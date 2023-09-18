I used Midjourney to create optical illusions, hiding portraits within landscapes.

Each image is inspired by a person associated with the location. Some have been more successful than others. If you can't see the hidden faces, try squinting or holding your phone at a distance.

Comparisons with the seed images are available at my Instagram profile.

More info: Instagram

#1

Jamaica

#2

Space

#3

1940s Buenos Aires

#4

Victorian London

#5

Ancient Rome

#6

Germany

#7

19th Century Russia

#8

Aztec Mexico

#9

1950s Cuba

#10

Ancient Egypt

#11

South Africa

#12

Canada

#13

12th Century Mongolia

#14

Uluru, Australia

#15

Napoleonic France

#16

China

#17

New York

#18

Tudor England

#19

19th Century Netherlands

#20

Renaissance Florence

