Right before the weekend starts, we’re here to bring you a little entertainment—something to lift your spirits and set the right mood. This is all made possible thanks to David Gomberg, a cartoonist whose work has been featured in prestigious publications such as Air Mail, The Wall Street Journal, The Times London, Weekly Humorist, and American Bystander. This time, he has kindly agreed to share a collection of his cartoons with our Bored Panda community.

If you’re curious about what to expect from David’s series, he describes the topics as wildly varied and unpredictable. However, there is a specific theme he tends to lean toward: “I do favor the absurd—situations that would never happen in real life. I also enjoy creating caption-less cartoons. If there’s an opportunity to create something without dialogue, I will.”

If you’re curious to discover a selection of Gomberg’s comics and learn more about the artist, keep scrolling down.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | david-gomberg.com | davidgomberg.substack.com

#1

Cartoonist illustrates cat amusing guests with laser pointer in humorous comic.

davidgomberg Report

    #2

    Cartoon featuring a rabbit-turtle hybrid talking to a rabbit on a tree stump in a forest setting.

    davidgomberg Report

    #3

    A woman in bed talks to a man off-screen as a fish stands on the floor, illustrating a funny comic concept.

    davidgomberg Report

    #4

    Cartoonist's funny comic of a space mission control room with crew discussing a rocket launch to escape Earth's problems.

    davidgomberg Report

    #5

    Cartoonist's funny comic about inviting guests to motivate cleaning, featuring a couple relaxing in a messy living room.

    davidgomberg Report

    #6

    Two cartoon surgeons in a hospital discuss organ transplants with humorous bagel comment.

    davidgomberg Report

    #7

    A cartoon shows a man jokingly threatening a bystander inside a bank, demonstrating absurdly funny comic humor.

    davidgomberg Report

    #8

    A funny comic of a couple on a park bench, joking about their baby in a stroller with the caption about ultrasound photo changes.

    davidgomberg Report

    #9

    A cartoonist's comic featuring a man asking a genie about making a flourless chocolate torte.

    davidgomberg Report

    #10

    Cartoon of a couple in a living room, with a woman saying, “The car needs new brakes,” in a humorous setting.

    davidgomberg Report

    #11

    Cartoon of two explorers examining fossilized footprints in a jungle with a comedic caption about a human doing a cha-cha.

    davidgomberg Report

    #12

    A cartoonist's comic showing a man on a cliff announcing to a crowd.

    davidgomberg Report

    #13

    Cartoonist comic showing two people and a devil negotiating a reduced sentence in a cave setting.

    davidgomberg Report

    #14

    Caterpillar inspired to create business, showcasing absurd yet funny comic humor.

    davidgomberg Report

    #15

    Chef holding a seagull in a kitchen, with a puzzled expression, exemplifying absurd and funny cartoon humor.

    davidgomberg Report

    #16

    Group chat at a party with a humorous introduction in a cartoon comic.

    davidgomberg Report

    #17

    A cartoon of a woman and child building blocks, with a funny imaginary friend politics joke.

    davidgomberg Report

    #18

    Two people on a couch with a tall plant serving as a leaking ceiling, highlighting absurdly funny comics.

    davidgomberg Report

    #19

    Cartoonist depicts philosophers at a foot race, starting and finishing at the same line, highlighting the absurd and funny concept.

    davidgomberg Report

    #20

    A cartoonist's comic showing a lawyer with a will chart, addressing a family in a library setting.

    davidgomberg Report

    #21

    Cartoonist's comic shows emotional support animals boarding a plane at Gate 3.

    davidgomberg Report

    #22

    Cartoonist's absurd comic featuring two superheroes debating wine names humorously.

    davidgomberg Report

    #23

    Comic showing a sleeping baby in a guard post titled "The Changing of the Guard's Baby" for funny comics.

    davidgomberg Report

    #24

    Cartoonist's funny comic of a parking lot with a claw crane for free 1-hour parking enforcement.

    davidgomberg Report

    #25

    Cartoonist painting an enormous foot, adding ticklish details with a brush, humorously depicting an absurd comic scene.

    davidgomberg Report

    #26

    Cartoonist's comic of kids confused by a surgery board game, highlighting absurd humor.

    davidgomberg Report

    #27

    Cartoon showing a therapist telling a patient to spread worries over more issues; funny comics by a cartoonist.

    davidgomberg Report

    #28

    Cartoonist's funny comic of boy asking dad about universe spoilers, as they stargaze with a telescope.

    davidgomberg Report

    #29

    Elephant and donkey on Capitol steps, humorous comic about Dogecoin mascot.

    davidgomberg Report

    #30

    Cartoonist's funny comic: Performer on stage waving, surrounded by audience at tables, captioned "He must be surrounded by yes people."

    davidgomberg Report

