A lot of my art represents disorders, or conditions, or just things that people go through (depression, anxiety, social anxiety, etc). Not everything is the same for everyone but these are general representations. Hope you enjoy it!

#1 Social Anxiety

#2 Feeling Like No One Listens To You

#3 You Can Figure This One Out

#4 When Your Stress Levels Finally Max Out

#5 Just A Biker Girl

#6 I Don't Do Blue A Lot And Thought This Would Be Fun

#7 Resting B***h Face Much?

#8 Just Felt Like Crying

#9 Insomniac ( Eye Bags)

#10 I Was Bored

#11 I Coulda Done Better With The Shading

#12 One Of My Favorites. Represents Multiple Heartbreaks And Being Abused

#13 Lonely Muscles. (First Time Drawing Muscles Better Than I Thought It Would End Up)

#14 Cracked Under Pressure

#15 You Can See This As Emotional Baggage Or Being In A Possessive Relationship. I Like To See Both

#16 We All Have Demons

#17 Kinda Speaks For Itself

#18 Heartbreak Again

#19 Suicidal. Don't Do It Though. It's Not Fair To Those Around You. Things'll Brighten Up Eventually

#20 Heartbreak. Again

#21 Physical Abuse

#22 I Was Bored For This One Too

#23 Burn The Baggage. (Not Literally)

#24 Depression/ Feeling Trapped

#25 Feeling Like Your Not Being Heard(I Hate The Hair Highlights But These Were All At Different Times)