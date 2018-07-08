My name is Elena Martini, I’m Italian, and my legs are paralyzed. From birth, I was affected by spina bifida, and that is why I am in a wheelchair. I do face painting, but I am more of a painter. I love oil and watercolor paintings.

#1

Girl On A Wheelchair Paints Her Hands With 3d Effects

That's some wicked cool looking snake!

I enjoy spending time not only painting but thinking about the makeup or artwork I will do next. I use Instagram and Pinterest for inspiration. In general, I love new ideas. I always need them for new inspirations.

My favorite work so far is lion makeup because I love painting animals. Wild and nature are very present themes in my makeup and also in my paintings.
#2

Girl On A Wheelchair Paints Her Hands With 3d Effects

Lizard Queen
Lizard Queen
Wow your really talented!

#3

Girl On A Wheelchair Paints Her Hands With 3d Effects

Linda Christian
Linda Christian
When you feed by hand

As an artist, I keep motivated in general by my love for art and painting. It helps me to see and recreate animals or places that I can’t personally visit with my wheelchair. I have some health problems, and it’s difficult for me to travel, but with my imagination, I can see everything and be anyone I want. Art is my unique way of traveling, and I’m mindful of using only bright colors because I think that colors bring happiness to my life. Sometimes life is complicated if you have to deal with any sort of pain, but art is a good way to make it all seem better.
#4

Girl On A Wheelchair Paints Her Hands With 3d Effects

Linda Christian
Linda Christian
Great colors

#5

I Don't Let My Wheelchair Define Me And Find Happiness By Painting On My Body

Elena Martini
The most difficult part and at the same time satisfying of body art is finding the ideas to recreate. When I find an idea that really convinces me I’m sure the end result will be good. And to find inspiration I use Instagram and Pinterest. Moreover, I am very careful with the use of the bumps on my face, such as the nose, lips, and mouth to create a 3D effect on my face. This is also a hard part but satisfying non the less. 
#6

Girl On A Wheelchair Paints Her Hands With 3d Effects

fox tail
fox tail
I've always wanted to hold a tarantula, looks so real!

#7

Girl On A Wheelchair Paints Her Hands With 3d Effects

fox tail
fox tail
Again, looks SO realistic!

In the future, I plan on making more art in a similar style because I love makeup and painting in general. I have a lot of new makeup ideas planned.

And tomorrow I will also be attending the inauguration of the exhibition of my paintings together with other artists. This exhibition is about naïf art.
#8

Girl On A Wheelchair Paints Her Hands With 3d Effects

Rosie Hamilton
Rosie Hamilton
Much better than that hairy 'ole spider.

#9

Girl On A Wheelchair Paints Her Hands With 3d Effects

Gryffindor4ever
Gryffindor4ever
I want to upvote this a billion times

In the end, I would like to add, that social networks like Instagram or Pinterest can really help you to find inspiration. The most important thing is to take that inspiration from other amazing artists without copying their work. If you’re an artist, you have your own style, so you don’t need to copy. I think each artist has their own style and vision of the world. I love using social networks to share my art, and I invite you to get inspired too.
#10

I Don't Let My Wheelchair Define Me And Find Happiness By Painting On My Body

Elena Martini
Susan Green
Susan Green
Nice

#11

Girl On A Wheelchair Paints Her Hands With 3d Effects

LovelyLilRainbows
LovelyLilRainbows
Ooooo

#12

Girl On A Wheelchair Paints Her Hands With 3d Effects

fox tail
fox tail
Woah! This should all be in a museum!

#13

I Don't Let My Wheelchair Define Me And Find Happiness By Painting On My Body

Elena Martini
JuniorCJ82
JuniorCJ82
best one

#14

I Don't Let My Wheelchair Define Me And Find Happiness By Painting On My Body

Elena Martini
#15

Girl On A Wheelchair Paints Her Hands With 3d Effects

MnM2520
MnM2520
Window to the soul

#16

I Don't Let My Wheelchair Define Me And Find Happiness By Painting On My Body

Elena Martini
Milo Maruz
Milo Maruz
Love the eyes!

#17

Girl On A Wheelchair Paints Her Hands With 3d Effects

Linda Christian
Linda Christian
A bird in the hand is worth?

#18

Girl On A Wheelchair Paints Her Hands With 3d Effects

Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook
Life's a beach

#19

Girl On A Wheelchair Paints Her Hands With 3d Effects

Widowblob
Widowblob
I love the fading

#20

I Don't Let My Wheelchair Define Me And Find Happiness By Painting On My Body

Elena Martini
Saucy Aussie
Saucy Aussie
The boy who lived… come to die… AVADA KEDAVRA

#21

I Don't Let My Wheelchair Define Me And Find Happiness By Painting On My Body

Elena Martini
#22

I Don't Let My Wheelchair Define Me And Find Happiness By Painting On My Body

Elena Martini
#23

Girl On A Wheelchair Paints Her Hands With 3d Effects

Night Owl
Night Owl
The eye color is different but the expression the same. This and the snakes and fish show if you can draw you don't need a sock to make a hand puppet.

#24

I Don't Let My Wheelchair Define Me And Find Happiness By Painting On My Body

Elena Martini
Weirdest Bi You'll Ever Meet
Weirdest Bi You’ll Ever Meet
HA THE KUALA'S MOUTH!

#25

Girl On A Wheelchair Paints Her Hands With 3d Effects

AccessibleTravelPlatform.com
AccessibleTravelPlatform.com
A wise looking turtle!

#26

I Don't Let My Wheelchair Define Me And Find Happiness By Painting On My Body

Elena Martini
Aunt Riarch
Aunt Riarch
Hehehe!

#27

Girl On A Wheelchair Paints Her Hands With 3d Effects

#28

Girl On A Wheelchair Paints Her Hands With 3d Effects

Milo Maruz
Milo Maruz
You are a great artist!

#29

Girl On A Wheelchair Paints Her Hands With 3d Effects

LovelyLilRainbows
LovelyLilRainbows
Don't cut that fish...it'll hurt you more then it'll hurt it.

#30

Girl On A Wheelchair Paints Her Hands With 3d Effects

Omicka Curtis
Omicka Curtis
You are extremely talented. This one is my favorite!

