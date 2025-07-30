ADVERTISEMENT

The results are in! The 2025 MACADAM Black & White Street Photo Awards have revealed their winners, and the images are absolutely breathtaking.

This prestigious competition celebrates the beauty and emotion of everyday life through a monochrome lens, showcasing photographers from around the globe who turn ordinary moments into powerful works of art. From quiet, intimate portraits to bustling city scenes frozen in time, each winning shot speaks volumes without a single word.

We’re thrilled to share these incredible works with you, so scroll down to see some of the finest images by the finalists of the competition.

More info: Instagram | street-macadam.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Honorable Mention: Marko Buntic

Black and white street photo of five people on a diving board, one mid-air jump, capturing dynamic movement and contrast.

street_macadam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Honorable Mention: Alex Mccilntock

    Elderly woman holding a transparent umbrella in a black and white street photo capturing motion and emotion.

    street_macadam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    1st Prize: Eddy Verloes

    Black and white street photo of six people dressed in dark coats walking and running on sandy dunes with cloudy sky.

    street_macadam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    2nd Prize: Frank Proost

    Three women wearing elaborate hats in a black and white street photo capturing a candid moment of surprise.

    street_macadam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Honorable Mention: Dario Athanasio Vergos

    Black and white street photo of chefs working in a busy kitchen with pots hanging and steam rising.

    street_macadam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Honorable Mention: Gavin Libotte

    Hand reaching out from crashing ocean wave in incredible black and white street photo awarded at Macadam Awards 2025.

    street_macadam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    3rd Prize: Mariana Basurto

    Black and white street photos capturing children practicing acrobatics and play in an old industrial urban setting.

    street_macadam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Honorable Mention: David Niu

    Black and white street photo of a child looking out a window with reflections, capturing a reflective moment.

    street_macadam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Honorable Mention: Bimurtya Ganguli

    Black and white street photo of a person draped in cloth leaning on a stone railing with mountains in the background.

    street_macadam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Honorable Mention: Leone Von Dizik

    Black and white street photo of a woman swimming underwater with a dramatic cloudy sky above the water surface.

    street_macadam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Honorable Mention: Roberto Crucitti

    Man reclining in a chair, using a phone in a black and white street photo capturing daily life moments.

    street_macadam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Honorable Mention: Asako Naruto

    Black and white street photo capturing motion and crowds at a busy train station, showcasing incredible street photography.

    street_macadam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Honorable Mention: Leroy Skalstad

    Black and white street photo of a young man smoking with a woman resting her head on his shoulder, capturing raw emotion.

    street_macadam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    Honorable Mention: Mania De Praeter

    Black and white street photo of a lone pedestrian crossing an empty city intersection at dawn with long shadows.

    street_macadam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Honorable Mention: Zeren Yu

    Black and white street photo of an elderly man smoking a cigarette with blurred urban background, Macadam Awards winner.

    street_macadam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Honorable Mention: Susana Sanchez

    Black and white street photo showing people walking with umbrellas on a snowy urban street, capturing award-winning street photography.

    street_macadam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Honorable Mention: Bradley Grochocinski

    Black and white street photo of a person overlooking traditional buildings in a rural landscape at dusk.

    street_macadam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Honorable Mention: Emir Bozkurt

    Black and white street photo of a person running reflected in a puddle, capturing urban life for Macadam Awards.

    street_macadam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Honorable Mention: Floriano Da Silva

    Black and white street photo of a young person using a payphone inside a phone booth, capturing candid urban life.

    street_macadam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Honorable Mention: Anna Biret

    Black and white street photo of a girl leaning against a wall with two children walking on a sunlit road behind her.

    street_macadam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Honorable Mention: Gaspard Claude

    Black and white street photo showing people sitting and standing on a city sidewalk in elegant shoes and attire.

    street_macadam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Honorable Mention: Hezy Holzman

    Black and white street photo showing a group of people interacting in a confined space with bars on the window.

    street_macadam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Honorable Mention: Chauva Varun

    Black and white street photo capturing people walking and gathering in a snowy landscape with tents and shadows.

    street_macadam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!