11 Funny, Hand-Colored Research Cartoons I Drew About An Industry That Desperately Needed Humor
I used to work for an IRB (Institutional Review Board), which was supposed to "protect human subjects" by making sure investigators followed federal regulations governing research. The people involved were overdosing on rules and regulations, and needed a little cartoon therapy to relieve the pressure. Enter the cartoonist... I have been drawing cartoons since I was in the fifth grade, and knew exactly how to lighten things up! My nearly-famous creations have been shared thousands of times, translated into several languages, and can be found posted on bulletin boards worldwide - from medical schools to the FDA and NIH.
Study Coordinator Doll
The Consent Process
Returning To Work After A 3-Day Vacation
Which Is Better? Guide Dogs Or Gude Cats?
The Fda Pays A Visit To Dr. Frankenstein
Guess Who's Getting A Lump Of Coal This Year?
Ultimate Power Changes One's Perspective
Dogs In Research
Principal Investigator Action Figure
Warning: Research Subjects May Be Eaten
Life Is Full Of Choices
