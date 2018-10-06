I became known for my work on forgotten pianos in abandoned places across Europe. During my requiem for pianos, I sometimes find abandoned places with former owners' personal belongings left behind. It seems as if time had stopped at a specific moment there.

I dive into the spaces that everyone thinks are empty. I wander there for hours on end. The aim of my art is to find those elements of life that people consider to be dead and capture them with my camera.

More info: romainthiery.fr

#1

Abandoned Chapel In France

Abandoned Chapel In France

romain thiery
Agnes Jekyll
Agnes Jekyll
Community Member
4 years ago

So very beautiful. I hope it's protected.

#2

Abandoned House In Luxembourg

Abandoned House In Luxembourg

romain thiery
Agnes Jekyll
Agnes Jekyll
Community Member
4 years ago

It's amazing that the furniture was not stolen--that milk pail, the pitcher....

#3

Abandoned Castle In Italy

Abandoned Castle In Italy

romain thiery
Andria Duncan
Andria Duncan
Community Member
2 years ago

The trompe l'oeil painting is amazing... but rather than a "castle", the iconography seems to suggest the Jewish faith, I'm wondering if perhaps some type of ritual bathing space, such as for women after menstruation/childbirth.

#4

Abandoned Synagogue In Romania

Abandoned Synagogue In Romania

romain thiery
holo it's me
holo it's me
Community Member
4 years ago

looks majestic even with all the plants

#5

Abandoned Villa In Italy

Abandoned Villa In Italy

romain thiery
#6

Abandoned Greenhouse In Italy

Abandoned Greenhouse In Italy

romain thiery
Agnes Jekyll
Agnes Jekyll
Community Member
4 years ago

Thos windows are so beautiful!!! They look art nouveau. It'd be so nice if it were restored

#7

Abandoned Hospital In Italy

Abandoned Hospital In Italy

romain thiery
Vlad Horobet
Vlad Horobet
Community Member
4 years ago

The crow gave me the spooks.

#8

Abandoned Castle In France

Abandoned Castle In France

romain thiery
Vlad Horobet
Vlad Horobet
Community Member
4 years ago

As nicely looking as the image is, that's the worse place and way to put a bathtub for a practical use.

#9

Abandoned Hospital In Germany

Abandoned Hospital In Germany

romain thiery
KatHat
KatHat
Community Member
4 years ago

Looks like an album cover.

#10

Abandoned Castle In France

Abandoned Castle In France

romain thiery
otaku fox
otaku fox
Community Member
4 years ago

How are all of the books still in tact!

#11

Abandoned Musical School In Italy

Abandoned Musical School In Italy

romain thiery
Ieva Patricia
Ieva Patricia
Community Member
4 years ago

that's cool

#12

Abandoned House In France

Abandoned House In France

romain thiery
Vlad Horobet
Vlad Horobet
Community Member
4 years ago

I have a strange urge to look through those books and papers.

#13

Abandoned Factory In Italy

Abandoned Factory In Italy

romain thiery
Agnes Jekyll
Agnes Jekyll
Community Member
4 years ago

Gorgeous

#14

Abandoned Villa In Italy

Abandoned Villa In Italy

romain thiery
r3dd3v1lL
r3dd3v1lL
Community Member
4 years ago

How high is that ceiling? The doors and furniture look tine in comparison.

#15

Abandoned Villa In Germany

Abandoned Villa In Germany

romain thiery
Lola
Lola
Community Member
4 years ago

I saw a chair for sale that looked exactly like the one on the right. I’m so glad that kind of style is making a comeback.

#16

Abandoned Castle In France

Abandoned Castle In France

romain thiery
Vlad Horobet
Vlad Horobet
Community Member
4 years ago

The drawing is amazing. But the flag is a new addition, colors are way brighter than they should be, not faded and not dusted at all.

#17

Abandoned Castle In France

Abandoned Castle In France

romain thiery
Agnes Jekyll
Agnes Jekyll
Community Member
4 years ago

is it wrong to say I would take that that furniture?

#18

Abandoned Church

Abandoned Church

romain thiery
KatHat
KatHat
Community Member
4 years ago

Looks like it wouldn't need a lot of work to be beautiful again.

#19

Abandoned Castle In France

Abandoned Castle In France

romain thiery
drfox
drfox
Community Member
4 years ago

Wow it's so green it's very odd

#20

Abandoned Castle In Italy

Abandoned Castle In Italy

romain thiery
otaku fox
otaku fox
Community Member
4 years ago

The architecture is incredible!

