A Knitted Goose For Christmas: Here's My Goose Toy Knitting Patterns

ADVERTISEMENT

A gift idea or how to knit a goose for your loved ones.

A goose for Christmas? Of course, let's grab some yarn and knitting needles. Let's knit cute geese in festive attire!

One knitting option: knit straight and then sew all the pieces together.

The result is a soft, knitted goose and a pleasant sensation. I hope I can inspire you to knit!

More info: Etsy

RELATED:

Knitting Pattern: Goose toy Knitting pattern by by Ola Oslopova – OlaKnittedBears

Share icon

Knitting Pattern: Goose toy Knitting pattern by by Ola Oslopova – OlaKnittedBears

Share icon

Knitting Pattern: Goose toy Knitting pattern by by Ola Oslopova – OlaKnittedBears

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Knitting Pattern: Goose toy Knitting pattern by by Ola Oslopova – OlaKnittedBears

Share icon

Knitting Pattern: Goose toy Knitting pattern by by Ola Oslopova – OlaKnittedBears

Share icon

Knitting Pattern: Goose toy Knitting pattern by by Ola Oslopova – OlaKnittedBears

Share icon

Knitting Pattern: Goose toy Knitting pattern by by Ola Oslopova – OlaKnittedBears

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Knitting Pattern: Goose toy Knitting pattern by by Ola Oslopova – OlaKnittedBears