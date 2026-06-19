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There’s something alluring about places that seem frozen in time. Empty houses and forgotten roads that whisper stories of the people who once passed through them. Photographer Brendon Burton has spent years documenting these overlooked corners of America, capturing images that feel both haunting and fascinating.

Burton’s photography explores abandoned buildings, remote landscapes, and small towns, blurring the line between documentary and storytelling. Through his work, he captures scenes filled with a mysterious atmosphere, inviting viewers to imagine the histories hidden behind them.

Scroll down to explore some of the photographer’s best eerie shots that we’ve selected for you today.

More info: Instagram | x.com | brendonburton.com