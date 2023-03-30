I am a sculptor based in Washington, D.C. My belief in the innate strength of human beings and the restorative power of nature is reflected in my sculpture. I follow the tradition of narration and storytelling, as I believe they have a great impact on our lives. To construct my works, I use cambium fiber from the Asian Mulberry tree, which is harvested in rural Laos. This natural medium has unique cellular qualities and provides endless structural opportunities, as well as traits of resilience, adaptability, and a delicate appearance. Through four series of works, I imbue the cambium fiber with these innate qualities of humans and nature.

More info: francesvyewilson.com | Instagram | Facebook