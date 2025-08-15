Woman Gets An Email Inviting Her To A Second Interview And A Video File She Wasn’t Supposed To See
Job interviews are easily some of the most nerve-wracking experiences out there. First, there’s the pressure of trying to make a good impression, and then the agonizing wait to find out how you did. Wouldn’t it be nice to know right away?
Well, this Redditor did, thanks to a bizarre twist of fate. A mix-up meant she was sent the interviewers’ full summary and a video recap of their private discussion about her. Oops. Keep reading to see the unfiltered comments she stumbled upon, and how it all played out.
After wrapping up her job interview, the woman received an unexpected email
Image credits: Okrasyuk/Envato (not the actual photo)
To her surprise, it contained the interviewers’ unfiltered thoughts—ones she was never supposed to see
Image credits: vadymvdrobot/Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Prostock-studio/Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Attorneyatlau
29
0