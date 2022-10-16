11 Pics Of Mini Halloween Drawings I Did With The Theme “There’s Someone At The Window”
Since the last post, I've been pretty busy drawing. Two weeks ago, when I was sitting in my office and looking at the building opposite, I saw a woman holding a stuffed pumpkin. she gave me the idea to paint this collection of pictures. "There's someone behind the window." Find and see!
That is some talent right there *two thumbs up*
