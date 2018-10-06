I became known for my work on forgotten pianos in abandoned places across Europe. During my requiem for pianos, I sometimes find abandoned places with former owners' personal belongings left behind. It seems as if time had stopped at a specific moment there.

I dive into the spaces that everyone thinks are empty. I wander there for hours on end. The aim of my art is to find those elements of life that people consider to be dead and capture them with my camera.

More info: romainthiery.fr | Instagram