We, people, are interesting creatures. Or maybe complicated and messy would be better descriptive words. But why are we throwing such words around, you might wonder?

Well, today we're going to talk about the things people tend to romanticize that are actually pretty horrible, which is a complicated matter, isn't it? And so, the words fit the theme very well. So, now it's up to you to go through today's list and decide whether the mentioned things fit the theme too.

Two men on a floating house on murky water, demonstrating calm moments amid uncertain surroundings and red flags. Growing up poor. People act like it was an enriching experience that they chose to partake in. It certainly can build character but I wouldnt intentionally have been born on the struggle train and I dont look fondly back on those days.

brokenmessiah , hitesh choudhary Report

LizzieBoredom
51 minutes ago

The Struggle Train. Next stop, Scurvyville. Choo. Choo.

    Daytime cityscape of New York with sunlight highlighting the Empire State Building, illustrating red flag signs in urban settings. Living in New York City. Everyone thinks it's going to be like S*x and the City or Friends - glamorous brunches, cute apartments, spontaneous adventures.

    Reality: You're paying $3,000 for a shoebox where you can touch all four walls while lying in bed, your "cute neighborhood coffee shop" charges $8 for a latte, and that "romantic subway ride" involves being pressed against a stranger's armpit while someone plays saxophone badly at 7am.

    But hey, at least the rats are confident!

    BubbleByteQueen , Todd Quackenbush Report

    Group of nuns laughing and interacting warmly, highlighting social dynamics that can include romanticized red flags. Being a nun! 


    It's presented in such an idyllic way in brochures, but the reality is that idealistic sweet young women go into the convent and get exploited & mistreated. They work rigorously for extreme hours and no pay; and because they're not "employees" then there's no OSHA or standards. Every aspect of their lives are controlled, sometimes including superiors reading their mail and censoring it / forcing them to rewrite outgoing letters that reveal a*****e conditions.


    Check out the recent memoir "Cloistered" for an accurate account of a woman entering and slowly becoming disillusioned. .

    MorningByMorning51 , Vidar Nordli-Mathisen Report

    Alexia
    10 minutes ago

    It's pretty similar in Eastern Orthodoxy. During my mid 20s I went through a difficult time and often spent short vacations in an Orthodox monastery for nuns. Far from the idyllic like I had expected (with prayers and religious songs), those women worked up to 12 hours per day (difficult, exhausting physical work). Additionally, they had to participate in church service daily, and also to keep their personal prayer schedule.The monastery was located in a splendid mountain area; but one of the nuns told me bitterly that they never had the time to admire that beauty. The rules were very restrictive and the nuns usually didn't mix up with the pilgrims; I was exempted because I came there often and they knew me as "trustworthy".

    reply

    Throughout our lives, many of us strive to have as perfect a life as possible. Yet, the harsh reality is that an absolutely perfect life does not exist. 

    Of course, a lot depends on what you consider to be a so-called perfect life. For some, it’s having unlimited funds; for others, it’s having a great career, a happy family, or anything else. Just as there are many people in the world, there are just as many ideas about what is an ideal life. 

    Mother in hospital bed smiling at newborn wrapped in star-patterned blanket, highlighting red flag signs in relationships. Childbirth and having a baby- I say this as a mom. It’s portrayed as being hard to give birth but afterwards everything being perfect. No it is a hard time for a lot of people.

    SolutionDry8385 , Gabriel Tovar Report

    A woman reading a book in a dimly lit bookstore filled with shelves, highlighting red flag romanticized behavior. Working in a bookshop.. it’s just like any other retail job. Boring, bad for your back and the customers are still annoying as fuuuuck.

    selkieluver , Pj Accetturo Report

    Alexia
    6 minutes ago

    I worked in an antique bookshop during college. I was really happy at first because I loved books and reading. But soon I saw the other side of the story: back pain, rude customers, a*****e boss and A TON OF DUST. I left after an year with a pretty bad dust allergy.

    Woman working in a cozy florist shop surrounded by plants and flowers, illustrating romanticized red flag behaviors. Being a small business owner.

    kokonutkingfilm , Ellicia Report

    Mel in Georgia
    40 minutes ago

    It takes over your entire life and you're lucky if it makes you a decent living!

    While it’s completely possible for many folks to achieve something similar to the best version of their life, it’s impossible for it to be without struggles of some kind. Life just doesn’t work in such an ideal way – there is always something that throws you off your ideal path. 

    Life is full of quirks, imperfections, and just overall unfortunate things that make it impossible for it to be picture perfect. All of that is caused by the various shortcomings that every person tends to have. 

