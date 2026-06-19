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There’s something alluring about places that seem frozen in time. Empty houses and forgotten roads that whisper stories of the people who once passed through them. Photographer Brendon Burton has spent years documenting these overlooked corners of America, capturing images that feel both haunting and fascinating.

Burton’s photography explores abandoned buildings, remote landscapes, and small towns, blurring the line between documentary and storytelling. Through his work, he captures scenes filled with a mysterious atmosphere, inviting viewers to imagine the histories hidden behind them.

Scroll down to explore some of the photographer’s best eerie shots that we’ve selected for you today.

More info: Instagram | x.com | brendonburton.com

This post may include affiliate links.

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    Mama Oddling
    Mama Oddling
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    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not fully abandoned; there's a friendly goat who may or may not want you to sign your name in blood...

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    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is not what The Jeffersons meant by "movin' on up."

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    Jan Rosier
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    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Courage the cowardly dog's home !

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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