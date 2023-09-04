From Countryside Canvases To City Galleries: My Journey As A Lincolnshire Artist (6 Pics)

2020 was an odd year for many reasons. For me, it marked the start of an incredible journey. I quit my 9 to 5 job and began creating art full time. I agree, making such a drastic change to a creative career is challenging, especially when undertaken deep in the countryside.

Lincolnshire is one of those forgotten lands—flat fields for miles, agricultural and earthy. Born and bred on the east coast, where the marsh meets the sea, I grew up surrounded by old-fashioned villages, historic market towns, and vast farms and factories. Being interested in art, poetry, music, and the creative arts was a disadvantage growing up. However, like all good stories, a change occurred.