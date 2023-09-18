20 Hidden Portraits In Midjourney Landscapes
I used Midjourney to create optical illusions, hiding portraits within landscapes.
Each image is inspired by a person associated with the location. Some have been more successful than others. If you can't see the hidden faces, try squinting or holding your phone at a distance.
Comparisons with the seed images are available at my Instagram profile.
More info: Instagram
woow ! i love the idea and the realisation ! <3 each title help : bob marley for the first ;)
