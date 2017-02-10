Ever looked in the mirror and thought, "Hey, I really want to cover my face with tattoo freckles?" No? Well, me neither, but as you can see from the pictures below, a lot of other people clearly have.

Freckle tattoos, otherwise known as "freckling", seem to be quite a big thing these days, and even though the idea of cosmetic tattooing isn't exactly new (eyebrow tattoos anybody?), people seem to like these tiny ink freckles because of their semi-permanent nature. Although they look quite obvious at first, they gradually fade to look more natural over the course of a few months, and they apparently disappear completely after about two years. What do you think? Would you get them? Let us know in the comments below!

#1

sydneydyercosmetics Report

Maya Robertson 4 minutes ago

thats great

#2

Boulder Brows Report

IRefuseToBePoliticallyCorrect 3 hours ago

Before it's disgusting, after just bad.

#3

sydneydyercosmetics Report

#4

Sarah Grisdale Report

Anna Thouvenin 2 hours ago

Looks like black-head spots x)

#5

sydneydyercosmetics Report

Hope Floats 36 minutes ago

The majority of women in my family have red hair,along with the freckles that seem to appear whenever the sun shines..( strangely!) Freckles come out all over the face,not just under the eyes,so whoever tattooed these ' marks'..Just might want to look that up.

#6

Brianne Tweddle Report

Anna Thouvenin 2 hours ago

The only good looking one

#7

Willow's Wax Bar Report

#8

Juliane Raposo Report

#9

sydneydyercosmetics Report

Vanessa 1 hour ago

it's so weird...

#10

Aaron Brousseau Report

Quant 2 hours ago

nailed it: golden-lio...amarin.jpg golden-lion-tamarin.jpg

