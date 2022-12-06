I've always wanted to travel back in time: where fashion was elaborate, unique, and built to last.

Unfortunately for me, time travel machines aren't real.

Luckily for me, victorian dresses were truly built to last, allowing me to at least pretend to travel back in time.

My obsession with old things gets stronger every year. When I was 16, I collected vintage dresses from the 70s. When I was 20, I started collecting 100 year old film cameras and fixing them up. I'm now 22, and I've started collecting dresses as old as nearly 200 years!

You may ask: "Should something that old even be worn? Isn't it disintegrating into dust by now?" The answer to that is - it depends on the dress! I have a few wool and silk dresses that are in remarkable shape. Consumer culture back then was a lot different, and dresses were supposed to last a lifetime (clearly - they were made to last many lifetimes!).

Anyway - enjoy the victorian revival art!

More info: Instagram