Ever wonder why we can’t get those New Year’s resolutions to stick for longer than a few days or weeks? Well, the answer is likely that if the behavior is not repeated consistently enough to become habitual, then it is unlikely to stick and lead to any meaningful long-term changes in our behavior.

In fact, this is backed up by science. Dr. Wendy Wood, the former Provost Professor of Psychology and Business at the University of Southern California (USC), found that more than 40% of people’s daily behavior was habitual. “Habits can be activated automatically without conscious thought, which means that habits are often the default response we revert to unless we have a strong desire to act differently,” says psychologist Asaf Mazar of USC.

Taking that line of thought, if we work to create positive habits, then we are programming ourselves to have natural responses that are positive and help us stick to our goals.

Happiness is the ultimate goal that most of us strive to achieve for ourselves and our loved ones. That being the case, here are 12 beautifully illustrated habits from the happiness app WHOLE that can help you improve your happiness in 2023. Check out the free WHOLE app for help building these habits so they become part of your everyday life.

More info: thehappybroadcast.com | getwhole.co

#1

Counting Colors Distracts You From Anxiety

Counting Colors Distracts You From Anxiety

10 points
Mauro Gatti
#2

Socks To Bed! A New Craze To Help Improve Your Sleep

Socks To Bed! A New Craze To Help Improve Your Sleep

9 points
Mauro Gatti
#3

Getting Rid Of Clutter Can Help Boost Your Mood

Getting Rid Of Clutter Can Help Boost Your Mood

7 points
Mauro Gatti
#4

Limit Caffeine To Help Reduce Stress Hormones

Limit Caffeine To Help Reduce Stress Hormones

7 points
Mauro Gatti
#5

Nature Sounds Help Reduce Depression

Nature Sounds Help Reduce Depression

5 points
Mauro Gatti
#6

Brrrr…ice Can Help Reduce Anxiety

Brrrr…ice Can Help Reduce Anxiety

5 points
Mauro Gatti
#7

Hugs Can Lower Stress And Reduce Inflamation

Hugs Can Lower Stress And Reduce Inflamation

5 points
Mauro Gatti
#8

“Letting Go” Reduces Anxiety And Heart Attack Risk

"Letting Go" Reduces Anxiety And Heart Attack Risk

5 points
Mauro Gatti
#9

Just Walk. It’s Simple And Easy To Stay Consistent With

Just Walk. It's Simple And Easy To Stay Consistent With

5 points
Mauro Gatti
#10

Naps Aren’t Just For Babies!

Naps Aren't Just For Babies!

5 points
Mauro Gatti
#11

Smiles Release Powerful Chemical Reactions That Boost Happiness

Smiles Release Powerful Chemical Reactions That Boost Happiness

3 points
Mauro Gatti
#12

Make Your Bed To Feel Accomplished And Boost Your Mood

Make Your Bed To Feel Accomplished And Boost Your Mood

3 points
Mauro Gatti
#13

Turn Off Your Phone 30 Minutes Before Bed To Improve Sleep

Turn Off Your Phone 30 Minutes Before Bed To Improve Sleep

3 points
Mauro Gatti
