Since the last post, I've been pretty busy drawing. Two weeks ago, when I was sitting in my office and looking at the building opposite, I saw a woman holding a stuffed pumpkin. she gave me the idea to paint this collection of pictures. "There's someone behind the window." Find and see!

#1

Witch And 2 Brothers

#2

Someone In The House?

#3

Children Are Looking At …

#4

She Wants The Pumpkin

#5

Under The Garden

#6

Help Me!

#7

Pls Close The Window

#8

His Head … Where?

#9

It’s Mine

#10

Pumpkin Pumpkin!

#11

All

