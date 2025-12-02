Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Hey Pandas, AITA For Wanting To Cancel My Wedding 2 Months Before The Big Day?
Anonymous user reflects on emotional intimacy in conversations while considering canceling wedding two months before the big day.
User submission
Couples, Relationships

Hey Pandas, AITA For Wanting To Cancel My Wedding 2 Months Before The Big Day?

User Submission
boredpandacommunity Anonymous User Community member
4

31

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Moderator’s note:

If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

I (28F) have been with my fiancé (30M) for seven years, engaged for three, and our wedding is now exactly two months away. At this point, everything is done. The venue is paid. The catering is paid. The photographer is paid. The invitations are out, the RSVPs are in, the décor is sitting in my parents’ garage, and my dress is hanging in a garment bag in my closet, waiting for its final fitting.

From the outside, it probably looks like my life is going exactly as it should.

But I feel like I’m suffocating.

For the past few months, something has been off. At first, I thought it was the typical “bridal stress” everyone jokes about.

RELATED:

    My mom kept telling me, “All brides get cold feet, don’t worry”

    Two gold wedding rings on a soft fabric surface representing wedding cancellation concerns months before the big day.

    Two gold wedding rings on a soft fabric surface representing wedding cancellation concerns months before the big day.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Paige Johnson (not the actual photo)

    My friends said the same thing – that doubt is basically a wedding tradition at this point.

    But it doesn’t feel like cold feet. It feels like quicksand. Like the more I try to talk myself into feeling excited, the deeper I sink.

    Part of the problem is my relationship itself. My fiancé is a good person. He works hard, he’s responsible, and he’s always been loyal. But as we get closer to the wedding, I’ve become painfully aware of the things that have always been missing but I ignored because I thought they would change with time or maturity.

    He’s never been emotionally expressive. When I try to talk about how I feel, he doesn’t really meet me there – instead, he explains why my feelings are “not logical,” as if that fixes anything. He says it with a calm voice, like he’s being reasonable, but it leaves me feeling invisible.

    Affection has always been… minimal.

    He kisses my forehead instead of my lips, pats my back instead of hugging, and avoids anything he calls “high school behavior”

    Couple lying in bed together close, depicting emotions related to wedding and relationship dilemmas before the big day.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Couple lying in bed together close, depicting emotions related to wedding and relationship dilemmas before the big day.

    Image credits: Toa Heftiba (not the actual photo)

    It sounds silly, but there’s something deeply lonely about being in a relationship where affection feels like an inconvenience.

    He’s never fully opened up to me. His phone is always face down – not because he’s cheating, but because he thinks privacy is “a default boundary.” He keeps his deeper thoughts guarded. I don’t think he’s hiding anything dramatic… I just don’t think he knows how to let someone in.

    And in our day-to-day life, his job consistently takes priority

    Man with a beard using a tablet and laptop at a desk, symbolizing stress before canceling wedding two months ahead.

    Man with a beard using a tablet and laptop at a desk, symbolizing stress before canceling wedding two months ahead.

    Image credits: Studio Republic (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    If something comes up at work, our plans evaporate. If I need flexibility, he calls it “bad timing.” Somewhere along the line, I slowly became the adaptable one – the one who shifts, rearranges, adjusts. I didn’t notice it happening until recently.

    None of these issues were dealbreakers when I was 21 and in love for the first time. But now that I’m 28 and expected to promise the rest of my life to someone, I’m looking at these small cracks and wondering whether they are actually huge structural problems.

    And then… there’s the part I’m most ashamed of.

    A few months ago, I met someone. Not romantically – nothing inappropriate happened.

    He’s a coworker of a friend; we met at a casual get-together

    Young couple walking outdoors near water, each carrying a skateboard, reflecting on canceling wedding plans before the big day.

    Young couple walking outdoors near water, each carrying a skateboard, reflecting on canceling wedding plans before the big day.

    Image credits: Priscilla Du Preez (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But the moment we started talking, I felt something shift in me.

    He made eye contact. He actually listened. He asked questions and remembered the answers. He laughed easily. He talked openly about his own life, his fears, his hopes — things my fiancé considers “pointless oversharing.”

    I’m not saying I fell for this person. I didn’t. I don’t even know him well enough for that.

    But I felt a spark I hadn’t felt in years, and it terrified me.

    Because it wasn’t about him. It was about the fact that a simple conversation with a stranger felt more emotionally intimate than most conversations with the man I’m supposed to marry.

