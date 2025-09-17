Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

17YO’s Life Shaken Up After Her Parents Return From A 7-Year-Long ‘World Trip’ And Want Her Back
Teen girl looking troubled while holding phone near window, reflecting life shaken up after parents' long world trip return.
Family, Relationships

17YO’s Life Shaken Up After Her Parents Return From A 7-Year-Long ‘World Trip’ And Want Her Back

rokas.l Rokas Laurinavičius BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 9
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

4

Open list comments

9

ADVERTISEMENT

Simply passing down your genes isn’t enough to make you a parent. The role requires consistent involvement in the child’s life. But as we can learn from Reddit user u/Intelligent_Horse_, not everyone understands that.

The teenager’s old folks had left her with their friends so they could travel the world. But what was supposed to be a quick getaway turned into years and years of traveling. The couple had been neck deep in adventure, memento mori and everything, reminding her about themselves with an occasional postcard or voice note, only when their busy schedules allowed.

But now, after they finally reappeared, the girl isn’t even sure if she wants to go back to them. And the two are finding it hard to process. Oh no, consequences!

RELATED:

    Responsible parents support their children whenever they can, not when it’s convenient to do so

    Teen girl looking troubled, holding a smartphone by a window as her life is shaken after parents' long world trip return.

    Image credits: Rawpixel (not the actual photo)

    But this teenager’s biological mother and father seem to be having trouble understanding this

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text from a 17-year-old describing how her life changed after her parents returned from a 7-year-long world trip.

    Teenager’s life shaken up as parents return from 7-year world trip, struggling to adjust to family reunion and changes.

    Teen’s life changed after parents return from 7-year world trip, adjusting to new family dynamics and lifestyle.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Teenager's life shaken up as parents return from a 7-year-long world trip seeking to reconnect and reclaim family bond.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message expressing mixed feelings about parents returning from a 7-year world trip and wanting to reunite.

    17-year-old girl walking a horse in a fenced rural area, reflecting life changes after parents’ long world trip return.

    Image credits: Wavebreakmedia (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a 17YO’s struggle with lifestyle changes after parents return from a 7-year world trip.

    Text expressing a 17-year-old conflicted about returning to live with parents after a long world trip.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The seventeen-year-old opened up about her situation more in an update to her post

    Text post discussing unexpected responses and unclear details after parents return from a 7-year-long world trip impacting 17YO’s life.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text snippet from a 17-year-old whose life is shaken up after her parents return from a 7-year world trip.

    Text excerpt discussing a 17-year-old’s life shaken up after parents return from a seven-year world trip.

    Teen’s life disrupted as parents return after a 7-year world trip, wanting to reconnect and take her back.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Campers and RVs parked by the beach at sunset, symbolizing a 7-year-long world trip and family reunion.

    Image credits: CreativeNature_nl (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt about a 17-year-old whose life is shaken up after parents return from a 7-year world trip.

    Text about a 17-year-old’s life shaken after parents return from a 7-year world trip, revealing their strange behavior.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Teen's life shaken after parents return from a 7-year-long world trip and seek to reconnect emotionally.

    Image credits: Intelligent_Horse_

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She stayed with those who actually cherish her

    The author of the post said ‘Pete’ and ‘May’ consider her to be their daughter, and she seems to love her current life.

    The teen is close to nature, and she gets to ride horses and take care of them. She doesn’t want to throw all of that away just to get back together with her biological parents. She said she and ‘Pete’ sat down to write a long letter, explaining the upsides of her staying in Montana.

    “Apparently, my parents have always been a bit strange. Very little sense of responsibility, never taking things seriously, always getting in trouble. Guess they didn’t really grow out of that phase,” u/Intelligent_Horse_ explained to the internet.

    A concerned parent comforting a troubled teenager, highlighting life changes after a long world trip reunion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Kindel Media (not the actual photo)

    “I really appreciate Pete and May because they were always there for me”

    The teenager told Bored Panda that she’s incredibly happy that so many people have been giving her so many kind words and advice, “even though the situation isn’t great.” She was very pleasantly surprised by how kind strangers can be.

    “A lot of the things they have said were things I never really thought about, like what if my parents had been lying to me the entire time about their reasoning for traveling. I was actually a bit scared that my parents would be able to take me away from where I am now without my consent, but a lot of people told me that I wouldn’t have to worry about that because I’m apparently already old enough to make my own decision, and that if it does go to court, it would take too long for it to make a difference,” the teenager explained to us.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She noted that according to another piece of advice that stuck with her, it’s best not to be rude to her parents, “because they can apparently still make things difficult for me or for Pete and May. There was a lot of good advice, actually!”

    For the redditor, the essence of a great parent is being there for their child. “I really appreciate ‘Pete’ and ‘May’ because they were always there for me. When I was having trouble, they helped me, when I felt sad, they comforted me, and we spent a lot of happy times together making fun memories. They made me feel comfortable and safe. And they gave me the freedom to be myself,” she told us.

    We also wanted to learn more about what it’s like to live so close to nature, day in and day out. “Living in nature is just so peaceful. The air is so clean, and it always feels like I can take everything at my own pace,” she said

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “There’s no rush for anything. It’s so comforting to be able to sit outside and hear nothing. Also, the night sky is beautiful! Stargazing is so relaxing.”

