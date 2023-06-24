Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Abstract Art And Quick Sketches Are The Motivations Of Life For This Artist From The Frontline Zone In Ukraine (14 Pics)
Abstract Art And Quick Sketches Are The Motivations Of Life For This Artist From The Frontline Zone In Ukraine (14 Pics)

Олександра Малишко
This is the story of a Ukrainian artist, under the pseudonym Ulyana Koloda, who paints abstract paintings and quick sketches to distract herself during rocket attacks. It’s not as scary as it was in early 2022. But her psyche is still not coping. She says that her life is becoming more and more surreal as if it were happening on a big screen in a special effects movie theater.

The city of Dnipro has always been industrial and majestic. Since childhood, I remember the wide Dnipro River (the city and the river have the same name) with its almost two-kilometer-long bridge, wide roads, long avenues, huge parks, and endless blue sky.

More info: Instagram

Image credits: uliana_koloda

By now, childhood is far in the past, the city has grown and swallowed up uninhabited areas. And this big city with a population of almost two million is shelled with rockets almost every night. At the beginning of the war, I often walked around the empty city. Shops had boarded up their windows with plywood and sandbagged their buildings. People went abroad in search of a better life. My relatives and friends also left. Over time, strangers (IDPs) filled the emptiness of the streets. People, like hardworking ants, hurried about their personal affairs every day. Local transportation began to resume, and it was both joyful and terrifying at the same time. Strangers were too stressed psychologically from the horrors of war. From time to time I got into unpleasant situations with refugees. They consider everyone to be an enemy. I realize that this is an even more difficult period for them. A lot of people have seen their loved ones, families, and friends die. They have seen their homes destroyed in seconds.

Image credits: uliana_koloda

Image credits: uliana_koloda

To distract themselves from terrible thoughts and reality, some people paint reflections on the war. On the contrary, I am fighting for the right to live in a world where this does not happen. Life has become too precious for me, and creativity is too precious for an artist. I don’t want to spend a single second on something terrible. So I take pieces of paper and create quick drawings, sometimes I paint more successful ones on canvas. The main thing is not to waste time, to catch every idea and reflect it, to sleep a lot, to have food and water, and the supplies of paint and canvas with paper have also become the main value for the artist.

If you are interested, the artist has a page on Instagram where you can more closely examine and track changes in her abstract spots.

I also ask you to write in the comments your stories related to the creation of abstract compositions and so on. Write your reflections on viewing the photos. All your comments are valuable.

Image credits: uliana_koloda

Image credits: uliana_koloda

Image credits: uliana_koloda

Image credits: uliana_koloda

Image credits: uliana_koloda

Image credits: uliana_koloda

Image credits: uliana_koloda

Image credits: uliana_koloda

Image credits: uliana_koloda

Image credits: uliana_koloda

Image credits: uliana_koloda

Олександра Малишко
Олександра Малишко
Author, Community member

Oleksandra Malyshko artist was born in 1977 in the Dnieper city, Ukraine. By education she is architect and the member of the National union of artists of Ukraine. The participant near hundreds of art actions and exhibitions, she have prize diplomas of the participant. The most part of pictures was charitable given to the organizations and institutions of the region where she lives. Given an event in creative life became an opportunity to take part in 58 Venice Biennials "that you lived in interesting times", the participant of the "Falling dream shadow on the gardens Jardini" project of the Ukrainian pavilion...

Read more »
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a community manager at Bored Panda. She is interested in all things creative; therefore, fresh out of school, she studied creativity in advertising. She later became a part of the photography project "Underlook," which is why her profile picture is captured from an unusual angle.

Now, you will see her working with amazing artists, assisting them in spreading their unique ideas. Outside of work, you will find her in nature, doing DIY projects (and failing miserably), and enjoying life.

Read more »
