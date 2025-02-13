ADVERTISEMENT

Long before cats ruled the internet, they commanded a special place in both American homes and world history. This remarkable collection of photographs, spanning from the early days of photography through the post-war era, captures the timeless bond between humans and their feline companions. From Salvador Dali's eccentric partnership with his beloved ocelot to heartwarming snapshots of cats in the navy or sharing a pint of beer, these images tell a deeper story about our society's evolution.

Whether it's a distinguished family portrait from the Victorian era or candid moments captured on front porches during the Great Depression, each photograph serves as a window into how cats have been valued members of households through generations of American life. These 34 carefully curated images remind us that while technology changes, the simple pleasure of feline companionship remains constant.