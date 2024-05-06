I Created A New Idea For Cross-Stitched Gift Tags (10 Pics)
Hello to all cross-stitch lovers!
I really love miniatures. They can be made into tags that make great additions to gifts for family and friends.
I used to cut out tags from cardboard, but now I have found small cards that fit perfectly under the patterns ☺. I glued the patterns to the blank side of the card and wrote a message on the backside. I like how the flowers on the card complement the tag ☺ (I ordered the cards on AliExpress. Cross stitch patterns can be found at the link in this article.)
More info: ballwool.com
10
0