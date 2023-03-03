Patricia, known on Etsy as OonaPatternsEtc, creates cute cat hats. Most of them are crocheted but others require more work and adding some knitted elements. So far her shop has made more than 5K sales, and her happy customers have left over 700 reviews. OonaPatternsETC is a 5-star seller and people love her creativity and handmade goods.

Other than hats ready-to-wear, Patricia offers PDF tutorials for more complicated patterns, which take a lot of time to make but are definitely very satisfying for people who enjoy the process of making this unique outfit for their beloved cats. This way you can dress your pet up in a St Patrick's costume on March 17, Dracula for the next Halloween, or a turkey to celebrate Thanksgiving.

