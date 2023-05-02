I used to work for an IRB (Institutional Review Board), which was supposed to "protect human subjects" by making sure investigators followed federal regulations governing research. The people involved were overdosing on rules and regulations, and needed a little cartoon therapy to relieve the pressure. Enter the cartoonist... I have been drawing cartoons since I was in the fifth grade, and knew exactly how to lighten things up! My nearly-famous creations have been shared thousands of times, translated into several languages, and can be found posted on bulletin boards worldwide - from medical schools to the FDA and NIH.