Imagine a powerful statement of resilience and achievement displayed on the world stage in 1900. That's exactly what W.E.B. Du Bois and Thomas J. Calloway created for the Paris Exposition, showcasing the vibrant lives and accomplishments of African Americans a generation removed from slavery. These 34 remarkable photographs are just a portion of the groundbreaking exhibit that aimed to document the history, present condition, education, and literature of Black Americans. Sourced from institutions like Hampton and Tuskegee, as well as prominent Black leaders, these images offer a compelling counter-narrative to the racist stereotypes prevalent at the time. Prepare to be moved by these glimpses into a community striving for progress, education, and self-determination against incredible odds.

#1

A Man Giving Piano Lesson To A Young Girl

African American man watching young girl play piano in an elegant room, capturing African American life in 1900 Paris.

Du Bois, W. E. B. (William Edward Burghardt) Report

    #2

    Sisters Of The Holy Family, New Orleans, La

    Group portrait of African American nuns dressed in religious habits, representing African American life in 1900.

    Du Bois, W. E. B. (William Edward Burghardt) Report

    #3

    The Only Store In The Us Serving Exclusively African Americans, At 2933 State St., Chicago, Ill

    Three African American men standing outside an electrician and locksmith shop in early 1900s urban setting.

    Du Bois, W. E. B. (William Edward Burghardt) Report

    #4

    Men And Boys Dressed For Church

    Group of African American men and boys in early 1900s clothing, capturing African American life at the 1900 Paris Exposition.

    Du Bois, W. E. B. (William Edward Burghardt) Report

    #5

    Practice School At Howard Univ., Wash., D.c

    Group of African American children in early 1900s clothing standing outside a large building, captured at the Paris Exposition.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #6

    Howard Univ., Washington, D.c., Ca. 1900 - Class Picture

    Group of well-dressed African American men posing outdoors, capturing African American life at 1900 Paris Exposition.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #7

    Sgt. Alexander Kelly, Head-And-Shoulders Portrait

    Portrait of an African American man with a large beard, representing African American life from the 1900 Paris Exposition.

    Du Bois, W. E. B. (William Edward Burghardt) Report

    #8

    Claflin Univ., Orangeburg, S.c. Ca. 1900

    African American brass band members posing with instruments at the 1900 Paris Exposition capturing life moments.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #9

    Young Man, Half-Length Portrait

    African American man in formal 1900 Paris Exposition attire posing for a portrait, capturing African American life.

    Du Bois, W. E. B. (William Edward Burghardt) Report

    #10

    Young Woman, Half-Length Portrait

    African American woman in early 1900s attire with feathered hat and fur collar, capturing African American life.

    Du Bois, W. E. B. (William Edward Burghardt)Du Bois, W. E. B. (William Edward Burghardt) Report

    #11

    Half-Length Portrait Of A Woman

    Portrait of a woman in early 1900s attire, representing life captured at the 1900 Paris Exposition.

    Du Bois, W. E. B. (William Edward Burghardt) Report

    #12

    Junior Normal Class Of Fisk University, Nashville

    Group of African American women dressed in 1900s attire sitting on steps, capturing African American life history.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #13

    Howard Univ., Washington, D.c., Ca. 1900 - Sewing Class

    African American women sewing and learning in a classroom setting, showcasing African American life at the 1900 Paris Exposition.

    Du Bois, W. E. B. (William Edward Burghardt) Report

    #14

    Dentistry At Howard University, Washington, D.c., Ca. 1900

    Barbers attending to clients in a vintage salon scene capturing African American life from the 1900 Paris Exposition.

    Du Bois, W. E. B. (William Edward Burghardt) Report

    #15

    Simpson Industrial Home Of Claflin University, Orangeburg, S.c

    Group of African American women posing on a porch, showcasing life and fashion in early 1900s historical photos.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #16

    Group Of Children From The Model School, Fisk University, Nashville Tenn

    Group of African American children holding hands in a circle outdoors during the 1900 Paris Exposition capturing life moments.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #17

    Women Holding Umbrellas

    Group of African American women and men from 1900 Paris Exposition standing outdoors with umbrellas and vintage clothing.

    Du Bois, W. E. B. (William Edward Burghardt) Report

    #18

    A Family Posed For Portrait Seated On Lawn

    African American family dressed in early 1900s attire sitting outdoors, capturing a moment of African American life.

    Du Bois, W. E. B. (William Edward Burghardt) Report

    #19

    Two Girls Sitting On A Porch

    Two young girls in white dresses sitting on a wooden porch, historical African American life at 1900 Paris Exposition photo.

    Du Bois, W. E. B. (William Edward Burghardt) Report

    #20

    Cutting And Fitting

    African American women sewing and fitting dresses in a classroom setting capturing African American life in 1900 Paris Exposition.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #21

    Roger Williams University--Nashville, Tenn.--Class Photo

    Group of African American men and women dressed in formal attire, captured during the 1900 Paris Exposition.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #22

    A Woman, Half-Length Portrait

    African American woman in historic clothing portrait from 1900 Paris Exposition capturing African American life.

    Du Bois, W. E. B. (William Edward Burghardt) Report

    #23

    Interior View Of "Dr. Mcdougald's Store"

    African American life captured in a 1900 Paris Exposition photo showing people inside a vintage store setting.

    Du Bois, W. E. B. (William Edward Burghardt) Report

    #24

    A Boy, Full-Length Portrait

    Young African American boy in a suit posing indoors, captured in early 1900s photo highlighting African American life.

    Askew, Thomas E./Du Bois, W. E. B. (William Edward Burghardt) Report

    #25

    S.j. Gilpin Shoe Store, Richmond, Virginia

    African American men standing outside a small store in early 1900s, capturing African American life history.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #26

    Composing Room Of The Planet Newspaper, Richmond, Virginia

    Three African American men in vests working with printing blocks inside a room in early 1900s Paris Exposition.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #27

    Officers Of Tobacco Trade Union, Petersburg, Va

    Group of African American men and a woman dressed formally in late 19th century attire, capturing African American life.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #28

    A Boy, Three-Quarter-Length Portrait

    Young African American boy dressed in formal attire, posing in an elegant setting at the 1900 Paris Exposition.

    Du Bois, W. E. B. (William Edward Burghardt) Report

    #29

    Wood Work Shop Of Claflin University, Orangeburg, S.c

    African American men working with industrial machinery in a 1900 Paris Exposition workshop capturing daily life.

    Du Bois, W. E. B. (William Edward Burghardt) Report

    #30

    Two African American Women, Half-Length Portrait, Facing Each Other

    Two African American women in elegant hats and period clothing at the 1900 Paris Exposition, capturing African American life.

    Du Bois, W. E. B. (William Edward Burghardt) Report

    #31

    Howard Univ., Washington, D.c., Ca. 1900 - Class In Bacteriology Laboratory

    Early 1900s African American men working with microscopes in a laboratory, showcasing life at the Paris Exposition.

    Du Bois, W. E. B. (William Edward Burghardt) Report

    #32

    Bricklaying At Claflin University, Orangeburg, S.c

    African American men working on brick construction at the 1900 Paris Exposition, showcasing life and labor.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #33

    Students And Teachers In Training School Of Fisk University, Nashville, Tennessee

    African American students seated in a classroom with teachers, capturing African American life at the 1900 Paris Exposition.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #34

    A Man, Head-And-Shoulders Portrait

    Portrait of a young African American man in formal attire from 1900 Paris Exposition capturing African American life.

    Du Bois, W. E. B. (William Edward Burghardt) Report

