1k+views
I Paint Realistic Art On My Body To Find Happiness Aside From Being In A Wheelchair, And Here Are 30 Of My Best Works
1k+views
My name is Elena Martini, I’m Italian, and my legs are paralyzed. From birth, I was affected by spina bifida, and that is why I am in a wheelchair. I do face painting, but I am more of a painter. I love oil and watercolor paintings.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
I enjoy spending time not only painting but thinking about the makeup or artwork I will do next. I use Instagram and Pinterest for inspiration. In general, I love new ideas. I always need them for new inspirations.
My favorite work so far is lion makeup because I love painting animals. Wild and nature are very present themes in my makeup and also in my paintings.
As an artist, I keep motivated in general by my love for art and painting. It helps me to see and recreate animals or places that I can’t personally visit with my wheelchair. I have some health problems, and it’s difficult for me to travel, but with my imagination, I can see everything and be anyone I want. Art is my unique way of traveling, and I’m mindful of using only bright colors because I think that colors bring happiness to my life. Sometimes life is complicated if you have to deal with any sort of pain, but art is a good way to make it all seem better.
The most difficult part and at the same time satisfying of body art is finding the ideas to recreate. When I find an idea that really convinces me I’m sure the end result will be good. And to find inspiration I use Instagram and Pinterest. Moreover, I am very careful with the use of the bumps on my face, such as the nose, lips, and mouth to create a 3D effect on my face. This is also a hard part but satisfying non the less.
In the future, I plan on making more art in a similar style because I love makeup and painting in general. I have a lot of new makeup ideas planned.
And tomorrow I will also be attending the inauguration of the exhibition of my paintings together with other artists. This exhibition is about naïf art.
In the end, I would like to add, that social networks like Instagram or Pinterest can really help you to find inspiration. The most important thing is to take that inspiration from other amazing artists without copying their work. If you’re an artist, you have your own style, so you don’t need to copy. I think each artist has their own style and vision of the world. I love using social networks to share my art, and I invite you to get inspired too.
Don't cut that fish...it'll hurt you more then it'll hurt it.
Note: this post originally had 49 images. It’s been shortened to the top 30 images based on user votes.
She is amazing at painting! I hope she keeps going.
Thank you ! Sure ! This week i’ll be at world bodypainting festival for face painting category 😍
You're skills are amazing I want to see more of it
Thank you ! This summer I’d like to do more hand painting but for now i did i a lot of face painting ☺️
Ok
You're welcome
These are amazing! You are such a talented woman! Keep going :D
She is amazing at painting! I hope she keeps going.
Thank you ! Sure ! This week i’ll be at world bodypainting festival for face painting category 😍
You're skills are amazing I want to see more of it
Thank you ! This summer I’d like to do more hand painting but for now i did i a lot of face painting ☺️
Ok
You're welcome
These are amazing! You are such a talented woman! Keep going :D