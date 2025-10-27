After A Car Accident, Our Family Is Trying To Rebuild

ADVERTISEMENT

A few months ago, a sudden car accident turned our everyday life upside down.

What began as a simple repair became a long and expensive process that left our family struggling to cover debts and basic needs.

We’ve started a GoFundMe campaign to manage the most urgent expenses and try to regain financial stability.

It’s not easy to share something so personal, but we’re hoping that by telling our story, we might reach a few people who understand what it means to start over from scratch.

Over the years, we have adopted four dachshunds, rescuing them from abandonment and various forms of abuse. Now that the economic situation has changed suddenly and unpredictably, we are finding it very difficult to cover their veterinary and daily living expenses (the oldest, Tito, has three tumors).

Even a share can help more than you imagine.

More info: gofund.me

