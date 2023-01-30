Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Our Rescue Cat Gertrude Had To Get Her Eyes Removed Due To The Past Abuse She Experienced On The Streets, And We Are Doing Our Best To Help Her To Adapt To Living As A Blind Cat
30points
User submission
Animals, Cats1 hour ago

Our Rescue Cat Gertrude Had To Get Her Eyes Removed Due To The Past Abuse She Experienced On The Streets, And We Are Doing Our Best To Help Her To Adapt To Living As A Blind Cat

Turnip Towers
Community member

Three years ago, we lost our cat Edmund after he got hit by a car even though we live in a very quiet rural area. Shortly after, my wife Lisa met a cat at ‘Wrexham Cats Protection’ who was blind after being abused, and we decided to adopt her.

She had been abandoned on the streets of Wrexham until she was rescued, and her eyes were so badly damaged that they both had to be removed before she came to live with us. We named her Gertrude after a character in the TV show Blackadder, and for a long time she was very nervous after her former life.

More info: Instagram | turniptowers.co.uk

Meet Gertrude, a cat rescued by Wrexham Cats Protection and later adopted by my wife Lisa

Our Rescue Cat Gertrude Had To Get Her Eyes Removed Due To The Past Abuse She Experienced On The Streets, And We Are Doing Our Best To Help Her To Adapt To Living As A Blind Cat

Gertrude was abused in the past and her eyes were so badly damaged that they both had to be removed before she came to live with us

Our Rescue Cat Gertrude Had To Get Her Eyes Removed Due To The Past Abuse She Experienced On The Streets, And We Are Doing Our Best To Help Her To Adapt To Living As A Blind Cat

For the first year, we would spend as much time as possible with her in the bedroom, which she refused to leave

Our Rescue Cat Gertrude Had To Get Her Eyes Removed Due To The Past Abuse She Experienced On The Streets, And We Are Doing Our Best To Help Her To Adapt To Living As A Blind Cat

We tried to keep things as quiet as possible for her so she wouldn’t be frightened by sudden noises and avoided moving things around

Our Rescue Cat Gertrude Had To Get Her Eyes Removed Due To The Past Abuse She Experienced On The Streets, And We Are Doing Our Best To Help Her To Adapt To Living As A Blind Cat

She now moves around the house, but still occasionally bumps into things, especially when she is feeling stressed

Our Rescue Cat Gertrude Had To Get Her Eyes Removed Due To The Past Abuse She Experienced On The Streets, And We Are Doing Our Best To Help Her To Adapt To Living As A Blind Cat

She likes to lie on us and rub her face against us as this seems to help her relax

Our Rescue Cat Gertrude Had To Get Her Eyes Removed Due To The Past Abuse She Experienced On The Streets, And We Are Doing Our Best To Help Her To Adapt To Living As A Blind Cat

We try giving her toys to help prevent her from becoming bored, but she generally prefers different kind of activities

Our Rescue Cat Gertrude Had To Get Her Eyes Removed Due To The Past Abuse She Experienced On The Streets, And We Are Doing Our Best To Help Her To Adapt To Living As A Blind Cat

Gertrude loves to go outdoors and we take her out on a harness so she can explore

Our Rescue Cat Gertrude Had To Get Her Eyes Removed Due To The Past Abuse She Experienced On The Streets, And We Are Doing Our Best To Help Her To Adapt To Living As A Blind Cat

Our Rescue Cat Gertrude Had To Get Her Eyes Removed Due To The Past Abuse She Experienced On The Streets, And We Are Doing Our Best To Help Her To Adapt To Living As A Blind Cat

Sometimes during her walks she meets other cats, like her friend Melchett

Our Rescue Cat Gertrude Had To Get Her Eyes Removed Due To The Past Abuse She Experienced On The Streets, And We Are Doing Our Best To Help Her To Adapt To Living As A Blind Cat

Surprisingly, she seems to enjoy it most when there is lots of noise such as next door’s dog barking and people using power tools nearby

Our Rescue Cat Gertrude Had To Get Her Eyes Removed Due To The Past Abuse She Experienced On The Streets, And We Are Doing Our Best To Help Her To Adapt To Living As A Blind Cat

Our Rescue Cat Gertrude Had To Get Her Eyes Removed Due To The Past Abuse She Experienced On The Streets, And We Are Doing Our Best To Help Her To Adapt To Living As A Blind Cat

Our Rescue Cat Gertrude Had To Get Her Eyes Removed Due To The Past Abuse She Experienced On The Streets, And We Are Doing Our Best To Help Her To Adapt To Living As A Blind Cat

