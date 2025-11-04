“February 2021 brought an incredible cold weather event, a rare Arctic cold front that froze pipes, destroyed the power grid, and plunged South Padre Island into disaster. But something else happened that brought residents out of their homes—the sight of thousands of cold-stunned, suffering, and freezing green sea turtles along Laguna Madre Bay.



The cold-blooded reptiles were unable to regulate their body temperature and metabolism to stay active. With water temperatures dipping below 50°F, turtles struggled to stay afloat to breathe. Thought to be the largest cold-stunning event of green sea turtles in recorded history, over 5,000 incapacitated turtles started washing up on the beach, found floating on the water, paralyzed by the cold.



Green sea turtles are predominantly herbivorous as they mature, preferring seagrass meadows to any other habitat and usually staying close to the shallows of the bay. As the cold front swept in, the upper waters of the bay froze, killing thousands of turtles and other aquatic life that could not escape to deeper, warmer waters—a colossal loss of marine biodiversity.



It was then that South Padre residents braved the freezing temperatures to start rescuing turtles of every size, from hatchlings to adults. They collected the animals by carload and brought them to rescue and rehabilitation centers on the island. Soon, thousands of motionless turtles were resting on tarps, slowly being warmed and revived.



It is rare to witness a community coming together to protect a wild species, especially while dealing with their own struggles during a severe cold wave that affected their entire town. Power, water, and gas supplies were all impacted, yet they united to rescue over 5,000 green sea turtles and support a four-decade-long conservation program aimed at protecting the species.



Without this incredible effort, the island’s entire turtle population could have been decimated—a massive loss to decades of conservation work. Stories like this deserve to be told to a global audience, perhaps inspiring many to join hands in protecting their local wildlife.”