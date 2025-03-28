ADVERTISEMENT

Right before the weekend starts, we’re here to bring you a little entertainment—something to lift your spirits and set the right mood. This is all made possible thanks to David Gomberg, a cartoonist whose work has been featured in prestigious publications such as Air Mail, The Wall Street Journal, The Times London, Weekly Humorist, and American Bystander. This time, he has kindly agreed to share a collection of his cartoons with our Bored Panda community.

If you’re curious about what to expect from David’s series, he describes the topics as wildly varied and unpredictable. However, there is a specific theme he tends to lean toward: “I do favor the absurd—situations that would never happen in real life. I also enjoy creating caption-less cartoons. If there’s an opportunity to create something without dialogue, I will.”

If you’re curious to discover a selection of Gomberg’s comics and learn more about the artist, keep scrolling down.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | david-gomberg.com | davidgomberg.substack.com