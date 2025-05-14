Imagine a powerful statement of resilience and achievement displayed on the world stage in 1900. That's exactly what W.E.B. Du Bois and Thomas J. Calloway created for the Paris Exposition, showcasing the vibrant lives and accomplishments of African Americans a generation removed from slavery. These 34 remarkable photographs are just a portion of the groundbreaking exhibit that aimed to document the history, present condition, education, and literature of Black Americans. Sourced from institutions like Hampton and Tuskegee, as well as prominent Black leaders, these images offer a compelling counter-narrative to the racist stereotypes prevalent at the time. Prepare to be moved by these glimpses into a community striving for progress, education, and self-determination against incredible odds.