    We won’t be going over the whole possible list of what kind of quirks people can have, as it’s literally a never-ending one, so instead, today we’re going to focus on one specific flaw: a tendency to romanticize things. 
    Soft cozy setting with Romeo and Juliet book, dried flowers, and a drink, illustrating romanticized red flags in relationships. Romeo and Juliet... It's a tragedy not a romance. .

    Aggressive_Pop1315 , Betül Güneş Report

    Uncle Panda
    1 hour ago

    Virtually all of Shakespeare's classic characters would be felons today.

    A scenic village surrounded by green trees and mountains under a cloudy sky, showing peaceful everyday life. Living in “a quiet little town/village where everyone knows each other”.

    Sure, some people prefer city living and some countryside. But the latter can be boring, claustrophobic, and full of judgy locals.

    St_Melangell , Lodewijk Hertog Report

    A smiling mother holding her son closely, illustrating emotions that can mask relationship red flags. Those “little kid raised $25,000 for his mom’s cancer treatment” stories.

    We (the U.S.) should have universal healthcare. We are the richest country on the planet. We shouldn’t be go fund me’ing our health.

    We send our tax dollars to Israel regularly and they have free healthcare.

    Tarable , Gabriel Tovar Report

    Austzn
    1 hour ago

    Healthcare makes up about a fifth of the US's economy. That profit motive will not yield easily until the whole system collapses.

    Why is that such a bad thing, you might wonder? Well, it isn’t all the time. Sometimes, it’s not so bad – it gives people hope when they desperately need it, and it makes life a little easier, and a little more fun, and things like that. 

    At the same time, in other cases, it can be quite detrimental. Especially when it comes to people romanticizing things that shouldn’t be romanticized. This list is full of examples of such things – from workaholism to lovebombing to jealousy, just to mention a few. 

    Out of all of these examples given here today, we want to briefly focus on one of them – the romanticization of mental health struggles. 

    Two Fifty Shades books by EL James stacked on a table, symbolizing red flags often romanticized in relationships. Those fifty shades of grey movies , if that guy was just any Joe Shmoe that story wouldn’t be so romantic and s**y , it would be creepy but you know cause he’s rich it’s okay 😂.

    No_Conference271 , Dollar Gill Report

    Alexia
    20 minutes ago

    I tried to read the book. I gave up after less than 30 pages. I have much better ways to spend my time.

    Group of people socializing in a dimly lit bar, highlighting common red flags often romanticized in relationships. Running a pub. It's really hard work, long hours, finding a great team you can trust, managing drunk customers, being on call all the time, it can quickly wear a person down.

    TemperedTeal , Victor Clime Report

    Couple kissing intimately near rocky cave entrance representing red flag behavior in romantic relationships. S*x on the beach, or any place sandy for that matter.

    Gomdok_the_Short , Yan Krukau Report

    Some of you might think: how can someone romanticize such a horrible thing? After all, mental illnesses and all things related ruin people’s lives or, at the very minimum, make them 100 times harder than they should be. So how can someone look at that through rose-colored glasses? Well, some do. 

    Let’s take ADHD as an example. From time to time, this disorder is represented as some kind of “superpower.” This presents it as something that people should wish to have, as ADHDers are presented as more energetic, enthusiastic, and creative than common folks. 

    While it’s possible for a person with ADHD to have these traits, what should be noted is that it also comes with other things that aren’t so admirable. These mentioned traits can even take on a form that isn’t liked by others. 
    Young person partially hiding face with scarf, highlighting mysterious red flag behaviors often romanticized by people. ‘Bad boys’.

    Bunnycreaturebee , Ali Al-Safi Report

    A glass of whiskey on a coaster at a dimly lit bar with colorful blurred lights in the background, showing red flag signs. Casual heavy alcohol consumption.

    Mundane-Badger-9791 , Kashish Grover Report

    Ellinor she/they/elle
    39 minutes ago

    I hate than whenever I have a friendly gathering there is nothing I can drink beside tap-water. And yes I know that I can bring my own drink, but it's still sad to see that alcohol is so normalized.

    Bride and groom sharing a kiss under a flowing veil, symbolizing romance with hidden red flag relationship signs. The song, "Every step you take," by Sting. I've heard it played at weddings. It's a stalker song.

    jmiller423 , Emma Bauso Report

    For example, in reality, their energy levels can be rather irregular – one moment, a person can be full of energy and ready to take over the world, and then at another moment, they can’t lift a finger, as all their energy is gone. It also can manifest with things like impulsive decisions, daydreaming, or making careless mistakes and unnecessary risks, among many other things. 

    Basically, while ADHD can bring some traits into a person’s life that make it seem like it’s a superpower, it brings just as many things that make life way harder than it should be. And this fact isn’t limited to ADHD; the same applies to other mental disorders as well. 