    Ever since that day, my doubts – which were quiet before – have been screaming

    Woman with glasses looking out a window in soft light, reflecting on canceling her wedding two months before the big day

    Woman with glasses looking out a window in soft light, reflecting on canceling her wedding two months before the big day

    Image credits: Caleb George (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    When I imagine the wedding, I don’t feel joy. I feel pressure. Noise. A giant machine that’s already moving, and I’m being pushed along the conveyor belt.

    People have spent money. People are booked for travel. Both families are excited. Everything is in motion, and stopping it would be catastrophic.

    But moving forward feels like betraying myself.

    I’ve seen people online say, “Better to call off a wedding now than divorce later,” but that feels like movie logic

    Close-up of a white wedding dress with detailed lace embroidery, symbolizing a wedding cancellation dilemma.

    Close-up of a white wedding dress with detailed lace embroidery, symbolizing a wedding cancellation dilemma.

    Image credits: Katy Duclos (not the actual photo)

    In real life, brides don’t run away dramatically – they smile for the photos and pretend everything is perfect because stopping it would blow up multiple lives.

    I don’t know if my doubts are fear, cold feet, or the truth I never wanted to acknowledge.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I just know that the closer the wedding gets, the more wrong everything feels.

    So… AITA for wanting to cancel my wedding – even though it’s two months away, everything is paid for, both families are excited, and part of my doubt comes from realizing I might be capable of feeling something deeper for someone who isn’t my fiancé?

    Moderator’s note

    Please be aware that the images used in this article are illustrative only and do not depict the actual people or events described.

    If you’ve experienced something similar or have a story you’d like to share, we welcome submissions from our community, including anonymous ones. You can send your story directly to community@boredpanda.com to be shared anonymously, or upload it through our Bored Panda submission form by clicking here. We review community stories regularly, and some may be featured in upcoming posts.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    31

    4

    31

    4

    Anonymous User

    Anonymous User

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    A place for pandas who want to stay anonymous but still have a voice. Stories posted here come from community members who prefer privacy.

    Read less »
    Anonymous User

    Anonymous User

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    A place for pandas who want to stay anonymous but still have a voice. Stories posted here come from community members who prefer privacy.

    Read less »
    Gabriela Zagorska

    Gabriela Zagorska

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved.Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

    Read less »
    Gabriela Zagorska

    Gabriela Zagorska

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved.Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You simply aren't suited to each other. You would be doing him (and yourself) a disservice if you went ahead and married him.

    8
    8points
    reply
    jo_hill_uk avatar
    Bumpuff
    Bumpuff
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is such a very difficult situation to be in and you really do have my empathy. These cracks you talk about are serious and your doubts are legitimate. I really wouldn't go ahead with your wedding. Your fiancé seems to have some emotional issues, I'm sure they're not his fault at all, but you shouldn't have to suffer for them. Communication is the most vital aspect of any relationship. I think you should have a serious conversation with him in a fairly neutral location. You need to impress upon him how serious this is and that he really needs to actively listen to you. You cannot sacrifice yourself for the sake of a paid for wedding, you will regret it. I really hope everything works out for you and that you update us at some point. May I also add that is really is ok to look after your own self interests.

    4
    4points
    reply
    talitha-alders90 avatar
    The Big Bad
    The Big Bad
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was in your shoes once. Married him anyway, even though I felt it was wrong (and I think for him too). Let's just say that the divorce took longer than the marriage. Now I'm married with someone who holds my hand, looks me in the eyes, is better with his emotions than I am. And my life is much better for it. I wish you luck!

    3
    3points
    reply
    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    W*F? Of course don’t go through with it.

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You simply aren't suited to each other. You would be doing him (and yourself) a disservice if you went ahead and married him.

    8
    8points
    reply
    jo_hill_uk avatar
    Bumpuff
    Bumpuff
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is such a very difficult situation to be in and you really do have my empathy. These cracks you talk about are serious and your doubts are legitimate. I really wouldn't go ahead with your wedding. Your fiancé seems to have some emotional issues, I'm sure they're not his fault at all, but you shouldn't have to suffer for them. Communication is the most vital aspect of any relationship. I think you should have a serious conversation with him in a fairly neutral location. You need to impress upon him how serious this is and that he really needs to actively listen to you. You cannot sacrifice yourself for the sake of a paid for wedding, you will regret it. I really hope everything works out for you and that you update us at some point. May I also add that is really is ok to look after your own self interests.

    4
    4points
    reply
    talitha-alders90 avatar
    The Big Bad
    The Big Bad
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was in your shoes once. Married him anyway, even though I felt it was wrong (and I think for him too). Let's just say that the divorce took longer than the marriage. Now I'm married with someone who holds my hand, looks me in the eyes, is better with his emotions than I am. And my life is much better for it. I wish you luck!

    3
    3points
    reply
    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    W*F? Of course don’t go through with it.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT