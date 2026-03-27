ADVERTISEMENT

Smartphones aren’t just for scrolling. They’re powerful tools for creating amazing photography. Every year, the Mobile Photography Awards celebrates the best images captured on phones, and the 15th edition just revealed its winners.

This year, entries poured in from over 80 countries, showing just how global and creative mobile photography has become. The Grand Prize went to Kuanglong Zhang from China, whose striking portfolio impressed the judges and earned him the title of Photographer of the Year – plus a $3,000 cash prize.

Scroll down to see the winning shots and get inspired by what’s possible with just a smartphone.

More info: mobilephotoawards.com | Facebook | Instagram | x.com