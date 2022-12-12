Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
BoredPanda

We Have Illustrated The Top 12 Christmas Superstitions That Are Still Traditionally Practiced In Today’s World
47points
User submission
Christmas, Illustration

We Have Illustrated The Top 12 Christmas Superstitions That Are Still Traditionally Practiced In Today’s World

Amy H
Community member

Christmas season is supposed to be a joyous occasion, coming together with family to celebrate the baby Jesus and enjoy each other’s company, share gifts and get festively plump on all the lovely food treats available.

That’s how it largely is these days anyway, but over the centuries, Christmas has grown in many different ways depending on the location you’re celebrating in. Many of the Christmas traditions we have today are deeply rooted in ancient beliefs, many of which are based on superstition.

Nowadays, we’re less likely to let our superstitions dictate what we do, but that’s not to say some of these Christmas superstitions haven’t carried on through the ages.Here, we take a look at 12 of our favourite weird and creepy

Christmas superstitions from around the world, contemplating how they’ve manifested themselves in today’s celebrations.

More info: doorsonlineuk.co.uk

Czechia/Czech Republic

We Have Illustrated The Top 12 Christmas Superstitions That Are Still Traditionally Practiced In Today's World

Image credits: www.doorsonlineuk.co.uk

While many in western Europe favour meat or poultry as the traditional centrepiece of their Christmas dinner, in Eastern Europe, carp is more commonly served.

America

We Have Illustrated The Top 12 Christmas Superstitions That Are Still Traditionally Practiced In Today's World

Image credits: www.doorsonlineuk.co.uk

There are a few Christmas superstitions that relate to marriage and finding the love of your life, but this one wins out for us.

Greece

We Have Illustrated The Top 12 Christmas Superstitions That Are Still Traditionally Practiced In Today's World

Image credits: www.doorsonlineuk.co.uk

It seems that Greek people might have a thing for shoes at Christmas. They also believe that it’s a bad idea to give shoes as a gift during the festive period, otherwise you risk that person walking out of your life in the future.

Guatemala

We Have Illustrated The Top 12 Christmas Superstitions That Are Still Traditionally Practiced In Today's World

Image credits: www.doorsonlineuk.co.uk

It’s always nice to have a clean and tidy house in preparation for the festive period, but in Guatemala, cleanliness really is next to Godliness. Locals believe that the devil and other evil spirits live in the dark, dirty corners of your home.

The ritual is called ‘La Quema del Diablo’ (or the ‘Burning of the Devil’), an effigy of the devil is placed on top of the rubbish pile and set alight.

England

We Have Illustrated The Top 12 Christmas Superstitions That Are Still Traditionally Practiced In Today's World

Image credits: www.doorsonlineuk.co.uk

At one point in time, if you join an English family on the last Sunday before Advent, you’d probably be expected to help prepare the Christmas pudding. However, superstition dictates that there’s a very particular way of doing it though.

Philippines

We Have Illustrated The Top 12 Christmas Superstitions That Are Still Traditionally Practiced In Today's World

Image credits: www.doorsonlineuk.co.uk

Christmas in the Philippines isn’t as big a deal as it is in other parts of the world, but there is still a sizable Christian population, and with that comes many traditions and superstitions that have been passed down through the generations.

Poland

We Have Illustrated The Top 12 Christmas Superstitions That Are Still Traditionally Practiced In Today's World

Image credits: www.doorsonlineuk.co.uk

This superstition isn’t completely unique to Poland though. A number of European countries believe that babies born will turn into werewolves it seems. One has to wonder what happened on continental Europe for this superstition to take such a hold…

Latvia

We Have Illustrated The Top 12 Christmas Superstitions That Are Still Traditionally Practiced In Today's World

Image credits: www.doorsonlineuk.co.uk

Fun Fact: The word Yule itself means wheel, the wheel being a pagan symbol for the sun.

Portugal

We Have Illustrated The Top 12 Christmas Superstitions That Are Still Traditionally Practiced In Today's World

Image credits: www.doorsonlineuk.co.uk

Family is a big deal in Portuguese tradition and even more so over the festive period.

Serbia

We Have Illustrated The Top 12 Christmas Superstitions That Are Still Traditionally Practiced In Today's World

Image credits: www.doorsonlineuk.co.uk

This one might just be our favourite. In Serbian Christmas traditions, the twelve days of Christmas were previously called the “unbaptized days” and they were considered a time when demonic forces of all kinds were believed to be more active and dangerous than usual.

Ukraine

We Have Illustrated The Top 12 Christmas Superstitions That Are Still Traditionally Practiced In Today's World

Ever wondered where tinsel came from? Why do we decorate our Christmas trees in this glittery, fluffy-looking stuff? Turns out it might be Ukraine.

Spain

We Have Illustrated The Top 12 Christmas Superstitions That Are Still Traditionally Practiced In Today's World

If you’re buying a gift for someone you don’t really like, then this Christmas superstition might work in your favour. However, if you’re buying for someone you love, it’s probably best to avoid anything with sharp edges.

Amy H
Amy H
Author, Community member

Lover of many unsavoury things. Digital content and design are my bag.

Read more »
Agne Dracanovaite
Agne Dracanovaite
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Agnė is a Community Manager for Bored Panda. She is a dreamy, down-to-earth person who believes practice makes perfect; this is why after school, she wasn't planning on continuing education at university, but rather decided to travel the world to find her true calling.

Agnė's hobbies are rooted in creativity: painting, sewing, leather crafting and cooking are the most popular ones she chooses to invest her time in.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Dannii Divito
Dannii Divito
Community Member
23 hours ago

I was once mistaken for the old hog in the american tradition. As for what I was doing in the the hog pen.? They're great company, and after thanks giving I'm sick of the family!

3
3points
reply
Euglena gracilis
Euglena gracilis
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'm Polish and I've never heard of the illustrated superstition, neither do my Polish friends from across the country. It isn't common in Poland.

1
1point
reply
Peter Bingham
Peter Bingham
Community Member
19 hours ago

Serbian Christmas bar crawl anyone? Who's in?

1
1point
reply