    What other horrible things have you noticed that people romanticize? Share it with us in the comments! And don’t forget to upvote the ones already mentioned on the list!

    Young man in vintage red and gold attire standing behind a chair in a dimly lit room with ornate decor, symbolizing red flags. The Victorian Era. Disease, ppllution, filth, and child labor.

    Last_Survivors , Andrej Lišakov Report

    Man partially lit in darkness with a narrow beam of light across his face symbolizing red flag warnings. Being stalked – can be scary at times.

    Ok-Hornet-24 , Luke Thornton Report

    Alexia
    5 minutes ago

    Who romanticizes this? In real life I mean, not in movies

    Couple sharing a close kiss in a shower, illustrating romantic red flag behaviors often misunderstood in relationships. Showering together.

    eatmeat2016 , cottonbro studio Report

    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    20 minutes ago

    Hated this. Not cute or fun or romantic at all. Also hated when my now-ex tried to make séx in the shower work out as well. Dangerous, slippery, and I basically had to be pressed up against one of the walls with my forehead slamming repeatedly into it.

    Young woman sitting at a cluttered desk under a lamp, appearing stressed while reflecting on red flag signs in relationships. Being a workaholic and perfectionist.

    GhosthunterJelliana , cottonbro studio Report

    Couple walking in park during autumn, smiling and holding hands, symbolizing romanticized red flag relationship issues. Lovebombing and super fast romances.

    strict_ghostfacer , Andrew DeGarde Report

    Man smiling while reading a book at his desk in a modern office, with red flag behaviors subtly highlighted. Living to work.

    anon , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    Group of young men casually sitting outdoors near a car, depicting relaxed vibes and subtle red flag behaviors romanticized by people. The good old days.

    Strict-Argument4876 , Annie Spratt Report

    Silhouettes of people waving sticks amid red smoke, symbolizing warning and red flag behavior in crowds. War.

    Popular-Mark-2451 , Hasan Almasi Report

    Tall dry and green grass under a pale sky illustrating subtle red flag signs often romanticized in relationships. Lying in a field of tall grass out in the middle of nowhere.

    tucakeane , Léon McGregor Report

    Uncle Panda
    1 hour ago

    Were you *not* expecting to share the space with all the critters that live there?

    Pregnant person wearing a gray sweater making a heart shape over the belly, symbolizing relationship red flags. Pregnancy.

    PricePuzzleheaded835 , Suhyeon Choi Report

    Young person in a hoodie focused on their phone, highlighting common red flag behaviors often romanticized in relationships. ADHD

    It's not only the quirky bit.

    Actually it is mostly self doubt, low self esteem, near instant forgetfulness, rsd, time blindness, audio processing issues and so on and so on.


    Oh yeah, ADHD tax!
    Forgot about that one, sigh.


    Edit: thank you all for the conversation, up votes and award.

    fluffy_munster , Hiki App Report

    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    1 hour ago

    ADHD is seriously the worst. I'm unmedicated and struggling so f*****g hard right now. I'm just spiraling downwards and things keep getting worse and worse. But yeah. It's fun.

    Woman looking upset and holding a drink at a restaurant table symbolizes red flag behaviors in romantic settings. Jealous partners. i get that some kind of jealousy is normal, but sometimes people isolate themselves for their partner because they suspect cheating everywhere and once they break up they wonder where their friends are. as a friend it feels like you didn‘t mean anything to them.

    also, most of the time a partner who suspects cheating everywhere is the one actually cheating. people tend to think everyone is like them, therefore they think their partner is likely to cheat, too.

    PringeLSDose , Ben Iwara Report

    Ellinor she/they/elle
    35 minutes ago

    I think that the fondation of a relationship should be trust in yourself and in your partner(s) but hey, I could be wrong !

    32 Things That Scream "Red Flag", But Still Get Romanticized By People The relationship between The Joker and Harley Quinn.

    overfiend1976 , Mateusz Sobociński Report

    Ellinor she/they/elle
    33 minutes ago

    Her relationship with Poison Ivy in the "Harley Quinn" cartoon serie is much more wholesome.

    Two people holding hands, symbolizing romanticized red flag behaviors in relationships and emotional connection. ‘Fixing’ others. A one-way ticket to co-dependency and habituation of identity-loss.

    useyourindicators , Getty Images Report

    Isolation. It’s not cute to keep your partner from their immediate family.

    DingoSlight Report

    A couple embracing near a lake, illustrating romanticized behaviors that can be red flag warning signs in relationships. Possessiveness.

    Responsible-Orange16 Report

    Living without technology.

    Beautiful-Monk-5277 Report

