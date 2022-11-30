Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

A Monument To The Brooklyn Bridge Elephant Stampede Of 1929
10points
User submission
Art12 hours ago

A Monument To The Brooklyn Bridge Elephant Stampede Of 1929

NYC Historian
Community member

New York City’s Most Horrific Land Mammal Triumph & Tragedy

Since the opening of the Brooklyn Bridge in May of 1883, elephants have crossed into lower Manhattan. It was a hallowed and wholesome tradition, started by world-famous showman, P.T. Barnum. That is, until the laughter and cheers of yesteryear were supplanted with screams of horror and the sounds of bones crunching under elephant foot.

More info: nycurbanlegends.com

October 29th, 1929, to some, is known as Black Friday… The day of the great stock market crash

A Monument To The Brooklyn Bridge Elephant Stampede Of 1929

To others, it is known as the Brooklyn Bridge Elephant Stamped – one of the most horrific land mammal tragedies in our nation’s history

A Monument To The Brooklyn Bridge Elephant Stampede Of 1929

This year was more even more publicized than most as the circus advertised the arrival of its new star: Jumbo!

A Monument To The Brooklyn Bridge Elephant Stampede Of 1929

The thirteen-foot-tall African elephant was to lead other elephants across the bridge and crowds came from miles around to see Jumbo

A Monument To The Brooklyn Bridge Elephant Stampede Of 1929

However, before Jumbo and the other elephants could complete their journey, something upset the animals and a slow and deliberate cross suddenly became a deadly stampede

A Monument To The Brooklyn Bridge Elephant Stampede Of 1929

The elephants bulldozed anyone and anything in their path

A Monument To The Brooklyn Bridge Elephant Stampede Of 1929

Bones were crushed

A Monument To The Brooklyn Bridge Elephant Stampede Of 1929

Bodies impaled upon tusks

A Monument To The Brooklyn Bridge Elephant Stampede Of 1929

Helpless citizens dragged through the streets like rag dolls

A Monument To The Brooklyn Bridge Elephant Stampede Of 1929

The Brooklyn Bridge Elephant Stampede would go down in history as the greatest single animal-driven disaster of the modern era

A Monument To The Brooklyn Bridge Elephant Stampede Of 1929

When all was said and done, two of the elephants lay dead in the city street

A Monument To The Brooklyn Bridge Elephant Stampede Of 1929

The third, Jumbo himself, was last seen running to freedom through the Holland tunnel

A Monument To The Brooklyn Bridge Elephant Stampede Of 1929

While no firm evidence exists either way, rumor has it he survived and lived out his days in an elephant sanctuary

A Monument To The Brooklyn Bridge Elephant Stampede Of 1929

The Brooklyn Bridge Elephant Stampede Monument is dedicated to the triumph of the will of these elephants…and the poor souls that stood in their way

A Monument To The Brooklyn Bridge Elephant Stampede Of 1929

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
NYC Historian
NYC Historian
Author, Community member

Posted many but they never appear

Read more »
Agne Dracanovaite
Agne Dracanovaite
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Agnė is a Community Manager for Bored Panda. She is a dreamy, down-to-earth person who believes practice makes perfect; this is why after school, she wasn't planning on continuing education at university, but rather decided to travel the world to find her true calling.

Agnė's hobbies are rooted in creativity: painting, sewing, leather crafting and cooking are the most popular ones she chooses to invest her time in.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda