Below you will find over one hundred 90s trivia questions you can try answering on your own or use for a quiz night. Let us know in the comments how many you scored.

If you are the one organizing the 90s quiz, it is probably a good idea to agree first whether you want to include only music or movie trivia questions in your game or if you want to make it comprehensive and put in all things 90s. And if you have younger children, you can even collect some 90s questions to ask your kid and see how much they actually know about the decade.

But if you already feel nostalgia creeping up on you, let me suggest one great way to live through the pop culture of the 90s once again. Ladies and gentlemen, here comes a 90s trivia game! Whether you are a big pop culture trivia fan or will play for the first time in your life, it is guaranteed to bring fun and is a great way to spend time with your friends on a night in.

Remember the 90s? The time when technology was bulky, CGI was ridiculous, and Home Alone just came out. You know what I miss the most about 90s pop culture? MTV’s old format. I sincerely do. Now take a deep breath and realize that the 90s happened 30 years ago. Yep, that long ago. Hard to believe, I know.

#1 Which movie, released in 1997, was the first movie to gross more than $1 billion?



Answer: Titanic.

#2 What is the name of the character from “Friends” who was famous for attempting to seduce women by saying, “How are you doing?”



Answer: Joey.

#3 New York City was the backdrop for this wildly popular 90s comedy which launched the careers of stars like Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, and Matthew Perry.



Answer: "Friends"

#4 What video game was the first ever to be played in space?



Answer: Tetris.

#5 "Tamagotchi" is a combination of two Japanese words that mean what?



Answer: "Egg" and "friend".

#6 What was the most popular cellphone of the 1990s?



Answer: The Nokia 3210.

#7 In the 1990s, a kids cartoon creator stepped up to the fashion mark. What were they called?



Answer: Looney Tunes.

#8 Which film was the highest-grossing film of 1994?



Answer: The Lion King.

#9 What film did Tom Hanks earn his 3rd Oscar nomination for, released in 1996?



Answer: Apollo 13.

#10 It is often regarded as one of the best video games of its generation. What gaming platform did “GoldenEye 007” debut on?



Answer: Nintendo 64.

#11 Who played Kevin McCallister in the blockbuster film, “Home Alone?”



Answer: Macaulay Culkin.

#12 “Iron Mike” was the nickname of this fearsome 90s athlete.



Answer: Mike Tyson.

#13 Power Rangers was banned in what country until 2011?



Answer: New Zealand.

#14 What was the bestselling video game console of the 1990s?



Answer: Sony Playstation.

#15 What band is featured on Beavis' shirt?



Answer: Metallica.

#16 When was the World Wide Web first introduced?



Answer: 1991.

#17 In the 1990s, scientists managed to clone a sheep. What was the sheep’s name?



Answer: Dolly.

#18 What type of shoe sold 5 million pairs in 1992?



Answer: Light-up sneakers.

#19 Who came up with the name *NSYNC?



Answer: Justin Timberlake’s mom.

#20 One of few sequels considered to be on par or better than the original, this film had Arnold switch from villain robot to protector robot.



Answer: Terminator 2.

#21 What 1990s teen movie was re-titled after a Britney Spears song?



Answer: Drive Me Crazy.

#22 What fashion accessory was invented by a high school shop teacher?



Answer: Slap bracelets.

#23 What was the first rap song to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100?



Answer: "Ice Ice Baby".

#24 What actor starred in two of the top 10 highest-grossing films of the 1990s?



Answer: Will Smith (in Independence Day and Men In Black).

#25 What was the bestselling rock album of the 1990s?



Answer: Alanis Morissette, Jagged Little Pill.

#26 What hit song was unwittingly written about deodorant?



Answer: "Smells Like Teen Spirit".

#27 What year did Princess Diana of England tragically die in a car crash in Paris?



Answer: 1997.

#28 What did the shoe company Candies reinvent during the 1990s?



Answer: The clog.

#29 What is the name of the accessory you would have worn on the outside of your jeans?



Answer: A wallet chain.

#30 Mike Tyson infamously bit part of someone’s ear off in a boxing match in 1997. Who had their ear bitten by Tyson?



Answer: Evander Holyfield.

#31 Who had a hit, and even won a Grammy, for their single ‘U Can’t Touch This’?



Answer: MC Hammer.

#32 Who released the chart-topping song Wannabe in 1996?



Answer: The Spice Girls.

#33 How many members did popular boyband Backstreet Boys have?



Answer: Five.

#34 Who wrote the song ‘Nothing Compares to You’, which Sinead O’Connor had a hit with in 1990?



Answer: Prince.

#35 What was the name of the singer from Nirvana who took his own life in the 1990s?



Answer: Kurt Cobain.

#36 What is Woody and Buzz Lightyear’s owner called in Toy Story?



Answer: Andy.

#37 Which actor said the iconic line ‘you can’t handle the truth’?



Answer: Jack Nicholson.

#38 As the Pokemon video game craze launched in the United States in 1998, two iterations of the series were published on Game Boy?



Answer: Red and Blue.

#39 Before phones had full keyboards for typing, they used this clever typing system where you would type out the word and the phone would use the process of elimination to “guess” what you meant.



Answer: T9 Word.

#40 This film is only one of 3 to ever win the “Big 5” of Best Picture, Director, Screenplay, Actor, AND Actress. It revolved around the hunt for a serial killer, using the aid of an even more nefarious imprisoned killer.



Answer: Silence of the Lambs.

#41 This “90’s Avatar” features Kevin Costner defecting from the US army to join a Native Tribe on the Great Plains in the late 1800s.



Answer: Dances with Wolves.

#42 This film was the 2nd highest-grossing film of the 90s and was based on a novel about the return of dinosaurs.



Answer: Jurassic Park.

#43 Jordan’s Bulls dominated the 90s, but what other team won multiple titles during his baseball hiatus?



Answer: Houston Rockets.

#44 What's the name of the group responsible for "Macarena?"



Answer: Los Del Rio.

#45 What's the infamous haircut inspired by a "Must See TV" sitcom?



Answer: The "Rachel" (from Jennifer Aniston's character on Friends).

#46 What was the first animated feature film to be nominated for a Best Picture Oscar?



Answer: Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

#47 The "Dream Team" won Olympic gold in what year's games?



Answer: 1992.

#48 Who was named the first female secretary of state in 1997?



Answer: Madeleine Albright.

#49 Whitney Houston had a massive hit in 1992 with a cover of whose hit?



Answer: Dolly Parton("I Will Always Love You").

#50 What was the peak Billboard chart position of The Rembrandts' "I'll Be There for You?"



Answer: No. 17.

#51 When did Major League Soccer kick off in the U.S.?



Answer: 1996.

#52 What Nickelodeon show kickstarted the careers of Nick Cannon, Kenan Thompson, and Amanda Bynes?



Answer: All That.

#53 What fad toy was feared to be a tool for foreign spies?



Answer: Furby.

#54 Clueless was loosely based on what Jane Austen novel?



Answer: Emma.

#55 When did the Google search engine first debut?



Answer: 1998.

#56 What TV show's creator had a rule that its characters couldn't learn lessons or hug to end episodes?



Answer: Seinfeld.

#57 What is the name of the soda line that featured a black and white animal on the label?



Answer: Panda Pops.

#58 Pokemon was a cultural phenomenon (and still is today). What does Pikachu evolve into?



Answer: Raichu.

#59 JNCO jeans were huge during the 1990s. But what does JCNO stand for?



Answer: Judge None, Choose One.

#60 What is the name of the fashion accessory worn by women around the neck?



Answer: Chokers.

#61 What did many people in the 1990s use instead of a purse?



Answer: A fannypack.

#62 What patterned shirt was popularized by bands like Nirvana and *NSYNC?



