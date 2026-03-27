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Smartphones aren’t just for scrolling. They’re powerful tools for creating amazing photography. Every year, the Mobile Photography Awards celebrates the best images captured on phones, and the 15th edition just revealed its winners.

This year, entries poured in from over 80 countries, showing just how global and creative mobile photography has become. The Grand Prize went to Kuanglong Zhang from China, whose striking portfolio impressed the judges and earned him the title of Photographer of the Year – plus a $3,000 cash prize.

Scroll down to see the winning shots and get inspired by what’s possible with just a smartphone.

More info: mobilephotoawards.com | Facebook | Instagram | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Honorable Mention, Landscapes & Wildlife: Can I Help? By Selanie Waddilove

Honorable Mention, Landscapes & Wildlife: Can I Help? By Selanie Waddilove

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21points
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Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Far too much detritus from fishing left in the sea.

6
6points
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    #2

    1st Place Winner, Architecture, Design, Still Life: Folded Passage By MA Shuolong

    1st Place Winner, Architecture, Design, Still Life: Folded Passage By MA Shuolong

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    19points
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    bruce-mardle avatar
    Bruce Mardle
    Bruce Mardle
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "The name is Bond, James Bond."

    3
    3points
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    #3

    15th Annual Mpa Grand Prize: Fire Dragon By Kuanglong Zhang

    15th Annual Mpa Grand Prize: Fire Dragon By Kuanglong Zhang

    A rare, electric energy courses through Mr. Zhang’s images, bringing each photograph vividly to life. The kind of energy that only comes when a technical master also possesses an instinct for the “decisive moment.” Whether it is the nearly surrealist use of a car hood to flip an urban landscape on its head or the sheer, explosive chaos of the fire-dragon festival, the work feels urgent & alive.

    This is a showcase of a creator who navigates the rigid lines of architecture with precision yet displays the quick-silver instincts of a street documentarian, without ever losing his unique, artistic voice. This isn’t just technical proficiency; it is a keen, hungry eye that recognizes the fleeting harmony between movement and structure.

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    18points
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    #4

    Honorable Mention, Portraits & Self-Portraits: Silent Understanding By Wang Hsiu Ling

    Honorable Mention, Portraits & Self-Portraits: Silent Understanding By Wang Hsiu Ling

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    17points
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    #5

    Honorable Mention, Landscapes & Wildlife: Jinshan Canyon By Zhongqi Guo

    Honorable Mention, Landscapes & Wildlife: Jinshan Canyon By Zhongqi Guo

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    16points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a very pleasant change to the much-overused graduated neutral-density filter.

    1
    1point
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    #6

    1st Place Winner, Photo Essay: City Corners | Hong Kong By William Shum

    1st Place Winner, Photo Essay: City Corners | Hong Kong By William Shum

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    14points
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    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think it looks like it could also be a painting.

    0
    0points
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    #7

    Honorable Mention, Landscapes & Wildlife: The Guardian Of Skye By Aleksandra Nowak

    Honorable Mention, Landscapes & Wildlife: The Guardian Of Skye By Aleksandra Nowak

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    12points
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    #8

    Honorable Mention, Street Photography: The Shadow Of The Buttock By Yue Yu

    Honorable Mention, Street Photography: The Shadow Of The Buttock By Yue Yu

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    12points
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    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder who's buttock is making that big shadow?

    0
    0points
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    #9

    Honorable Mention, Architecture, Design: Tulip Spiral Staircase By Ingrida Kuznecova

    Honorable Mention, Architecture, Design: Tulip Spiral Staircase By Ingrida Kuznecova

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    11points
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    #10

    1st Place Winner, The Darkness|noir: Hat By Jose Luis Morales Martin

    1st Place Winner, The Darkness|noir: Hat By Jose Luis Morales Martin

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    10points
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    #11

    Honorable Mention, Macro & Details: Hanging Out By Linda Repasky

    Honorable Mention, Macro & Details: Hanging Out By Linda Repasky

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    10points
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    robynhill avatar
    Robyn Hill
    Robyn Hill
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really wish it provided the phone and settings used.

    1
    1point
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    #12

    Honorable Mention, Portraits & Self-Portraits: Dreadlocks By Luis Rodri­guez

    Honorable Mention, Portraits & Self-Portraits: Dreadlocks By Luis Rodri­guez

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    10points
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    #13

    Honorable Mention, Architecture, Design: The Imperial Garden In The Forbidden City By Kuanglong Zhang

    Honorable Mention, Architecture, Design: The Imperial Garden In The Forbidden City By Kuanglong Zhang

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    10points
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    #14

    1st Place Winner, Street Photography: A Gazing Cat By Yajun Hu

    1st Place Winner, Street Photography: A Gazing Cat By Yajun Hu

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    9points
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    #15

    1st Place Winner, Macro & Details: The White-Masked Sentinel By Steven Grogin

    1st Place Winner, Macro & Details: The White-Masked Sentinel By Steven Grogin

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    9points
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    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a bald faced hornet. Nasty, evil creatures.

    1
    1point
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    #16

    Honorable Mention, People: Pastry Chef In Action By Kuanglong Zhang

    Honorable Mention, People: Pastry Chef In Action By Kuanglong Zhang

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    9points
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    #17

    1st Place Winner, Silhouettes: Golden Rite By Uesan Aliace

    1st Place Winner, Silhouettes: Golden Rite By Uesan Aliace

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    8points
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    #18

    1st Place Winner, Black & White: In The Air By Jose Luis Morales Martin

    1st Place Winner, Black & White: In The Air By Jose Luis Morales Martin

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    8points
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    #19

    Honorable Mention, Water | Snow | Ice: Mirror Of The Marsh By Steven Grogin

    Honorable Mention, Water | Snow | Ice: Mirror Of The Marsh By Steven Grogin

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    8points
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    #20

    Honorable Mention, Portraits & Self-Portraits: Summer Fun 2024 #12 By Trace Meek

    Honorable Mention, Portraits & Self-Portraits: Summer Fun 2024 #12 By Trace Meek

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    8points
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    #21

    Honorable Mention, The Darkness|noir: Moment Of Snowfall In Minatomirai By Uesan Aliace

    Honorable Mention, The Darkness|noir: Moment Of Snowfall In Minatomirai By Uesan Aliace

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    8points
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    #22

    Honorable Mention, Architecture | Design : The Dance Of Black And White In Architecture By Kuanglong Zhang

    Honorable Mention, Architecture | Design : The Dance Of Black And White In Architecture By Kuanglong Zhang

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    8points
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    #23

    1st Place Winner, Travel/Adventure & Transportation: Gornergrat Train & The Matterhorn By Joseph Cyr

    1st Place Winner, Travel/Adventure & Transportation: Gornergrat Train & The Matterhorn By Joseph Cyr

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    7points
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    #24

    Honorable Mention, Silhouettes: Suspended By Adam Wolski

    Honorable Mention, Silhouettes: Suspended By Adam Wolski

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    7points
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    #25

    Honorable Mention, Landscapes & Wildlife: The Wildlife Of Antarctica By Di Lu

    Honorable Mention, Landscapes & Wildlife: The Wildlife Of Antarctica By Di Lu

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    7points
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    #26

    1st Place Winner, Landscapes & Wildlife: The Rugged Peaks Of Kananaskis Country By Ewa Cieslikiewicz

    1st Place Winner, Landscapes & Wildlife: The Rugged Peaks Of Kananaskis Country By Ewa Cieslikiewicz

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    6points
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    #27

    1st Place Winner, Portraits & Self-Portraits: Flower Power By Beata Smutek

    1st Place Winner, Portraits & Self-Portraits: Flower Power By Beata Smutek

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    6points
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    #28

    Honorable Mention, Architecture, Design: Void By William Shum

    Honorable Mention, Architecture, Design: Void By William Shum

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    6points
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    #29

    Honorable Mention, Street Photography: Light & Shadow By Kuanglong Zhang

    Honorable Mention, Street Photography: Light & Shadow By Kuanglong Zhang

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    6points
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    #30

    Honorable Mention, Landscapes & Wildlife: Wonders In The Desert By Kuanglong Zhang

    Honorable Mention, Landscapes & Wildlife: Wonders In The Desert By Kuanglong Zhang

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    5points
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    #31

    Honorable Mention, Landscapes & Wildlife: Looking Into Another Dimension By Jennifer Newitt

    Honorable Mention, Landscapes & Wildlife: Looking Into Another Dimension By Jennifer Newitt

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    5points
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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, on the border between Arizona and Utah, USA

    5
    5points
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    #32

    Honorable Mention, Street Photography: A Solitary Shadow On The Arc By Gary Lee

    Honorable Mention, Street Photography: A Solitary Shadow On The Arc By Gary Lee

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    5points
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    #33

    Honorable Mentions, Travel/Adventure & Transportation: Divergence By David Grossman

    Honorable Mentions, Travel/Adventure & Transportation: Divergence By David Grossman

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    5points
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    #34

    1st Place Winner, Water | Snow | Ice: Evening Ride By Beata Zawrzel

    1st Place Winner, Water | Snow | Ice: Evening Ride By Beata Zawrzel

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    4points
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    #35

    Honorable Mention, Architecture, Design: Shinagawa By Joemaru Tomihisa

    Honorable Mention, Architecture, Design: Shinagawa By Joemaru Tomihisa

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    4points
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    #36

    1st Place Winner, Visual Fx & Digital Art: Industrial Muse By Shelley Benjamin

    1st Place Winner, Visual Fx & Digital Art: Industrial Muse By Shelley Benjamin

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    3points
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    #37

    1st Place Winner, People: How Long Can We Stay Down Here? By Louise Rayner

    1st Place Winner, People: How Long Can We Stay Down Here? By Louise Rayner

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    3points
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    #38

    Honorable Mention, Silhouettes: In Between By Alexandra Thannhaeuser

    Honorable Mention, Silhouettes: In Between By Alexandra Thannhaeuser

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    3points
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