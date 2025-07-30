ADVERTISEMENT

The results are in! The 2025 MACADAM Black & White Street Photo Awards have revealed their winners, and the images are absolutely breathtaking.

This prestigious competition celebrates the beauty and emotion of everyday life through a monochrome lens, showcasing photographers from around the globe who turn ordinary moments into powerful works of art. From quiet, intimate portraits to bustling city scenes frozen in time, each winning shot speaks volumes without a single word.

We’re thrilled to share these incredible works with you, so scroll down to see some of the finest images by the finalists of the competition.

More info: Instagram | street-macadam.com