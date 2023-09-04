I Made Over 1000 Origami Butterflies (22 Pics)
I started out folding Origami Butterflies out of tiny 3.5-inch square paper more than one year ago. Till now I have folded more than 1000 uniquely shaped Origami Butterflies with no repetition.
Check the partial collection down below!
More info: behance.net
This post may include affiliate links.
Thank you fot this post. Had no idea there were so many different ways to fold a butterfly!
Thank you fot this post. Had no idea there were so many different ways to fold a butterfly!