Ever looked in the mirror and thought, "Hey, I really want to cover my face with tattoo freckles?" No? Well, me neither, but as you can see from the pictures below, a lot of other people clearly have.

Show Full Text

Freckle tattoos, otherwise known as "freckling", seem to be quite a big thing these days, and even though the idea of cosmetic tattooing isn't exactly new (eyebrow tattoos anybody?), people seem to like these tiny ink freckles because of their semi-permanent nature. Although they look quite obvious at first, they gradually fade to look more natural over the course of a few months, and they apparently disappear completely after about two years. What do you think? Would you get them? Let us know in the comments below!