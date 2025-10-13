ADVERTISEMENT

The images I capture are both haunting and beautiful, shaped by my fascination with forgotten spaces and the traces people leave behind. Through my photography of abandoned houses across the United States, I explore how time transforms places once filled with life.

Each home tells a silent story through what remains inside — a piano gathering dust, a child’s toy left behind, a faded photograph on the wall. For me, this work is part art and part archaeology, an attempt to preserve the emotion and mystery within these decaying spaces before they disappear completely.

#1

Covered In Vines

    #2

    A Hunter's House

    #3

    The Crooked House

    #4

    The Midwest Farmhouse

    #5

    The Artist's Farmhouse

    #6

    The Dollhouses

    #7

    The Gallery Wall

    #8

    The Equestrian's Home

    #9

    The Steinway

    #10

    The Circus Bedroom

    #11

    #12

    The Shoes

    #13

    The Rainer-Lewis House

    #14

    The Christmas House

    #15

    Hymn To The Sea

    #16

    The Queen Anne

    #17

    A Pink Room

    #18

    #19

    The Dining Room

    #20

    The Soapstone Victorian

    #21

    The Old Man's House

    #22

    The Maine Mansard

