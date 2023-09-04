I started out folding Origami Butterflies out of tiny 3.5-inch square paper more than one year ago. Till now I have folded more than 1000 uniquely shaped Origami Butterflies with no repetition.

Check the partial collection down below!

More info: behance.net

#1

I Made Over 1000 Origami Butterflies (22 Pics)

#2

#3

I Made Over 1000 Origami Butterflies (22 Pics)

#4

#5

I Made Over 1000 Origami Butterflies (22 Pics)

#6

#7

I Made Over 1000 Origami Butterflies (22 Pics)

#8

#9

I Made Over 1000 Origami Butterflies (22 Pics)

#10

#11

I Made Over 1000 Origami Butterflies (22 Pics)

#12

#13

I Made Over 1000 Origami Butterflies (22 Pics)

#14

#15

I Made Over 1000 Origami Butterflies (22 Pics)

#16

#17

I Made Over 1000 Origami Butterflies (22 Pics)

#18

#19

I Made Over 1000 Origami Butterflies (22 Pics)

#20

#21

I Made Over 1000 Origami Butterflies (22 Pics)

#22

