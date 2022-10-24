Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Pumpkin Head Challenge In A Zoo”: We Photographed Zoo Animals Wearing Pumpkins In Honor Of Upcoming Halloween
“Pumpkin Head Challenge In A Zoo”: We Photographed Zoo Animals Wearing Pumpkins In Honor Of Upcoming Halloween

Tamara Nasser
Community member

Capybaras, servals, monkeys, sloths, otters, and goats were among the lucky animals treated to seasonal snacks this week in the form of Jack-o-lanterns – with brilliant photo results.

Drusillas Zoo Park near Alfriston offered pumpkins up to some of their animal residents as part of the Zoo’s daily enrichment program – and decided to have a little Halloween fun at the same time.

Keepers hung the carved fruits – lined with the animals’ favorite snacks and treats – in position and patiently waited to see if the animals would line themselves up to create a ‘pumpkin head’ illusion – a creative way of offering the animals additional mental and physical stimulation for the day.

More info: tiktok.com | Instagram | drusillas.co.uk | youtube.com

The animals were left to investigate the pumpkins themselves, and a team with cameras sat patiently waiting for the shot to line up

"Pumpkin Head Challenge In A Zoo": We Photographed Zoo Animals Wearing Pumpkins In Honor Of Upcoming Halloween

Zookeeper Claudia Farley commented “It’s really important for us to give our animals stimulation and enrichment every day, and many of them already have pumpkin as part of their natural diet. Each day we try to mix it up and provide a new form of enrichment for them, whether it’s scent enrichment using herbs and oils, puzzle equipment, or food presented in new ways like today. It might look like we’re just having fun, but it’s actually a really vital part of our job to continually offer new activities to keep their minds stimulated and encourage them to problem-solve and engage in natural behaviors. In the wild food wouldn’t just be handed to them every day, so this is a great way to make them work for it.”

"Pumpkin Head Challenge In A Zoo": We Photographed Zoo Animals Wearing Pumpkins In Honor Of Upcoming Halloween

Colobus monkey Kylo wasted no time snuffling inside for snacks and threw his arms up for the perfect Jack Skellington pose

"Pumpkin Head Challenge In A Zoo": We Photographed Zoo Animals Wearing Pumpkins In Honor Of Upcoming Halloween

The pumpkin decorations will not go to waste, as the leftovers will be offered up to many of the Zoo’s 800 exotic animals once the celebrations are over, so they can enjoy a fa-boo-lous time too!

"Pumpkin Head Challenge In A Zoo": We Photographed Zoo Animals Wearing Pumpkins In Honor Of Upcoming Halloween

"Pumpkin Head Challenge In A Zoo": We Photographed Zoo Animals Wearing Pumpkins In Honor Of Upcoming Halloween

Serval cat Ninja was tempted into position with a pumpkin lined with catnip

"Pumpkin Head Challenge In A Zoo": We Photographed Zoo Animals Wearing Pumpkins In Honor Of Upcoming Halloween

Baby capybara Satsuma posed perfectly in position

"Pumpkin Head Challenge In A Zoo": We Photographed Zoo Animals Wearing Pumpkins In Honor Of Upcoming Halloween

Sloth Flash investigated the arrival of the pumpkin which was specially carved with an upside down face for her

"Pumpkin Head Challenge In A Zoo": We Photographed Zoo Animals Wearing Pumpkins In Honor Of Upcoming Halloween

"Pumpkin Head Challenge In A Zoo": We Photographed Zoo Animals Wearing Pumpkins In Honor Of Upcoming Halloween

Beaver Norbert was so enthusiastic about his pumpkin treat that he almost stole it and ran away!

"Pumpkin Head Challenge In A Zoo": We Photographed Zoo Animals Wearing Pumpkins In Honor Of Upcoming Halloween

"Pumpkin Head Challenge In A Zoo": We Photographed Zoo Animals Wearing Pumpkins In Honor Of Upcoming Halloween

Pygmy goat Billy enjoy munching pellets from the half pumpkin, creating a spooky hooved creature

"Pumpkin Head Challenge In A Zoo": We Photographed Zoo Animals Wearing Pumpkins In Honor Of Upcoming Halloween

"Pumpkin Head Challenge In A Zoo": We Photographed Zoo Animals Wearing Pumpkins In Honor Of Upcoming Halloween

Baby capybara Satsuma really did steal the show with the most pumpkin head poses!

"Pumpkin Head Challenge In A Zoo": We Photographed Zoo Animals Wearing Pumpkins In Honor Of Upcoming Halloween

And in case you’d love to see some of these pumpkin heads in action, we have a viral video on TikTok too!

@drusillaspark Our animals wanted to try the #pumpkinheadchallenge too #pumpkinhead #pumpkinheadphotoshoot #pumpkinheadtrend #pumpkinheadshoot ♬ Oh Klahoma – Jack Stauber

harpling
harpling
Community Member
23 hours ago

That's so cute! The sloth one is really clever. I really like that the zoo keepers didn't put the animals in uncomfortable situations for the sake an internet-worthy photo but made a game out of it that benefited the animals in multiple ways.

0
0points
reply
