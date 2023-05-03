I created Love Machine, an art series using the first generation of artificial intelligence. My series explores the early days of AI's attempt to mimic human creativity, showcasing a captivating and insightful glimpse into this revolutionary technology's humble beginnings.

Through my retro female robots, I investigate the relationship between AI and human emotions while documenting a moment in history when AI was still in its infancy. Although AI algorithms have since evolved to create more sophisticated and elaborate models, my series captures a crucial moment in AI's creative journey.

My interest in artificial neural pathways led me to explore the question of what love and companionship might look like to a robotic intelligence. Love Machine is a valuable contribution to the field of AI, reminding us of its potential and unease for the future of our world.

The works are available at Benjamin Eck Gallery

More info: claudiastarkey.com | Instagram