Answer: Flannel shirts.

#63 Which insect-themed clips would you have had in your hair during the 1990s?



Answer: Butterfly clips.

#64 These shoes made their mark in the 80s, but also had a resurgence in popularity during the 1990s. What sort of shoes?



Answer: Jelly shoes.

#65 What is the name of the band that released a song about Barbie, who was also sued by Mattel?



Answer: Aqua.

#66 Toy Story was the first film to feature 100% what?



Answer: Toy Story was the first film to feature 100% computer animation.

#67 Which actor played the part of Mrs. Doubtfire in the 1993 film of the same name?



Answer: Robin Williams.

#68 Jurassic Park, released in 1990, was a phenomenon. But where was the DNA of the dinosaurs found?



Answer: Inside a mosquito in a piece of amber.

#69 What year was Forrest Gump released?



Answer: 1994.

#70 Who is the “Sesame Street” star who was tickled with laughter and became the Christmas 1996 must-have toy?



Answer: Elmo.

#71 Who is the fictitious female protagonist in the 1996 video game series “Tomb Raider”?



Answer: Lara Croft.

#72 What dance craze was popularized by Los Del Mar in the 1990s?



Answer: Macarena.

#73 What snack was the most effective for applying to your fingers and creating witch fingernails?



Answer: Bugles.

#74 What is the title of the first installment of R. L. Stine’s “Goosebumps” series?



Answer: Welcome to Dead House.

#75 This musical renaissance started in Seattle and featured megabands such as Nirvana and Pearl Jam.



Answer: Grunge.

#76 This unique 90s kid toy involved using a real “molding oven” and plastic dies to create all sorts of custom-colored bugs to gross out our families.



Answer: Creepy Crawlers.

#77 Waking up to a snow-covered landscape, how would people find out if school had been canceled for the day?



Answer: Bottom of the local news station.

#78 This winner of 7 academy awards focused on Liam Neeson as he tried to trick Nazis during WW2 to save the lives of hundreds of Jewish innocents.



Answer: Schindler’s List.

#79 “The Great One ” is the nickname of this legend who spent the 90s with the LA Kings and New York Rangers.



Answer: Wayne Gretzky.

#80 This innovative show focused on a streetwise kid who got the opportunity to move in with his wealthy California relatives.



Answer: Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

#81 How many Americans tuned in to watch the O.J. Simpson trial verdict?



Answer: 95 million.

#82 What was the federal minimum wage for most of the 1990s?



Answer: $4.25.

#83 Macaulay Culkin was paid $1 million—the first child star ever to do so—for what film?



Answer: My Girl.

#84 What year did the Mall of America open?



Answer: 1992.

#85 What is considered the first reality TV show?



Answer: The Real World.

#86 Which actor was one of the first approached to play Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story?



Answer: Billy Crystal.

#87 What soda's working name was "Mountain Dew Killer?"



Answer: Surge.

#88 What two actors voiced Simba in the original animated Lion King?



Answer: Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Matthew Broderick.

#89 Michael Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to how many championships?



Answer: Six.

#90 What classic Audrey Hepburn film was the title of a 1995 one-hit wonder?



Answer: Breakfast at Tiffany's.

#91 How old was Tiger Woods when he won his first Master's?



Answer: 21.

#92 Which Spice Girls singer wasn't an original member of the group?



Answer: Emma Bunton (Baby Spice).

#93 The Channel Tunnel is an underwater tunnel that connects the UK and France. When was it opened?



Answer: 1994.

#94 In 1998, the fruit-flavored sweets Opal Fruits changed their name to what?



Answer: Starburst.

#95 AOL was first introduced in the 1990s. What does AOL stand for?



Answer: America Online.

#96 What was a popular magazine for finding new clothes with a very 1990s slant?



Answer: dELIA’s.

#97 What is the name of the rare lipstick created by Clinique that achieved cult status during the 1990s?



Answer: Black Honey.

