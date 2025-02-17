30 Comedy-Filled Comics By Nick CabanaInterview With Artist
Nick Cabana is a Boston-based artist and the creative mind behind MANIA, a series of illustrations, cartoons, and animations that highlight the humor in everyday life.
Drawing inspiration from strangers, personal interactions, and the bizarre moments that often go unnoticed, his work captures the relatable absurdity of the world around us. With a style that resonates especially with young adults, Cabana’s art turns fleeting observations into sharp, witty, and entertaining visuals.
Scroll down and check out a selection of cartoons by the artist we’ve chosen for you today!
Bored Panda reached out to Nick to learn more about his creative work. When asked to describe his comics in three words, the artist chose: “conversational, realistic, and silly.” He then went on to share what first inspired him to start making comics: “I knew I wanted to do something artistic to express myself and my views on the world. I tried illustration but wasn't satisfied—moved towards serious animation but still felt like it wasn't what I wanted. I knew I was circling something important. One day, I made a comedic animated video and knew that I had found what I was looking for. Comedy was always very important to me, but for some reason, I never thought I would be able to incorporate it into art in a meaningful way.”
Cabana shared how he usually comes up with ideas for his new works, explaining that he finds inspiration in everyday moments: “Almost all of my video ideas come from bits my roommates and I do around the apartment. We spend a lot of time making each other laugh, and when something is very funny to us, I try to capture that feeling in a video. It feels fulfilling to me to capture elements of my real life in my content.”
When asked about other artists he finds inspiring and whose style he admires, Nick responded: “There are tons of creators I find to be brilliant. Lately, I have been endlessly impressed by the storytelling of Joe Bennett with his two shows ‘Scavengers Reign’ and ‘Common Side Effects.’ He captures small human details in a way I've never seen.”
Lastly, Cabana shared one of his favorite works he’s created so far: “I often enjoy the process of making my videos, especially my ‘Looking for Love’ series. But after a video is finished, I usually hate it because I think I can do better. This is something I’m working on—lol.”