#21

Abandoned Church In Italy

Abandoned Church In Italy

romain thiery
#22

Abandoned Castle In France

Abandoned Castle In France

romain thiery
Night Owl
Night Owl
Community Member
4 years ago

I like the walls and ceiling here

#23

Abandoned Thermal Baths In France

Abandoned Thermal Baths In France

romainthiery

Night Owl
Night Owl
Community Member
4 years ago

You can still see how beautiful it looked

#24

Abandoned Castle In France

Abandoned Castle In France

romain thiery
Vlad Horobet
Vlad Horobet
Community Member
4 years ago

The smiley radio.

#25

Abandoned Ballroom In Germany

Abandoned Ballroom In Germany

romain thiery
otaku fox
otaku fox
Community Member
4 years ago

Imagine what it looked like when it was at it's finest; filled with high-class men and women in expensive clothing. Like something out of Anastasia.

#26

Abandoned House In Italy

Abandoned House In Italy

romain thiery
drfox
drfox
Community Member
4 years ago

thescooter

#27

Abandoned Castle In Italy

Abandoned Castle In Italy

romain thiery
KatHat
KatHat
Community Member
4 years ago

At every picture I can only imagine the horror and distress of the people who loved and knew these spaces if they were to return today :(

#28

Abandoned Hospital In Ukraine

Abandoned Hospital In Ukraine

romain thiery
Vlad Horobet
Vlad Horobet
Community Member
4 years ago

Wonder if at some point they had a tree in the salon or it grew by himself as mother nature and time took over.

#29

Abandoned Villa In Italy

Abandoned Villa In Italy

romain thiery
krnr58
krnr58
Community Member
4 years ago

Gorgeous.

#30

Abandoned Villa In Italy

Abandoned Villa In Italy

romain thiery
Agnes Jekyll
Agnes Jekyll
Community Member
4 years ago

murals are still beautiful

#31

Abandoned Bowling In Germany

Abandoned Bowling In Germany

romainthiery

Agnes Jekyll
Agnes Jekyll
Community Member
4 years ago

Those lamps are awesome

#32

Abandoned Hotel In Germany

Abandoned Hotel In Germany

romain thiery

Arie Likes Coffee....
Community Member
3 years ago

That moss is so beautiful! I love seeing things grow in neglected places, it makes me feel peaceful.

#33

Abandoned Theatre In Belgium

Abandoned Theatre In Belgium

romain thiery
otaku fox
otaku fox
Community Member
4 years ago

Is it strange that I imagine what it would smell like here?

#34

Abandoned Hospital In Ukraine

Abandoned Hospital In Ukraine

romain thiery
otaku fox
otaku fox
Community Member
4 years ago

It's strange to think that infants were once being cared for here, and now it's all covered in a thick layer of dust.

#35

Abandoned Pottery Factory

Abandoned Pottery Factory

romainthiery Report

Arie Likes Coffee....
Arie Likes Coffee....
Community Member
3 years ago

I'm seeing all these pictures and it makes me want to go to these places and just explore.

#36

Abandoned Boarding School In France

Abandoned Boarding School In France

romainthiery Report

otaku fox
otaku fox
Community Member
4 years ago

This is the stuff of nightmares.

#37

Abandoned House In Italy

Abandoned House In Italy

romain thiery
Vlad Horobet
Vlad Horobet
Community Member
4 years ago (edited)

This room alone is bigger than my whole house. Also the optical illusion: is the ceiling going up or connecting the walls?

#38

Abandoned Castle In Italy

Abandoned Castle In Italy

romain thiery
krnr58
krnr58
Community Member
4 years ago

“Uhhhh, can someone answer the damn phone? WHERES THE PHONE?????”

#39

Abandoned Theatre In Belgium

Abandoned Theatre In Belgium

romain thiery
Arie Likes Coffee....
Arie Likes Coffee....
Community Member
3 years ago

I wonder what it looked like before it was abandoned.

#40

Abandoned Ballroom In Belgium

Abandoned Ballroom In Belgium

romain thiery
Arie Likes Coffee....
Arie Likes Coffee....
Community Member
3 years ago

I really want to dance here now.

#41

Abandoned Castle In Italy

Abandoned Castle In Italy

romain thiery
drfox
drfox
Community Member
4 years ago

wow

#42

Abandoned Hospital In Italy

Abandoned Hospital In Italy

romain thiery
otaku fox
otaku fox
Community Member
4 years ago

It's like there are still people waiting to get in... spooky.

