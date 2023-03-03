This Artist Creates Hats For Cats Inspired By Historic Figures, Music Legends, Movie Characters, And Other Things (38 Pics) Interview With Artist
Patricia, known on Etsy as OonaPatternsEtc, creates cute cat hats. Most of them are crocheted but others require more work and adding some knitted elements. So far her shop has made more than 5K sales, and her happy customers have left over 700 reviews. OonaPatternsETC is a 5-star seller and people love her creativity and handmade goods.
Other than hats ready-to-wear, Patricia offers PDF tutorials for more complicated patterns, which take a lot of time to make but are definitely very satisfying for people who enjoy the process of making this unique outfit for their beloved cats. This way you can dress your pet up in a St Patrick's costume on March 17, Dracula for the next Halloween, or a turkey to celebrate Thanksgiving.
Cleopatra
Bored Panda has reached out to Patricia to learn more about her creative process and ideas for her next projects.
As an avid knitter and crocheter, Patricia has always loved designing new and unique items. She realized that she could combine her love for animals with her passion for crafting by creating adorable hats for pets. When asked what inspires her the most, she answered: "I think my love of history, music, and reading play a big part. For instance, one of my first hats was Marie Antoinette because I was always fascinated by her. And my love of music, in particular opera, inspired Brunhilda."
Scarecrow
Carrot
Now, the question that always comes up is: who are the models for her hats? The truth is, real cats do not contribute to modeling for OonaPatternsETC. Instead, Patricia uses... felted cat dolls! She said: "That is why they are so well-behaved! I purchased them from an Etsy shop named Wool Art Toys which is located in Ukraine. They are named Emily and Charlotte, after the Bronte sisters. I plan to get a third one which will be named Anne, of course, after the third sister."
King Arthur Monty Python
Wizard
So far, Patricia has made a wide range of hat designs available, some of which are only sold as patterns due to the time and effort they require. Her personal favorites are the Brunhilda and the Aviator hat. Each piece takes a different amount of time to create. On average, a hat can take about an hour to complete, but some, like the Marie Antoinette one, can take up to three hours due to its complexity. When asked about custom orders and projects upon special request, she answered: "I do some custom work, but it depends on what the person wants. Some hats are just not possible to make."
Ladybug
Sometimes people wonder if OonaPatternsETC also offers other pet accessories, but Patricia explains she tried making cat bow ties, and it didn't work out as planned. As result, she donated hundreds of bow ties she made to a local cat rescue center. She said: "I like to think they will give one to each cat that is rescued." Asked about her future plans, she answered: "I would love to organize a calendar with cats wearing my hats each month, for which the proceeds could go to animal rescue organizations. I think that would be awesome." We hope Patricia’s calendars will someday be another addition to her shop on Etsy that will be as successful as all the patterns and hats.
These are absolutely adorable and I love them, but I also find it telling that they're being modeled by felted cats instead of real cats! It's probably to get them to hold still for the camera, but also I can imagine how my cat would react if I tried to put one of these on him, and it would end with me going to the ER for stitches lol <3
