

    Two people exchanging a bowl of food, illustrating a moment related to testing trust in a relationship.

    Image credits: Dan DeAlmeida (not the actual photo)

    I said yes, but I wanted to talk through logistics first, like splitting chores and bills. Instead of reacting normally, he smiled in this weird proud way and said, “I knew you were ready. You passed almost all my tests.”

    I thought he was joking. I even laughed.

    He was not joking.

    He proceeded to tell me, calmly and confidently over dessert, that he had been “evaluating my long-term compatibility” by staging situations to see how I reacted to stress, inconvenience, and emotional pressure

    Dessert served in a silver dish with a spoon on a plate, next to a glass of red wine on a white tablecloth.

    Dessert served in a silver dish with a spoon on a plate, next to a glass of red wine on a white tablecloth.

    Image credits: Alev Takil (not the actual photo)

    He admitted that the fake breakdowns, the fake emergencies, and even some arguments were all orchestrated so he could “verify my partner reliability under unpredictable circumstances.” He said he did it because “data always reveals the truth.”

    He genuinely believed this was normal relationship behavior.

    I sat there completely numb. When I asked if he understood why this was messed up, he got annoyed and said he was being responsible. He told me relationships fail because people do not “measure before committing.” He said my emotional responses had been “promising” and that he felt confident moving forward because I passed his “loyalty and resilience markers.”

    I told him I felt sick and betrayed. He said I was being dramatic and that this was no different than companies using probation periods for new employees.

    I left the restaurant early and went home alone. He texted me that night asking when I would come over to “resume the conversation like an adult.”

    I told him I needed space.

    Since then, he has doubled down. He keeps insisting that “every serious man” evaluates a partner and that I should be grateful he put this level of effort into our future. His friends even messaged me saying that I “overreacted because women are emotional by default.”

    I told him I am not moving in with someone who treats relationships like a research project

    Suitcases on the ground with a person's hand resting on one, symbolizing refusal to move in after boyfriend secretly testing them.

    Suitcases on the ground with a person's hand resting on one, symbolizing refusal to move in after boyfriend secretly testing them.

    Image credits: Eminent Luggage (not the actual photo)

    He flipped out and accused me of sabotaging our plans, wasting his time, and proving that I am “unstable under pressure.”

    My friends are split. Half say what he did is manipulative and controlling. The other half say he just approached the relationship analytically, and while weird, it is not harmful because nothing he staged was dangerous.

    Leo says I am cruel for walking away after he “invested months of evaluation into me.”

    So now I am sitting here wondering if I overreacted to something that might just be a quirk of his personality or if this really is a huge red flag.

    Am I in the wrong for refusing to move in with my boyfriend after finding out he has been secretly testing my reactions throughout our entire relationship?

    Moderator's note

Please be aware that the images used in this article are illustrative only and do not depict the actual people or events described.

    If you’ve experienced something similar or have a story you’d like to share, we welcome submissions from our community, including anonymous ones. You can send your story directly to community@boredpanda.com to be shared anonymously, or upload it through our Bored Panda submission form by clicking here. We review community stories regularly, and some may be featured in upcoming posts.

    Anonymous User

    Anonymous User

    Author, Community member

    A place for pandas who want to stay anonymous but still have a voice. Stories posted here come from community members who prefer privacy.

    Anonymous User

    Anonymous User

    Author, Community member

    A place for pandas who want to stay anonymous but still have a voice. Stories posted here come from community members who prefer privacy.

    Diana Lopetaitė

    Diana Lopetaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there, Pandas! My name is Diana (though some prefer to refer to me as Diane, Deanna, and even Liana sometimes), and I am a Community Post Moderator Lead for Bored Panda.

    Diana Lopetaitė

    Diana Lopetaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there, Pandas! My name is Diana (though some prefer to refer to me as Diane, Deanna, and even Liana sometimes), and I am a Community Post Moderator Lead for Bored Panda.

    norbertkahlig
    Space Invader
    Space Invader
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    “data always reveals the truth” Well, he provided you with ample of data. “women are emotional by default" reveals he is nowhere near as analytical as he thinks he is, relying on preconceived notions rather than empirical data. And comparing his behaviour to "companies using probation periods for new employees" clearly shows he does not view you as an equal partner but as an employee. He will never respect your feelings, opinions or desires, hiding behind his "analytical" approach and blaming any disagreement on your overly emotional psyche.

    10
    10points
    reply
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    Lies, manipulation, gaslighting with added friends taking shots. Get out.

    8
    8points
    reply
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Please, please do not move in with this person. He understands data, but now how relationships work. Of course there is a 'probationary period' before moving in together - it's called dating. It's when you get to know each other. It's when you talk, and share information. it's when you see the private version of the person, rather than the public one. - - - The probationary period is not just for him to evaluate you, but for you to evaluate him. In your situation, I would have explained to him that his ideas of how relationships work are not compatible with the real world, and I do not trust him any more. He violated trust, and he has failed. - - - Please do not listen to any nonsense about 'acting like an adult' or 'being overly emotional'. You are making well considered, adult decisions, and most definitely not being overly emotional.

    6
    6points
    reply
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    It's time to decide whether you wish to continue in a relationship with him. Are you prepared to put up with his 'tests', sexism, manipulation, name calling, belittling language, anger when you do not do what he wants/expects? Please be aware if you do stay, he will most likely believe his tests have worked, and they will reappear when he is thinking of things like marriage, adding you into his will, having children, etc. This will not be the end of the 'tests'. - - - It's your choices, but for me, there are too many, far too many red flags

    7
    7points
    reply
