Ever wonder why we can’t get those New Year’s resolutions to stick for longer than a few days or weeks? Well, the answer is likely that if the behavior is not repeated consistently enough to become habitual, then it is unlikely to stick and lead to any meaningful long-term changes in our behavior.

In fact, this is backed up by science. Dr. Wendy Wood, the former Provost Professor of Psychology and Business at the University of Southern California (USC), found that more than 40% of people’s daily behavior was habitual. “Habits can be activated automatically without conscious thought, which means that habits are often the default response we revert to unless we have a strong desire to act differently,” says psychologist Asaf Mazar of USC.

Taking that line of thought, if we work to create positive habits, then we are programming ourselves to have natural responses that are positive and help us stick to our goals.

Happiness is the ultimate goal that most of us strive to achieve for ourselves and our loved ones. That being the case, here are 12 beautifully illustrated habits from the happiness app WHOLE that can help you improve your happiness in 2023. Check out the free WHOLE app for help building these habits so they become part of your everyday life.

More info: thehappybroadcast.com | getwhole.co