    Teen girl looking upset while parents talk to her at a wooden table after returning from a long world trip.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Monstera (not the actual photo)

    Neglectful parents hinder their kids’ growth and development

    Uninvolved parents tend to be emotionally distant from their kids. They focus on their own problems in life and limit their interactions. Not only that, they usually show very little affection and set little to no expectations. Their priorities are simply elsewhere.

    In their households, the problem is the mismatch between the parents’ behavior and their children’s needs. And while some might be intentionally neglectful, others might inadvertently go down this path due to stress, poor mental health, or a lack of childcare knowledge.

    Neglect comes in a few main forms. Physical neglect, for instance, means that the parents fail to provide their kids with necessities like food, shelter, medical care, and clothing. Emotional neglect, meanwhile, is characterized by a lack of interest in the child’s life, as well as failing to show them love. Neglectful parents also ignore the need for proper education and aren’t consistent in the rules they set.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Their children often have behavioral and emotional issues, including poor academic performance, self-esteem problems, reluctance to trust others, and so on. Thankfully, the author of the post had ‘Pete’ and ‘May’,  who stepped up while her biological parents did their own thing.

    The author of the post answered some questions in the comments

    Commenters debating a 17YO’s life shaken up after parents return from a 7-year-long world trip and want her back.

    Teen's life shaken up after parents return from a 7-year world trip and want to reconnect abruptly.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit discussion about a 17YO’s life shaken up after parents return from a 7-year-long world trip and want her back.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online discussion about 17YO’s life after her parents return from a 7-year-long world trip.

    The internet was very supportive of the teen. Here’s what some users had to say

    Comment discussing a 17YO’s life shaken up after parents return from a 7-year-long world trip and want her back.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a 17YO’s life shaken up after parents return from a 7-year-long world trip and want her back.

    Screenshot of an online forum comment discussing a 17-year-old’s life changes after parents return from a 7-year world trip.

    Comment discussing a 17-year-old’s life shaken up after parents return from a 7-year-long world trip and want her back.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Teen's life disrupted after parents return from a 7-year world trip and want to reconnect with her.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Reddit showing a user expressing feelings after parents return from a 7-year world trip and want their child back.

    Comment discussing a 17YO’s life shaken up after parents return from a 7-year world trip and seek to reconnect.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post discussing a 17-year-old’s life shaken up after parents return from a 7-year-long world trip.

    Comment about a 17-year-old’s life being shaken after parents return from a 7-year world trip and want her back.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a 17-year-old’s life shaken up after parents return from a 7-year world trip.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a 17YO’s life shaken up after parents return from a 7-year-long world trip, feeling abandoned and unwanted.

    Reddit comment sharing advice on a 17-year-old's life shaken up after parents return from a 7-year world trip.

    Comment discussing child abandonment and legal concerns after parents’ seven-year absence impacting a 17YO’s life.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising a 17-year-old on handling parents returning from a long world trip.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing parents returning after a 7-year-long world trip impacting a 17-year-old’s life.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a 17-year-old’s life shaken up after parents’ 7-year world trip return.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text on a white background about parents leaving their 17YO during important years for a world trip.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about 17YO’s life changed after parents return from a 7-year world trip and want her back home.

    Screenshot of a text post discussing a 17-year-old's life shaken up after parents return from a seven-year-long world trip.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The young woman later shared another update with her readers

    Text excerpt from a 17-year-old girl whose life is shaken after parents return from a 7-year-long world trip.

    Text excerpt from a story about a 17YO’s life shaken up after her parents return from a long world trip.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Teen’s life shaken up as parents return after a 7-year-long world trip seeking connection and answers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    17-year-old's life disrupted as parents return after a 7-year world trip, seeking to reconnect and resume family life.

    Text about a 17-year-old’s life shaken up waiting nervously for parents to respond after a long world trip reunion.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Parent
    Vote arrow up

    4

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    9
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    4

    Open list comments

    9

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    yukiimidori avatar
    Yukii Midori
    Yukii Midori
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why this post again. Isn't it been there before. I saw several post just pop up again after a while. Exactly the same content. Boredpanda not good like before.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    moonlight_bunni avatar
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So they didn't wanna and now you don't wanna and now they don't understand why you no wanna? My parents also abandoned me.. I never got over the hurt. Stay with the family you've made for yourself. They're better! You're lucky to have them. I never got that, myself. I'm in my 30s, all my family is passed and I'm alone outside my husband. My family wasn't there much anyhow. Makes no difference.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jalunney avatar
    Jalunney
    Jalunney
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    2023 same post word for word, different "writer". They're even scraping their own site for content.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    yukiimidori avatar
    Yukii Midori
    Yukii Midori
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why this post again. Isn't it been there before. I saw several post just pop up again after a while. Exactly the same content. Boredpanda not good like before.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    moonlight_bunni avatar
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So they didn't wanna and now you don't wanna and now they don't understand why you no wanna? My parents also abandoned me.. I never got over the hurt. Stay with the family you've made for yourself. They're better! You're lucky to have them. I never got that, myself. I'm in my 30s, all my family is passed and I'm alone outside my husband. My family wasn't there much anyhow. Makes no difference.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jalunney avatar
    Jalunney
    Jalunney
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    2023 same post word for word, different "writer". They're even scraping their own site for content.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Parenting
    Homepage
    Trending
    Parenting
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Parenting Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT