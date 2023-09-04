From Countryside Canvases To City Galleries: My Journey As A Lincolnshire Artist (6 Pics)
2020 was an odd year for many reasons. For me, it marked the start of an incredible journey. I quit my 9 to 5 job and began creating art full time. I agree, making such a drastic change to a creative career is challenging, especially when undertaken deep in the countryside.
Lincolnshire is one of those forgotten lands—flat fields for miles, agricultural and earthy. Born and bred on the east coast, where the marsh meets the sea, I grew up surrounded by old-fashioned villages, historic market towns, and vast farms and factories. Being interested in art, poetry, music, and the creative arts was a disadvantage growing up. However, like all good stories, a change occurred.
This post may include affiliate links.
During COVID and the dreaded lockdown, many of us took on new skills, hobbies, and projects. Myself included. Years ago, I gave up on drama after earning my degree. Now, almost 10 years later, it was time to put my creative mind to work.
Exhibitions, Craft Fairs, Sensory Sculptures—you name it, I tried it. Along the way, I discovered other individuals in a similar 'funk' about alternative art, steering away from watercolor ducks and endless seascapes.
Many artists in Lincolnshire are hungry for opportunities. Yes, of course, we have a limited number of art roles, and the art sector almost always overlooks this part of England. However, the artists in our county are some of the most talented I have ever met.
London seems a million miles away, although in reality, it's just a few hours' drive. I've contacted the 'big galleries' to discuss a significant Lincolnshire Exhibition in the city, but all I receive is radio silence.
Surely now is the time for change. We need to recognize the diversity of art and culture from all corners of the country. Forgive me, dear reader, but the spotlight often shines on city artists—where are the countryside artists? I hope that one day, even the Royal Academy will find the right curator who wishes to showcase Lincolnshire's up-and-coming artists to the masses, demonstrating that we are not just "country bumpkins," as one critic put it. We are a county full of opportunity, eager for a platform to project our inner feelings, raw emotions, and creative spirit to the world.