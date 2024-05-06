ADVERTISEMENT

Hello to all cross-stitch lovers!

I really love miniatures. They can be made into tags that make great additions to gifts for family and friends.

I used to cut out tags from cardboard, but now I have found small cards that fit perfectly under the patterns ☺. I glued the patterns to the blank side of the card and wrote a message on the backside. I like how the flowers on the card complement the tag ☺ (I ordered the cards on AliExpress. Cross stitch patterns can be found at the link in this article.)

More info: ballwool.com

Excellent cards made of thick cardboard!

I Created A New Idea For Cross-Stitched Gift Tags (10 Pics)

The glue stick is perfect – it holds perfectly and does not bleed through the fabric

My friends and family always save my tags and use them as bookmarks ☺

It is more convenient to stitch miniatures all together

This series of miniatures is dedicated to Happy Birthday

And this is a flower series of miniatures. These tags are versatile as the flowers are suitable for many holidays.

This is what flower tags look like

I also make magnets from miniatures. It is important to find a plastic frame that will hold the pattern.

Thank you for your attention! ☺♥