Our Rescue Cat Gertrude Had To Get Her Eyes Removed Due To The Past Abuse She Experienced On The Streets, And We Are Doing Our Best To Help Her To Adapt To Living As A Blind Cat

Gertrude loves listening to all the sounds in the garden and hunting some bugs

Our Rescue Cat Gertrude Had To Get Her Eyes Removed Due To The Past Abuse She Experienced On The Streets, And We Are Doing Our Best To Help Her To Adapt To Living As A Blind Cat

Our Rescue Cat Gertrude Had To Get Her Eyes Removed Due To The Past Abuse She Experienced On The Streets, And We Are Doing Our Best To Help Her To Adapt To Living As A Blind Cat

We try to let her know she is safe now by giving her fuss when she wants it, but it is a long, slow process to help her feel relaxed

Our Rescue Cat Gertrude Had To Get Her Eyes Removed Due To The Past Abuse She Experienced On The Streets, And We Are Doing Our Best To Help Her To Adapt To Living As A Blind Cat

Our Rescue Cat Gertrude Had To Get Her Eyes Removed Due To The Past Abuse She Experienced On The Streets, And We Are Doing Our Best To Help Her To Adapt To Living As A Blind Cat

Our Rescue Cat Gertrude Had To Get Her Eyes Removed Due To The Past Abuse She Experienced On The Streets, And We Are Doing Our Best To Help Her To Adapt To Living As A Blind Cat

Our Rescue Cat Gertrude Had To Get Her Eyes Removed Due To The Past Abuse She Experienced On The Streets, And We Are Doing Our Best To Help Her To Adapt To Living As A Blind Cat

The only advice I can offer anyone with a cat with similar problems is to have plenty of patience

Our Rescue Cat Gertrude Had To Get Her Eyes Removed Due To The Past Abuse She Experienced On The Streets, And We Are Doing Our Best To Help Her To Adapt To Living As A Blind Cat

Our Rescue Cat Gertrude Had To Get Her Eyes Removed Due To The Past Abuse She Experienced On The Streets, And We Are Doing Our Best To Help Her To Adapt To Living As A Blind Cat

Gertrude can be very demanding but is very affectionate in return, which is surprising, considering how she has been treated by humans in the past

Our Rescue Cat Gertrude Had To Get Her Eyes Removed Due To The Past Abuse She Experienced On The Streets, And We Are Doing Our Best To Help Her To Adapt To Living As A Blind Cat

Our Rescue Cat Gertrude Had To Get Her Eyes Removed Due To The Past Abuse She Experienced On The Streets, And We Are Doing Our Best To Help Her To Adapt To Living As A Blind Cat

She is now living the best life we can give her, and hopefully she is happy with us

Our Rescue Cat Gertrude Had To Get Her Eyes Removed Due To The Past Abuse She Experienced On The Streets, And We Are Doing Our Best To Help Her To Adapt To Living As A Blind Cat

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Turnip Towers
Turnip Towers
Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Gabriela Zagórska
Gabriela Zagórska
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabriela works as Community Manager for Bored Panda. She got her Graphic Design HNC Diploma from Dublin Institute of Design. Then she moved to Lithuania where she started working as a videographer. She still shoots some films on the weekends. When she gets some time off, she likes traveling and hiking with her cats, Koala and Fiero, and sharing their outdoor adventures on social media.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
POST
Pandasizing World Peace
Pandasizing World Peace
Community Member
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank you for sharing these sweet pictures. Happy to see Gertrude living her best life!

2
2points
reply
Waysuepet
Waysuepet
Community Member
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gertrude is gorgeous. Sometimes I really hate humans. Why some people find pleasure in harming animals is beyond me. The perpetrators should be abused in the same manner if they're caught.

2
2points
reply
Cthulhu is Alive
Cthulhu is Alive
Community Member
4 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I really want to hurt those that caused this cat's abuse, but I am also very happy that you are taking care of her ❤️

2
2points
reply
Load More Comments
POST
Pandasizing World Peace
Pandasizing World Peace
Community Member
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank you for sharing these sweet pictures. Happy to see Gertrude living her best life!

2
2points
reply
Waysuepet
Waysuepet
Community Member
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gertrude is gorgeous. Sometimes I really hate humans. Why some people find pleasure in harming animals is beyond me. The perpetrators should be abused in the same manner if they're caught.

2
2points
reply
Cthulhu is Alive
Cthulhu is Alive
Community Member
4 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I really want to hurt those that caused this cat's abuse, but I am also very happy that you are taking care of her ❤️

2
2points
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda