ADVERTISEMENT

Long before cats ruled the internet, they commanded a special place in both American homes and world history. This remarkable collection of photographs, spanning from the early days of photography through the post-war era, captures the timeless bond between humans and their feline companions. From Salvador Dali's eccentric partnership with his beloved ocelot to heartwarming snapshots of cats in the navy or sharing a pint of beer, these images tell a deeper story about our society's evolution.

Whether it's a distinguished family portrait from the Victorian era or candid moments captured on front porches during the Great Depression, each photograph serves as a window into how cats have been valued members of households through generations of American life. These 34 carefully curated images remind us that while technology changes, the simple pleasure of feline companionship remains constant.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Salvador Dali With His Pet Ocelot Babou, 1965

A person with a unique mustache holding a vintage cat, possibly an ocelot, close to their face.

Roger Higgins, World Telegram staff photographer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    The OG Cat Lady, Circa 1870

    Woman holding three cats in a vintage photo, showcasing early 20th-century style and charm.

    back-then Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    One Of The First Photos Of A Cat Ever Taken, 1880

    Vintage cat photo of a fluffy feline sitting with a regal expression on an ornate surface.

    Miguel Guzman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Frans Karlsson, Of Sweden, Showing Off His Cat, 1941

    Man holding a fluffy cat in a vintage photo, wearing a hat and standing against a wooden background.

    oldsoul8789 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    10 Gallon Hats Were Made To Carry Ten Gallons Of Kitten Formula., Ca. 1950s

    Black and white photo of a man wearing a hat with a kitten perched on top, capturing a vintage-cat-photo moment.

    catsofyore Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Young Lady With Her Cat, 1910

    Vintage cat photo of a woman in an elegant dress holding a cat, with intricate braids and bows in her hair.

    CandleJakkz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    World's Smallest Man Dancing With His Pet Cat. 26th October 1956

    A person interacts with a large black cat standing on two legs in a vintage setting.

    outroversion Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Dad And His Cat In The 70s

    A man with a beard holding a cat by a window, in a black and white vintage photo.

    wickedlikethreesixes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    French Girl With Her Cat, 1959 [colorized]

    Young girl joyfully holding a cat in a vintage photo on a cobblestone street with a bicycle in the background.

    Quintilllius Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    John B. Moisant And Mademoiselle Fifi, 1910

    Vintage photo of a man in a suit with a cat on his shoulder, both looking to the right.

    Library of Congress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Cat Memes, 1914

    Vintage cats in dresses, one celebrating a birthday cake, the other pretending to hang laundry on a line.

    Library of Congress , Library of Congress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Princess Ragnhild Of Norway With Kitten Friend. Photo By Anders Beer Wilse, 1937. From The Norwegian Museum Of Cultural History In Oslo

    A young girl in a vintage dress, sitting on steps, holding a small white cat, classic vintage-cat-photos vibe.

    catsofyore Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Mark Twain (1900s) "If Man Could Be Crossed With The Cat, It Would Improve Man, But It Would Deteriorate The Cat"

    Man in white suit sitting on rock, holding a small kitten, in a vintage cat photo setting.

    Ami Pour La Vie~ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    A Policeman In New York City Stops Traffic Just For A Cat To Carry Its Kittens Across The Street, 1925

    A traffic officer directs vintage cars as a cat with a bag in its mouth crosses the street, capturing a moment in vintage cat photos.

    DAILY Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Singing Cat On Piano, England 1959

    Vintage cat photo of a cat sitting on a piano next to a woman singing, both appearing engaged in the musical activity.

    rulez-t.info Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Some Things Never Change: Taking Too Many Cat Photos, Late 1960s

    Vintage cat photos: one cat stands on hind legs, another kitten investigates a can on concrete.

    EMI326 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Grandmother, 1940s Florida

    A woman in a vintage scene holding a cat by the seaside with a classic car in the background.

    Gran_Jefe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Woman Playing With Her Cat. Sweden, 1939

    A woman holding a vintage cat by its front paws outdoors, 1939.

    eam2468 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Woman Combs Her Cat, May 1960

    A woman combing a vintage cat in a bathroom, with a retro decor and a pink sink.

    blamethecranes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    A Cat Named Buffins, Photographed After Winning The Award For "Most Attractive Expression" At A National Cat Club Contest, In Washington, 1958

    Black and white vintage cat photo with a collar and bell, featuring a charming, wide-eyed expression.

    VintagePhotoBooth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Beautiful Lady! Photo From Collection, No Date

    Vintage cat photo featuring a surprised feline sitting on a floral chair.

    catsofyore Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Tough, I Am!

    Vintage photo of a cat named "One Eye Pete" sitting with a stern look.

    catus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    A Parisian Woman With Her Cat In Her Garden, 1910

    Vintage cat photo featuring a woman seated beside a fluffy cat on a garden table, holding a magazine.

    Ιφιμέδεια Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Young Woman With Her Cat. Cairo, Egypt, 1923

    Smiling person holding a relaxed cat, showcasing vintage-cat-photos with a patterned backdrop.

    tumblr.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Cat, 1895. USA

    Vintage cat photo featuring a fluffy cat lounging on a wooden chair, surrounded by a distressed border.

    InfamousLeopard383 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    A Cat Drinks Beer Of A Sleeping Customer Of The Sammy's Bowery Follies Bar, 1947

    A Cat Drinks Beer Of A Sleeping Customer Of The Sammy's Bowery Follies Bar, 1947

    U.S. National Archives and Records Administration Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    After The Battle Cats

    After The Battle Cats

    claracianferotti Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Dalí "Atomicus", 1948

    Surreal vintage cat photo with cats leaping through water in an art studio setting.

    Philippe Halsman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Navy Kitties!!

    Vintage cat photos of two cats in hammocks, one wearing a sailor hat.

    realifezompire Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    My Mom And Our Cat Snoopy, Circa 1973

    Vintage cat sitting on a red couch next to a smiling woman in glasses and a green outfit.

    Satinsbestfriend Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Photo My Grandmother Found Of Her Old Cat, Inky. C. 1950s, Midwest, USA

    Vintage black cat sitting in front of a wooden wall in an old photograph.

    Kind_Ad1561 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    A Beautiful Little Moment. Photo From My Collection, Ca. 1950s

    Vintage cat photo of a black and white cat lounging on a blanket in a soft light setting.

    catsofyore Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!