Woman Gets An Email Inviting Her To A Second Interview And A Video File She Wasn’t Supposed To See
Woman looking surprised at laptop screen after getting an email about a second interview and a secret video file
Economy & Labor, Society

Woman Gets An Email Inviting Her To A Second Interview And A Video File She Wasn’t Supposed To See

Job interviews are easily some of the most nerve-wracking experiences out there. First, there’s the pressure of trying to make a good impression, and then the agonizing wait to find out how you did. Wouldn’t it be nice to know right away?

Well, this Redditor did, thanks to a bizarre twist of fate. A mix-up meant she was sent the interviewers’ full summary and a video recap of their private discussion about her. Oops. Keep reading to see the unfiltered comments she stumbled upon, and how it all played out.

RELATED:

    After wrapping up her job interview, the woman received an unexpected email

    Image credits: Okrasyuk/Envato (not the actual photo)

    To her surprise, it contained the interviewers’ unfiltered thoughts—ones she was never supposed to see

    Image credits:  vadymvdrobot/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Prostock-studio/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Attorneyatlau

    The author shared more details in the comments

    Readers encouraged her to turn the feedback into an advantage

    In a follow-up, the woman revealed she’d actually scored her dream role, though not in the way she imagined

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
