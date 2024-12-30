ADVERTISEMENT

I am Zahra Safari, and these images tell the story of a journey. The memories left behind from that journey have evolved into something both mental and emotional.

Photography by Zahra Safari

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

'zizibook': I Took These 6 Photos

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
daniyal arabzadeh
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    'zizibook': I Took These 6 Photos

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    daniyal arabzadeh
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    'zizibook': I Took These 6 Photos

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    daniyal arabzadeh
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    'zizibook': I Took These 6 Photos

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    daniyal arabzadeh
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    'zizibook': I Took These 6 Photos

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    daniyal arabzadeh
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    'zizibook': I Took These 6 Photos

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    daniyal arabzadeh
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!