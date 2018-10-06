8Kviews
Here Are The Most Beautiful Abandoned Places That I Found Around Europe (42 Pics)
I became known for my work on forgotten pianos in abandoned places across Europe. During my requiem for pianos, I sometimes find abandoned places with former owners' personal belongings left behind. It seems as if time had stopped at a specific moment there.
I dive into the spaces that everyone thinks are empty. I wander there for hours on end. The aim of my art is to find those elements of life that people consider to be dead and capture them with my camera.
Abandoned Chapel In France
Abandoned House In Luxembourg
It's amazing that the furniture was not stolen--that milk pail, the pitcher....
Abandoned Castle In Italy
The trompe l'oeil painting is amazing... but rather than a "castle", the iconography seems to suggest the Jewish faith, I'm wondering if perhaps some type of ritual bathing space, such as for women after menstruation/childbirth.
Abandoned Synagogue In Romania
Abandoned Villa In Italy
Abandoned Greenhouse In Italy
Thos windows are so beautiful!!! They look art nouveau. It'd be so nice if it were restored
Abandoned Hospital In Italy
Abandoned Castle In France
As nicely looking as the image is, that's the worse place and way to put a bathtub for a practical use.
Abandoned Hospital In Germany
Abandoned Castle In France
Abandoned Musical School In Italy
Abandoned House In France
I have a strange urge to look through those books and papers.
Abandoned Factory In Italy
Abandoned Villa In Italy
Abandoned Villa In Germany
Abandoned Castle In France
The drawing is amazing. But the flag is a new addition, colors are way brighter than they should be, not faded and not dusted at all.
Abandoned Castle In France
Abandoned Church
Abandoned Castle In France
Abandoned Castle In Italy
Abandoned Church In Italy
Abandoned Castle In France
Abandoned Thermal Baths In France
Abandoned Castle In France
Abandoned Ballroom In Germany
Abandoned Castle In Italy
Abandoned Hospital In Ukraine
Wonder if at some point they had a tree in the salon or it grew by himself as mother nature and time took over.
Abandoned Villa In Italy
Abandoned Villa In Italy
Abandoned Bowling In Germany
Abandoned Hotel In Germany
That moss is so beautiful! I love seeing things grow in neglected places, it makes me feel peaceful.
Abandoned Theatre In Belgium
Abandoned Hospital In Ukraine
Abandoned Pottery Factory
I'm seeing all these pictures and it makes me want to go to these places and just explore.
Abandoned Boarding School In France
Abandoned House In Italy
This room alone is bigger than my whole house. Also the optical illusion: is the ceiling going up or connecting the walls?
Abandoned Castle In Italy
Abandoned Theatre In Belgium
I wonder what it looked like before it was abandoned.