#98 What is the name of the hairstyle that Meg Ryan pioneered in the 1995 film French Kiss?



Answer: The short, choppy shag cut.

#99 Casio made an iconic style of the watch during the 1990s. What was it called?



Answer: The Casio G-Shock.

#100 The band Semisonic was a one-hit-wonder from the 1990s. What was their hit called?



Answer: Closing Time.

#101 Notorious BIG was tragically killed in the 1990s. How old was he when he died?



Answer: 24 years old.

#102 What single did Christina Aguilera hit the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with?



Answer: Genie In A Bottle.

#103 Which two British bands are commonly put into the genre bracket of Britpop and were rivals throughout the 1990’s?



Answer: Oasis and Blur.

#104 In the 1990s, what function was added to portable CD players that enabled both children and adults to enjoy their music without missing a beat?



Answer: Skip Protection.

#105 Which television show’s theme song began with the following line, “Where has predictability gone?”



Answer: Full house.

#106 In the television series “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” what was the name of the family butler?



Answer: Geoffrey.

#107 Engagement in this precursor to social media was a must for those 90s as who can forget the way their heart would jump when their crush’s tag would suddenly light up as “online”?



Answer: AOL Instant Messenger.

#108 Mel Gibson plays famed historical warrior William Wallace in this 90s action epic.



Answer: Braveheart.

#109 This former Georgetown standout and Hall of Fame New York Knick center is considered one of the best players to have never won a title.



Answer: Patrick Ewing.

#110 “Big Mac” was the nickname of this controversial slugger who broke the single-season home run record.



Answer: Mark Maguire.

#111 What star played the first openly gay teen character on TV?



Answer: Ryan Phillippe in One Life to Live.

#112 What star was going to play Two-Face in a canceled third Tim Burton Batman film?



Answer: Billy Dee Williams.

#113 What stuffed animal fad debuted in 1993?



Answer: Beanie Babies.

#114 Who is the only star to appear in all 215 episodes of Family Matters?



Answer: Reginald VelJohnson.

#115 What was one of the most popular ways to contact someone during the 1990s?



Answer: Using a pager.

#116 In the 1990s, what was a popular and fashionable way of getting from A to B - with a few bumps and scrapes along the way?



Answer: By rollerblade.

#117 What did the band REM end up losing in their 1991 single?



Answer: Their Religion (the single was called ‘Losing My Religion).

#118 What is the name of the teacher who features on Boy Meets World?



Answer: George Feeny.

#119 Who released a critically-panned film called Graffiti Bridge in 1990?



Answer: Prince.

#120 What is the actual name of Courtney Love?



Answer: Courtney Michelle Harrison.

#121 What Nickelodeon animated show starred Tommy, Chuckie, and Angelica?



Answer: Rugrats.

#122 This phenomenally popular television show centered on high school students including Zack, Kelly, Slater, Lisa, and Screech.



Answer: Saved by the Bell.

#123 One of the greatest twists of all time in the film, this film’s most memorable quote is “I see dead people”



Answer: The 6th Sense.

#124 This great power forward started his career with the 76ers before winning an MVP for the Phoenix Suns (though losing in the finals to Jordan) and finally ending his career with the Houston Rockets.



Answer: Charles Barkely.

#125 This hall of fame basketball duo included the NBA all-time assists leader as point guard and one of the most prolific scorers in history in the “Mailman” at power forward.



Answer: John Stockton and Karl Malone.

#126 What singer broke her own record for highest-ever attendance at the Houston Astrodome in 1995?



Answer: Selena.

#127 What was the most-watched TV episode of the 1990s?



Answer: The Cheers finale in 1993.

#128 The 1990s marked the appearance of the ‘Got Milk?’ commercial. Who appeared in the commercial?



Answer: Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr.

#129 OJ Simpson infamously appeared on TV in 1994 during a slow-speed police chase after failing to turn up for questioning regarding the death of his wife. What car was he driving?



Answer: A white Ford Bronco.