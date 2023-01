Hello, friends!

It's been a long time since I published, and a lot has changed.

Most importantly, I created a lot of new works that I want to share, and I also moved to another country and opened my new store in Armenia!

Also one of the most important skills that I acquired, is that I learned how to solder electronic circuits and make real lights in walnut houses! Please rejoice with me together!:)

More info: Instagram | Etsy