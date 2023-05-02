I used to work for an IRB (Institutional Review Board), which was supposed to "protect human subjects" by making sure investigators followed federal regulations governing research. The people involved were overdosing on rules and regulations, and needed a little cartoon therapy to relieve the pressure. Enter the cartoonist... I have been drawing cartoons since I was in the fifth grade, and knew exactly how to lighten things up! My nearly-famous creations have been shared thousands of times, translated into several languages, and can be found posted on bulletin boards worldwide - from medical schools to the FDA and NIH.

#1

Study Coordinator Doll

Study Coordinator Doll

Don Mayne
#2

The Consent Process

The Consent Process

Don Mayne
#3

Returning To Work After A 3-Day Vacation

Returning To Work After A 3-Day Vacation

Don Mayne
#4

Which Is Better? Guide Dogs Or Gude Cats?

Which Is Better? Guide Dogs Or Gude Cats?

Don Mayne
#5

The Fda Pays A Visit To Dr. Frankenstein

The Fda Pays A Visit To Dr. Frankenstein

Don Mayne
#6

Guess Who's Getting A Lump Of Coal This Year?

Guess Who's Getting A Lump Of Coal This Year?

Don Mayne
#7

Ultimate Power Changes One's Perspective

Ultimate Power Changes One's Perspective

Don Mayne
#8

Dogs In Research

Dogs In Research

Don Mayne
#9

Principal Investigator Action Figure

Principal Investigator Action Figure

Don Mayne
#10

Warning: Research Subjects May Be Eaten

Warning: Research Subjects May Be Eaten

Don Mayne
#11

Life Is Full Of Choices

Life Is Full Of Choices

Don Mayne
