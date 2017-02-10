1k+views
Tattooing Freckles On Your Face Is The New Beauty Craze, And They Look Surprisingly Beautiful
Ever looked in the mirror and thought, "Hey, I really want to cover my face with tattoo freckles?" No? Well, me neither, but as you can see from the pictures below, a lot of other people clearly have.
Freckle tattoos, otherwise known as "freckling", seem to be quite a big thing these days, and even though the idea of cosmetic tattooing isn't exactly new (eyebrow tattoos anybody?), people seem to like these tiny ink freckles because of their semi-permanent nature. Although they look quite obvious at first, they gradually fade to look more natural over the course of a few months, and they apparently disappear completely after about two years. What do you think? Would you get them? Let us know in the comments below!
#1
#2
#4
#5
The majority of women in my family have red hair,along with the freckles that seem to appear whenever the sun shines..( strangely!) Freckles come out all over the face,not just under the eyes,so whoever tattooed these ' marks'..Just might want to look that up.
What do you think ?
this is so stupid! seriously? ink in your face just to have a look? buarg
The few that look realistic don´t suit the peopple. Freckles suit when if you get them naturally.
Exactly, those look so obviously fake...
This has to be the dumbest thing I've seen in 2017... idiots. And just when I thought I've seen all kinds of stupid, here we are... proving me wrong, again.
