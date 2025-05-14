34submissions
34 Photos From The 1900 Paris Exposition Capturing African American Life
Imagine a powerful statement of resilience and achievement displayed on the world stage in 1900. That's exactly what W.E.B. Du Bois and Thomas J. Calloway created for the Paris Exposition, showcasing the vibrant lives and accomplishments of African Americans a generation removed from slavery. These 34 remarkable photographs are just a portion of the groundbreaking exhibit that aimed to document the history, present condition, education, and literature of Black Americans. Sourced from institutions like Hampton and Tuskegee, as well as prominent Black leaders, these images offer a compelling counter-narrative to the racist stereotypes prevalent at the time. Prepare to be moved by these glimpses into a community striving for progress, education, and self-determination against incredible odds.
A Man Giving Piano Lesson To A Young Girl
Sisters Of The Holy Family, New Orleans, La
The Only Store In The Us Serving Exclusively African Americans, At 2933 State St., Chicago, Ill
Men And Boys Dressed For Church
Practice School At Howard Univ., Wash., D.c
Howard Univ., Washington, D.c., Ca. 1900 - Class Picture
Sgt. Alexander Kelly, Head-And-Shoulders Portrait
Claflin Univ., Orangeburg, S.c. Ca. 1900
Young Man, Half-Length Portrait
Young Woman, Half-Length Portrait
Half-Length Portrait Of A Woman
Junior Normal Class Of Fisk University, Nashville
Howard Univ., Washington, D.c., Ca. 1900 - Sewing Class
Dentistry At Howard University, Washington, D.c., Ca. 1900
Simpson Industrial Home Of Claflin University, Orangeburg, S.c
Group Of Children From The Model School, Fisk University, Nashville Tenn
Women Holding Umbrellas
A Family Posed For Portrait Seated On Lawn
Two Girls Sitting On A Porch
Cutting And Fitting
Roger Williams University--Nashville, Tenn.--Class Photo
A Woman, Half-Length Portrait
Interior View Of "Dr. Mcdougald's Store"
A Boy, Full-Length Portrait
S.j. Gilpin Shoe Store, Richmond, Virginia
Composing Room Of The Planet Newspaper, Richmond, Virginia
Officers Of Tobacco Trade Union, Petersburg, Va
A Boy, Three-Quarter-Length Portrait
Wood Work Shop Of Claflin University, Orangeburg, S.c
Two African American Women, Half-Length Portrait, Facing Each Other
Howard Univ., Washington, D.c., Ca. 1900 - Class In Bacteriology Laboratory
Bricklaying At Claflin University, Orangeburg, S.c
Students And Teachers In Training School Of Fisk University, Nashville, Tennessee
A Man, Head-And-Shoulders Portrait
