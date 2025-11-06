“I’m Just A Mistake”: Woman Wants To Reunite With Her Bio Family, Gets Threatened By Adoptive Parents

ADVERTISEMENT

Not every adopted person gets the chance to communicate with their biological family. According to the National Survey of Adoptive Parents (NSAP), only 36 percent of people get in contact with their birth families.

That said, it is understandable for someone to seize such an opportunity immediately. This was the case for a woman who found her biological mother after doing some digging. However, her adoptive family immediately blocked her intentions of fully reconnecting and even threatened to cut her off emotionally.

You will find the entire story below, which is quite a sad one.

Many adopted people wish to reconnect with their birth families

Woman wearing headphones and smiling in front of a microphone, discussing adoption and reuniting with bio family.

A woman got to track down her biological mother after more than two decades

Woman trying to reunite with bio family after adoption faces threats from adoptive parents and emotional struggle.

Text about woman adopted and wanting to reunite with bio family, facing threats from adoptive parents.

Text excerpt explaining a woman’s search to reunite with her biological mother after adoption, facing challenges from adoptive parents.

Text excerpt from a woman describing her emotional struggle seeking relationship with her biological family despite adoptive parents' threats.

Text excerpt from a woman sharing her feelings about wanting to reunite with her biological family and struggling with adoptive parents.

Woman covers her face in distress at home, reflecting pain from wanting to reunite with bio family and facing adoptive parents' threats.

However, her adoptive family was against the idea of reconnection and even threatened her with emotional distance

Woman wanting to reunite with bio family faces threats from adoptive parents over her identity and past.

Woman wanting to reunite with bio family faces emotional threats from her adoptive parents.

Trauma from adoption is often overlooked

Many people who were adopted at birth will carry mental and emotional burdens, even if they don’t show it. That’s because a child’s attachment to their mother begins at birth, and having that relinquished leaves a wound that may or may not heal.

But since many of these people have likely grown adept at hiding their pain, the trauma from adoption can be overlooked.

“It’s not OK to bring puppies home until they’re eight weeks old, but with infants, we have this expectation that they’re just supposed to fit in and belong,” therapist Lesli Johnson tells Very Well Mind.

Some of these struggles may come in the form of hypervigilance, a condition often linked to PTSD. According to Johnson, it happens after that initial separation with the birth mom, where the child experiences high levels of cortisol.

The experience then creates a “tendency of reactivity” where the sense of danger gets ingrained in the child’s nervous system.

Issues may also arise when it comes to trust and forming a sense of self. As Johnson explains, the person may grow up wondering who will stick around, while also feeling like they don’t belong with both their adoptive and birth families.

While the author did not admit anything outright, she may have gone through a lot of mental and emotional turmoil after her birth mother abandoned her. Her adoptive family only made things worse by threatening to cut her off for trying to exercise her right to know her biological kin. Toxicity is the last thing she needs at that point in her life.

As mental health experts Dr. Joseph Spinazzola and Dr. Bruce Bassi tell Everyday Health, the refusal to show respect, empathy, and the acknowledgment of trauma are reasonable enough grounds to cut ties with toxic family members.

The author is of age and has a family of her own. She may be better off distancing herself from the toxicity in her life and continuing to pursue her intent on reconnection.

People in the comments had no shortage of advice for the author

Screenshot of online comment expressing sympathy for woman seeking to reunite with bio family, facing adoptive parents' threats.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman adopted and wanting to reunite with her biological family.

Text post discussing a bio dad reflecting on adoption, reunion challenges, and emotions with adoptive parents.

Text discussing emotional challenges and advice for a woman wanting to reunite with her bio family amid adoptive parents' threats.

Text excerpt about navigating feelings and setting boundaries in reunions with biological and adoptive families after adoption.

Comment discussing challenges of reuniting with bio family and reactions of adoptive parents in adoption context.

Comment expressing support for a woman seeking to reunite with her biological family despite adoptive parents' opposition.

Comment about toxic adoptive parents threatening woman wanting to reunite with biological family after adoption.

Adopted woman seeks to reunite with bio family while facing threats from adoptive parents in emotional struggle.

Comment expressing sympathy for a woman wanting to reunite with her bio family despite adoptive parents' threats.

Comment expressing a parent's perspective on love and regret regarding adoption and reuniting with bio family.

Adoptive parents threaten woman trying to reunite with bio family in complex adoption relationship situation

Text post from user anon urging a woman wanting to reunite with her bio family to reveal herself despite threats from adoptive parents.

Comment discussing a woman wanting to reunite with her biological family despite threats from adoptive parents.

Comment expressing sympathy for adoptive families and doubts about adoption after reading related stories.

Reddit text post discussing a woman’s desire to reunite with her bio family and adoptive parents’ emotional threats.

Alt text: Woman's heartfelt message about adoption, reuniting with bio family, and adoptive parents' threats and challenges.

Text post from PyrocumulusLightning sharing experience of reuniting with biological family and facing challenges from adoptive parents.

Comment expressing support for a woman wanting to reunite with her biological family despite adoptive parents' opposition.

Woman wants to reunite with bio family but faces threats from adoptive parents over adoption conflict.

Comment discussing the complexities of adoption reunion and challenges with adoptive parents when seeking bio family contact.

Comment discussing whether an adopted person should contact their biological parents and respecting their privacy.

Comment discussing challenges with adoptive parents threatening a woman seeking to reunite with her biological family.

Screenshot of a user comment discussing reaching out to bio family and adoptive parents in adoption reunions.

Comment discussing risks and advice for a woman wanting to reunite with her biological family despite adoptive parents' threats.

Comment discussing advice on contacting a bio family and threats from adoptive parents about reunion efforts

Comment about adoptive parents threatening woman wanting to reunite with her biological family and adoption challenges.